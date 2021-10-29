World Golf Cart Market Report 2021-2028, Featuring Key Players Garia Inc., Platinum Equity Aadvisors, LLC (Club Car), Textron Inc. (E Z GO) and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Golf Cart Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An increase in urbanization & industrialization; the shift toward mall culture; hi-tech & smart residential and commercial housing projects; and rise in utilization of golf cart vehicles in hotels, hospitality, tourism industries, and amusement parks are anticipated to boost growth of the golf cart market globally. Use of golf carts for short trips in educational institutions, such as colleges & universities and in airports are expected to propel demand for golf carts between 2021 and 2028

By region, presently North America dominates the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In North America, the U.S. dominated the global golf cart market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate in North America, owing to rise in preference of electric golf carts in the region.

The global golf cart market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. By product type, the market is categorized into electric golf cart, gasoline golf cart, and solar golf cart. By application, it is categorized into golf course, personal services, and commercial services. Region wise, the global golf cart market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the golf cart market include Key players identified across the value chain of this report include Garia Inc., Platinum Equity Aadvisors, LLC (Club Car), Textron Inc. (E Z GO), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Showa Denko (Hitachi Chemicals), Maini Group, Nordic Group of Companies, Ltd., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and Xiamen Dalle New Energy automobile Co., Ltd.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the golf cart market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates potency of buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:





CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2020)

3.5. Vendor share analysis by application, 2020 (%)

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growth in population along with increase in globalization and rise in purchasing power

3.6.1.1. Stringent government rules and regulations towards vehicle emission

3.6.1.2. Increase in the number of golf courses and country clubs

3.6.1.3. Growing inclination towards solar powered golf carts

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High initial maintenance and purchasing cost

3.6.2.2. Low power and speed

3.6.2.3. Low overall drive range

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Technological advancement for golf carts

3.6.3.2. Reduction in cost of fuel cells and batteries

3.7. Impact of COVID-19 on the market



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL GOLF CART MARKET, PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Electric Golf Cart

4.3. Gasoline Golf Cart

4.4. Solar Golf Cart



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL GOLF CART MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Golf Course

5.3. Personal Services

5.4. Commercial Services



CHAPTER 6: GOLF CART MARKET, BY REGION





CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Garia Inc.

Platinum Equity Aadvisors LLC (Club Car)

Textron Inc. (E-Z-GO)

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Showa Denko (Hitachi Chemicals)

Maini Group

Nordic Group of Companies Ltd.

Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Xiamen Dalle New Energy automobile Co. Ltd.

