TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 OCTOBER 2021 AT 13:00 (EEST)

Taaleri Group is no longer a financial and insurance conglomerate

On 29 October 2021, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority decided that Taaleri Group is no longer covered by the Act on the Supervision of Financial and Insurance Conglomerates (RaVa). Following the sale of Taaleri Wealth Management Ltd, Taaleri Group no longer includes a holding company of an investment firm, which is a prerequisite for the formation of a financial and insurance conglomerate according to the Act on the Supervision of Financial and Insurance Conglomerates.

As a result of the decision, Taaleri Group will no longer publish the RaVa group's own funds and solvency in accordance with the financial and insurance conglomerate's solvency rules as of the next financial statements.

Taaleri Plc

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

