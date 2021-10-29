Sportradar Earns International Betting Integrity Association’s Data Standards Accreditation and Kitemark

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that it has been granted the International Betting Integrity Association’s (IBIA) Data Standards Kitemark, one of the industry’s highest accreditation related to the quality assurance processes related to the collection of data for the purposes of sports betting. Sportradar earned the honor following an audit assessed by eCommerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA), a leading independent and internationally recognized agency specializing in the testing, inspection and certification of online gambling software and systems.



Developed in October 2020, the IBIA’s Data Standards Kitemark is the industry’s first set of standards and guidelines for how data is collected to protect the integrity of sports against betting corruption and is subject to an annual audit. The Data Standards is a living document and set of requirements which the association intends to continually assess and update to ensure that its recipients represent the highest levels of data collation. The IBIA is a leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry and represents many of the largest regulated sports betting operators in the world.

Dr. Anja Martin, Chief Regulatory & Compliance Officer, Sportradar said: “At Sportradar, we are committed to delivering the most reliable and highest-quality data products to our customers and partners. We invest heavily in our quality control systems and processes, implementing the industry’s most stringent safeguards to ensure that the products presented to the downstream market are trustworthy. Receiving accreditation from the IBIA for its Data Standards Kitemark further substantiates Sportradar’s rigorous dedication to data quality, integrity and transparency.”

Khalid Ali, IBIA CEO said: “We are excited to recognize Sportradar as our latest Data Standards Kitemark recipient. The IBIA developed the Standards and Kitemark to ensure that the collection and supply chain of sports data achieved the highest levels of transparency and accuracy. Companies like Sportradar that pass the audit have demonstrated robust internal procedures for the collation of sporting event data for betting. Accurate data collation reassures sports fans and bettors alike that the events they watch are fair, honest and performed at the highest competitive levels.”

In 2021 alone, Sportradar has established new partnerships with several major leagues and federations for betting data collection and/or integrity services, including the National Hockey League (NHL), International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), and the European Handball Federation (EHF).

Sportradar operates five data collection centers which are strategically located around the world to provide 24/7 uptime and is supported by over 700 data experts, all ISO 9001 certified for Quality Management. These data collection methods are enhanced by in-stadium verification technology and augmented by direct feeds from sports leagues, computer vision and AI technology. With up to 30 million odds changes per minute, across more than 40 languages served, and with 99.9% proven accuracy, the dependability of Sportradar’s products drives customer trust.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA, and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

About International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA)

The International Betting Integrity Association is the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry. Our members share a common goal of combating betting corruption to protect the integrity of sport and their businesses. Established in 2005 and formerly known as ESSA, we are a not for profit association whose members include many of the world’s largest regulated betting operators, active across six continents. Members undergo a rigorous due diligence process and must adhere to our code of conduct committing them to responsible betting practices.

