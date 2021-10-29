AB “Novaturas” is increasing its winter holiday destinations portfolio

English Lithuanian

Leading tour operator in the Baltic states AB “Novaturas” is expanding winter holiday season program with scheduled flight programs to Madeira Island. Weekly flights from Vilnius to Madeira will be operated until May 2022.

“For several years now, the island of Madeira has exclusively been our summer holiday season destination. Traditionally we have operated flights to this island in the autumn months and the demand for this island has grown every year. This year, for the first time, we are including Madeira to winter holiday program. We have started our flights at the end of September and will continue flying once a week without any break until May 2022. Madeira stands out for its unique climate. Springlike weather lasts here all year round, the temperature is never too hot and at the same time it does not get too cold, so people can vacation here all year round. I believe that Madeira has the potential to become as much popular holiday destination during cold season as Tenerife”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

The company reminds that 2021 - 2022 winter holiday season offer holiday options in Egypt, Tenerife, Madeira and the United Arab Emirates, ski holidays in Italian and French skiing resorts, and holiday packages in long haul destinations such as Cuba, Mexica, Seychelles, Mauritius, Zanzibar, Thailand, and Bali.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.