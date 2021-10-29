The Worldwide Electronic Data Capture Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $1+ Billion by 2025

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Data Capture Systems Market (2021-2026) by Component, Delivery Mode, Deployment Phase, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Data Capture Systems Market is estimated to be USD 592.4 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1222.94 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6%.



Market Dynamics



Electronic data capture systems application improves data integration, remote data access, cost saving, and less time consumption to handle complex databases. Implementing electronic data capture systems in the healthcare sector to manage clinical trial data is a major factor driving market growth. Increasing big data and artificial intelligence is expected to spur the market growth. Moreover, new innovative developments in cloud-based data capture systems are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in market growth.



However, the requirement of a skilled person and significant dependency on traditional data capture systems in developing counties are the factors hindering the market growth.



Recent Developments



1. ClinCapture launched Virtual Data Capture to improve clinical research management of decentralized and remote trials with minimum in-person patient contact - 5th January 2021

2. EvidentIQ group launched new eCOA and eFeasibility offering combining scientific services with a comprehensive software suite usable on any device. The solution can be used as stand-alone or fully integrated into existing eClinical technologies, such as EDC systems. - 15th March 2021



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report Openclinica LLC, Clinipace, Inc, Acceliant, Anju Software, Inc., Merge Healthcare, Inc., Merge Healthcare, Inc., Forms On Fire, Inc., Castor EDC, etc



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Overview

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing demand for complex data management in various sectors

4.1.2 Government initiatives in digitalization

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Investment cost

4.2.2 Security and privacy concerns

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Acquisition and partnership strategies of companies to expand product line

4.3.2 Rapid growth of cloud computing technology.

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Significant reliability on traditional process

4.4.2 Requirement of IT staff for maintenance and support

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Electronic Data Capture Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Global Electronic Data Capture Systems Market, By Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web-based

7.3 Cloud-based



8 Global Electronic Data Capture Systems Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Phase I

8.3 Phase II

8.4 Phase III

8.5 Phase IV



9 Global Electronic Data Capture Systems Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital

9.3 CROs

9.4 Education Institutes

9.5 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.6 Medical Device Companies



10 Global Electronic Data Capture Systems Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Acceliant

12.2 Anju Software, Inc.

12.3 BioClinica

12.4 Castor EDC

12.5 Clinion IT Services

12.6 Clinipace, Inc

12.7 Cloud9-Software

12.8 Datatrak International, Inc.

12.9 Device Magic

12.10 eClinical Solutions

12.11 Forms On Fire, Inc.

12.12 Medidata Solutions, Inc.

12.13 Medrio, Inc.

12.14 Merge Healthcare, Inc.

12.15 Openclinica LLC

12.16 Oracle Corporation

12.17 Parexel International Corporation

12.18 Spatial Networks, Inc.

12.19 Zenput Inc.

12.20 WorldAPP Inc.



13 Appendix



