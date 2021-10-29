Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Component, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market (2021-2026) by Type, Component, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market is estimated to be USD 51.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 91.45 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%.



Market Dynamics



The increasing application of IoT, AI, MI, and deep learning tools is driving the automatic identification and data capture market. In addition, rising online shopping and easy access to small payments via smartphone scanning are increasing the market. The automatic identification and data capture reduces the cost of data entry, prevent human errors related to identification and data collection, reduces process time, and facilitates tracking of products. These benefits have increased the efficiency and asset tracking in various industries such as automotive, chemicals, beverages, food, healthcare, retail, banking, supply chain, etc. However, security issues and malware breach is hindering the market growth.



Increasing digitalization and government initiation in the adoption of AIDC globally is anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunities for the player operating in the AIDC market.



Recent Developments

1. Aware, Inc., launched AwareABIS, an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication. - 26th January 2020.

2. Credem launches recycled PVC payment supplied by IDEMIA. Credem is one of the first banks in Italy to launch eco-friendly payment cards supplied by IDEMIA. - 23rd March 2021.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report IDEMIA, Alien Technology, Cipherlab Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Datalogic S.p.A, Honeywell International., etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Need to Eliminate Data Capture and Entry Errors

4.1.2 Rising QR Codes Scanning

4.1.3 Increasing Adoption in the E-Commerce and Healthcare

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High investment cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Government Legalization on the Adoption of AIDC Technology

4.3.2 Ongoing Research on Technological Advancements

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Privacy risk and Invariability in data collection

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Barcodes

6.2.1 Barcode Printers

6.2.2 Barcode Scanners

6.2.3 Laser Scanners

6.2.3.1 Short-range laser scanners

6.2.3.2 Long-range laser scanners

6.2.3.3 CMM based

6.2.3.4 Arm-based

6.2.3.5 Single point

6.2.3.6 Handheld terminal

6.3 Magnetic Stripe Cards

6.3.1 Rugged Tablets

6.3.2 Handheld

6.3.3 Vehicle Mounted

6.4 Smart Cards

6.4.1 Contact-Based Smart Cards

6.4.2 Contactless Smart Cards

6.5 OCR Systems

6.6 RFID Products

6.6.1 Scanners

6.6.2 Tags

6.6.3 Printers

6.7 Biometric Systems

6.8 VR Solutions

6.9 Heads-Up Displays

6.10 Google Glass

6.11 Voice-Directed WMS

6.12 Others



7 Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software

7.4 Service



8 Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Retail

8.4 Transportation and Logistics

8.5 Banking and Finance

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Government

8.8 Others



9 Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.3.3 Chile

9.3.4 Colombia

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Netherlands

9.4.7 Sweden

9.4.8 Russia

9.4.9 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Sri Lanka

9.5.9 Thailand

9.5.10 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle-East and Africa

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alien Technology

11.2 Cipherlab Co., Ltd.

11.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.4 Datalogic S.p.A

11.5 Honeywell International

11.6 Impinj, Inc.

11.7 Synaptics Incorporated

11.8 Novanta Inc

11.9 Seiko Epson Corporation

11.10 SATO Europe GmbH

11.11 Toshiba Corporation

11.12 Zebra Technologies

11.13 NEC Corporation

11.14 Voxware, Inc.

11.15 Sick Holding Gmbh

11.16 Dell

11.17 Getac Technology Corporation

11.18 IDEMIA

11.19 Cognex Corporation

11.20 Godex International Co Ltd.



12 Appendix

