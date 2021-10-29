Better Collective appoints Pablo Jensen as SVP of Product & Tech

World leading sports betting media group, Better Collective, today announces the hiring of former Sportsradar CTO, Pablo Jensen, who will step into a position as Senior Vice President of Product & Tech. With the hiring, Better Collective aims to further strengthen the technology focus behind its sports betting media brands.



As a veteran in the IT and tech world, Pablo Jensen brings more than 20 years of international, executive tech and business development experience spanning multiple online services companies. He has among other served seven years as Technology Director at Thomson Reuters and seven years as CTO at Sportradar. From these positions, he brings a solid track record building IT organizations and driving IT strategy that effectively support the business. Pablo Jensen joins Better Collective from a role as CTO at GAN Integrity.



Jesper Søgaard, CEO and co-founder of Better Collective, says: “Pablo is a perfect match for us and it’s a great pleasure to welcome him to Better Collective. He has worked on an international scale for many years and, from his years with Sportradar, brings in-depth knowledge of our operating environment. In an industry that is developing rapidly with more and more markets opening for online sports betting, we want to continue offering products and solutions that wow our users. Throughout his career, Pablo has demonstrated the ability to successfully lead such an effort and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to our organisation.”



Pablo Jensen says:

“I have followed Better Collective from a distance for a number of years and have been impressed by what the company has achieved. This is a great opportunity for me to contribute my tech management skills and experience in a company that continues to grow, expand and pursue global market leadership. I am confident that Better Collective will continue to thrive in the market and can’t wait to do my part to realise its potential.”



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Media contact: Ulrik Marschall, +45 6068 6370, press@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.

