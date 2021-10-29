Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market worth USD 5.15 Billion by 2028 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market size is expected to be worth USD 5.15 billion by 2028. The market size was USD 3.62 billion in 2020 and USD 3.78 billion in 2021. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the increasing incidence of autism spectrum disorder worldwide combined with growing consciousness concerning the situation and the accessible choices for the treatment are the prominent aspects that are anticipated to fuel the ASD therapeutics market demand during the mentioned time period. Furthermore, increasing financing by chief players in the R&D section for the introduction of operative drugs in order to cure the autistic condition is assessed to promote the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth during the forecast period of 2021-2028.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.5 % 2028 Value Projection USD 5.15 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.78 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 125 Segments covered By Type, By Treatment Type, Communication & Behavioral Therapies, Pervasive Developmental Disorder Growth Drivers Accelerated Product Sanctions for Treatment to Fuel Market Growth Prominent Strategies Applied by Key Players Set to Boost Market Growth Modest Demand for Drugs amid COVID-19 Assisted by Increasing Acceptance of Telehealth





Modest Demand for Drugs amid COVID-19 Assisted by Increasing Acceptance of Telehealth

The unparalleled pandemic situation at preliminary phases occasioned into the closure of majority of companies in the healthcare industry, resulting in a stoppage of deliveries. Moreover, termination of therapy centres and ASD-associated services led in a pause or rescheduling of therapy meetings for autistic children. Nevertheless, rising anxiety heights in ASD patients and the jeopardy of being infected by COVID-19, as these fall under susceptible groups concluded in high adoption of tele-healthcare services and systems by the family or caregivers of the patient.





Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately.

Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is classified into autistic disorder, Asperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder, and others.

Among them, the autistic disorder segment held a directing market share in the year 2020 owing to the huge occurrence of this condition type.

The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is further categorized into communication & behavioural therapies and drug therapy in terms of the treatment type.

In terms of region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Drivers and Restraints

Accelerated Product Sanctions for Treatment to Fuel Market Growth

Promptly rising frequencies of autism spectrum disorder patients universally is expected to increase the demand for operative therapy in order to treat the disorder. Moreover, regulatory officials are intentionally functioning to offer a positive signal for new products to commercialize robust therapeutics for the patients.

For instance, in 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd achieved FDA advance therapy title for its oral drug, Balovaptan in treating autism spectrum disorder, to be utilized to advance fundamental social interaction and communication among patients suffering with autism spectrum disorder. Therefore, quicker and hastened sanctions by the supervisory bodies is estimated to stimulate the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth during the impending years.





Regional Insights

North America held maximum autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market share and the size was worth USD 2.12 billion in 2020. The supremacy of this region is accredited to the rising occurrence of autism disorder across the U.S, joined with the increasing implementation and enrolment for treatment and therapies.

Europe has captured the second-largest market share spot on account of the elevated investments in R&D field for the formation of ASD drugs.

Asia Pacific is predicted to observe maximum CAGR owing to the budding demand for operative ASD therapies combined with the growing development of healthcare infrastructure in order to inaugurate a totally-equipped therapy facility for ASD patients.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Strategies Applied by Key Players Set to Boost Market Growth

The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is branched. Prominent players in established nations combined with rising investments in the research and development field in order to form ground-breaking drugs are expected to thrust the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development

June 2021: U.S Food & Drug Administration issued a permission to Cognoa, Inc. for the advertising agreement of Cognoa ASD Diagnosis Aid. This machine aids in analyzing of ASD and assists in premature identification thus commencing suitable administration & precaution of ASD patients.





List of Key Players Covered in the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Report

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.(Tokyo, Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Q BioMed Inc (U.S)

Hopebridge, LLC. (Indiana, U.S)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, U.S)





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder for Key Countries/Region Recent Industry Developments Such as Partnerships, Mergers, & Acquisitions Pipeline Analysis Economic Cost Burden for the Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder Impact of COVID-19 on Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Autistic Disorder Asperger Syndrome Pervasive Developmental Disorder Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Type Communication & Behavioral Therapies Applied behavior analysis (ABA) Speech & Language Therapy Occupational Therapy Others Drug Therapies Antipsychotic Drugs SSRIS Stimulants Sleep Medications Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Autistic Disorder Asperger Syndrome Pervasive Developmental Disorder Others Market Analysis – By Treatment Type Communication & Behavioral Therapies Applied behavior analysis (ABA) Speech & Language Therapy Occupational Therapy Others Drug Therapies Antipsychotic Drugs SSRIS Stimulants Sleep Medications Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Autistic Disorder Asperger Syndrome Pervasive Developmental Disorder Others Market Analysis – By Treatment Type Communication & Behavioral Therapies Applied behavior analysis (ABA) Speech & Language Therapy Occupational Therapy Others Drug Therapies Antipsychotic Drugs SSRIS Stimulants Sleep Medications Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Continued...





