Global Sea Bass Market Report 2021: Sustainable Sea Bass Farming to Gain High Traction

Recent years have seen increased demand for organically grown food, owing to an increase in consumer consciousness about negative effects of artificial fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides. With growing demand for organic food, several players are venturing into this niche segment to cater to the growing demand from consumers. Furthermore, several strides are been made toward improvement in organic feed formulation along with feed ingredients to optimize the nutritional quality of organic sea bass. The global sea bass market expansion is majorly driven increase in demand for organic sea bass.



Adoption of new technologies to enhance production efficiency has remained in cynosure for engaged stakeholders, thereby contributing toward the market growth. In addition, adoption of new cost-effective plant-based feed is expected to reduce dependency on fish meal. Furthermore, DNA identification of fish to detect and prevent diseases will lead to enhanced fish production. Other improvements revolving around water filtration, habitat building, and fishing techniques can further amplify production. In addition, adoption of automation and artificial intelligence have witnessed substantial increment in fish production. Leading players are adopting such technologies to expand their production capabilities in the near future.



COVID-19 has caused widespread disruption across regions, resulting in consumer behavioral changes. As a result, consumers are now more concerned toward health, which has amplified the demand for sea bass.



The global sea bass market is segmented on the basis of nature, type, sales channel, and region. Depending on nature, the global market is bifurcated into wild and farmed. By type the market is segmented into fresh and processed. On the basis of sales channel, it is segregated into food service, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, and online sales channels. The global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Europe led in terms of market share in 2020, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for sea food; increase in retail penetration; surge in disposable income; and government support for to set up farms, loans, subsidies, & many other aspects. ASEAN countries along with India and China are likely to witness increased production capabilities in the coming years.



The major players profiled in the sea bass market report include Amacore B.V., Barramundi Group, Blue Ocean Seafood SPA, Corfu Sea Farm S.A., Cromaris D.D., Defne-Tur Aquaculture, Mainstream Aquaculture, Oceanpick, Philosofish S.A., and Selonda SA. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Argosaronikos S.A. Fish Farm, Culmarex, S.A.U., Duntower Corporation, Luckyfish Co., NHL Fresh Fish, and Ozsu Fish UK Limited.





