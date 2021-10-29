Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 21 October 2021 to 27 October 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 202 shares during the period from 21 October 2021 to 27 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 20 627 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 October 2021 to 27 October 2021:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
21 October 2021 3 206 36.41 36.62 36.14 116 730
22 October 2021 995 36.55 36.60 36.54 36 367
25 October 2021 1 36.54 36.54 36.54 37
26 October 2021 0 - - - 0
27 October 2021 3 000 38.01 38.30 37.72 114 030
Total 7 202 - - - 267 164


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
21 October 2021 500 36.56 36.60 36.52 18 280
22 October 2021 2 900 36.62 36.90 36.34 106 198
25 October 2021 6 100 37.26 37.68 36.70 227 286
26 October 2021 10 690 38.25 38.68 37.66 408 893
27 October 2021 437 38.21 38.26 38.20 16 698
Total 20 627 - - - 777 354

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 634 shares. On 27 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 227 994 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.34 % of all outstanding shares).


 

