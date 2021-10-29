European Pet Care Market Report 2021: E-Retailers Record Strongest Growth

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pet Care Market Size, Share & Analysis by Country, By Category (Dog Food, Cat Food, Other Pet Food, Cat Litter, Pet Healthcare, Pet Dietary Supplements and Others), By Pet Food Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats) Forecast and Opportunities, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the latest Europe Pet Care Market report, the region's pet care market sustained positive growth in 2020. European pet owners continued to spend more on high-quality pet food especially dog and cat treats as lockdowns allowed them to spend more time with their pets at home and they ended up rewarding their pets with more premium treats. This helped both dog and cat treats to register higher value growth in the region. The region's pet care growth was also supported by a surge in pet ownership as according to Pet Food Manufacturers Association, around 11% of UK households welcomed a new pet during 2020.

The European pet care sector witnessed a flurry of mergers and acquisitions in 2020 as Nestle acquired Lily's Kitchen in 2020 and in October 2020, Spectrum Brands acquired pet treat and pet toy manufacturer, Armitage Pet Care. Companies offerings niche products have become potential acquisition targets as European pet parents continue to opt for more natural pet food that are gluten-free and GMO-free and offer increased health benefits, like dog food with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids for healthy skin and probiotics in dry formula to help maintain digestive health. Pet food companies offering pet food with glucosamine for healthy joints and strong bones, and proteins, vitamins, and minerals for complete and balanced nutrition of dogs & cats, saw higher growth in the region. With continuance of pet humanization coupled with ongoing premiumization in pet food, the European pet care industry continues to remain attractive and is forecast to touch USD 23 billion by 2025.

Innovative Product Launches:

Europe witnessed the highest number of product launches in the dog and cat food category across the globe with over 102 dog and cat food brands launched during 2020 and 2021. Nestle Purina launched a new cat food 'Pro Plan Live Clear' in the United Kingdom with the claims of being the first cat food to reduce allergens on cat's hair and dander. The product naturalizes allergens in cat saliva, meaning less is transferred to the animal's hair and dander when it grooms. The majority of new launches are in line with continued premiumization in pet food trends. Market leader Mars continued to launch new products in the region and in the year 2021, Mars launched a new dog food 'Cesar Natural Goodness' under its Cesar brand with 100% natural ingredients. The dog and cat food category also witnessed tens of new launches from small players such as Vitakraft, Animonda Petcare, Petco, Butcher's Petcare Ltd. Etc.

E-retailers Record Strongest Growth:

European pet parents increasingly favored pet products' shopping on the web during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The trend of shifting from traditional stores to e-retailers was already emerging, however, it witnessed a significant boost during the pandemic. Mars Petcare captured the trend and created an e-commerce platform within four weeks for its James Wellbeloved pet nutrition brand. Further, as per an internal survey conducted in UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia over 68% of e-shoppers said that they would continue buying their pet care products food from e-retailers in the post-pandemic period as well.

The European Pet Care Market report covers the following aspects of the market.

Global Pet Care Market Outlook

Europe Pet Care Market size & share by value & volume

Market Segmentation Analysis- By Category (Dog Food, Cat Food, Cat Litter, Other Pet Food, Pet Healthcare, Pet Dietary Supplements & Other Pet Products)

Europe Pet Care Market Dynamics (Drivers & Challenges)

Europe Pet Care Market Trends & Developments

Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned:

Affinity Petcare SA

Animonda Petcare

Armitage Pet Care

Butcher's Petcare Ltd

Farmina Pet Foods

Fressnapf Holding

Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc

Lily's Kitchen

Mars Incorporated

Maxi Zoo Denmark

Nestle SA

Pedigree

Petco

Purina One

Rewe

Ruscan ZAO

Sheba

Spectrum Brands

Vitakraft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g4ttq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.