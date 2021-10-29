Global Brain-Computer Interfaces Market Report 2021: Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024 and CAGR Projections to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain-Computer Interfaces: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 has slowed the development of BCIs as most medical labs have been dedicated to handling some aspect of the COVID pandemic. Also, scientists and researchers have been diverted to working on treatments for and understanding the virus. Most of the companies involved in BCIs have delayed product launches since the medical device companies that would manufacture BCIs have instead worked on manufacturing equipment used in handling COVID situation. However, some companies have managed to continue with their work by providing online services.

BCIs have shown considerable potential as real-time bidirectional interfaces connecting human brains and actuators. The development of BCIs has been accelerated by AI, which helps to improve the decoding and analysis of activity in the brain. A broad range of BCI applications incorporating AI aid have arisen over the last decade. These “intelligent” BCIs, which include sensory and motor BCIs, have had substantial clinical success, improving the quality of life for paralyzed patients, expanding athletic ability, and hastening the development of robotics and neurophysiological breakthroughs.

BCI technology is in the early stages of its implementation, yet many industries are studying how the technology can be beneficial to them. Automotive manufacturing is one such industry that is working on utilizing the benefits associated with this technology. While most automotive companies are working on autonomous vehicles, Nissan has developed a completely new technology that will allow cars to drive autonomously by reading impulses from the driver’s brain directly.

The global market for brain-computer interface (BCI) is estimated to grow from $1.9 billion in 2021 to $3.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for BCI in medical applications is estimated to grow from $1.4 billion in 2021 to $2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global market for BCI in entertainment and gaming applications is estimated to grow from $99.2 million in 2021 to $187.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

This report provides an overview of the global market for BCIs and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, type, technology, application, and geography.

The Report Includes:

26 data tables and 72 additional tables

An overview of the global market for brain-computer interface (BCI) technology ecosystem

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the market size and market forecast for brain-computer interfaces by component, type, application, technology, and geographic region

Assessment of the key market dynamics (DROs), R&D activities on BCIs with AI, and impact of COVID-19 on the BCI market

Highlights of current and future market potential for BCIs, and review of a regulatory framework, reimbursement scenario, and funding within the technology space

Information on new silicon-based chips technologies, technology adoption, ethical issues, and the number of publications related to BCI technology

Regional market share analysis of BCIs covering key geographies and applications across major verticals

Company profiles of major BCI industry participants

Company Profiles

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

ANT Neuro

Bitbrain Technologies

Brain Products Gmbh

Cerora Inc.

CGX A Cognionics Co.

Compumedics Ltd.

Cortech Solutions Inc.

Emotiv Inc.

G.Tec Medical Engineering Gmbh

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Kernel

Mindmaze

Natus Medical Inc.

Neuroelectrics

Neurosky Inc.

Nextmind

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Nirx Medical Technologies Llc

Ripple Neuro

