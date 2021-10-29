Compagnie Financière Tradition: Growth in adjusted revenue by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 220.5m

English French German

Ad hoc announcement pursuant

to Article 53 of the Six Exchange

Regulation Listing Rules Lausanne, 29 October 2021

Growth in adjusted revenue by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter

to CHF 220.5m

In the context of normalization of activity and after a decrease in the first semester 2021 compared to the exceptional volumes observed in the early stages of the health crisis, activity in the third quarter was up compared to the same period last year.

Thus, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 202.6m compared with CHF 185.7m in 2020, representing an increase of 6.5% at constant exchange rates. For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 220.5m, compared with CHF 202.4m in 2020, up 6.6% at constant exchange rates with IDB up 6.3% and Non-IDB up 14.3% respectively. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue would increase by 9.0%, of which 8.9% and 10.9% for the IDB and Non-IDB respectively.

Over the first nine months of the year, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 654.6m compared with CHF 698.5m in the same period in 2020, down 5.4% at constant exchange rates. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 711.5m against CHF 760.4m in 2020, down 5.4% at constant exchange rates with interdealer broking business (IDB) down 5.4% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) down 6.3%.

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

