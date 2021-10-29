Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 21 October 2021 to 27 October 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 202 shares during the period from 21 October 2021 to 27 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 20 627 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 October 2021 to 27 October 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|21 October 2021
|3 206
|36.41
|36.62
|36.14
|116 730
|22 October 2021
|995
|36.55
|36.60
|36.54
|36 367
|25 October 2021
|1
|36.54
|36.54
|36.54
|37
|26 October 2021
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|27 October 2021
|3 000
|38.01
|38.30
|37.72
|114 030
|Total
|7 202
|-
|-
|-
|267 164
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|21 October 2021
|500
|36.56
|36.60
|36.52
|18 280
|22 October 2021
|2 900
|36.62
|36.90
|36.34
|106 198
|25 October 2021
|6 100
|37.26
|37.68
|36.70
|227 286
|26 October 2021
|10 690
|38.25
|38.68
|37.66
|408 893
|27 October 2021
|437
|38.21
|38.26
|38.20
|16 698
|Total
|20 627
|-
|-
|-
|777 354
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 634 shares. On 27 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 227 994 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.34 % of all outstanding shares).
