Riber: Major order for MBE upgrade in Europe

Major order for MBE upgrade in Europe

Bezons, October 29, 2021 - 8:00 a.m. - RIBER, a global market leader for the semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing a major order for MBE upgrade in Europe, involving the modernization of a MBE research and production machine, for more than one million euros.

This order concerns the replacement of a large part of an existing MBE system with a new next-generation MBE machine based on the MBE412 model. It will enable the customer to modernize its semiconductor components R&D and production platform for photonics applications, especially in the field of telecommunications.

This order will be delivered during the first half of 2022.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com



Contacts

RIBER: Stéphane Berterretche - tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 - invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS Cyril Combe - tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 - riber@calyptus.net



