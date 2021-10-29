Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Increases Net Income Available to Common Stockholders By 160% Year-Over-Year

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime” or “its”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $36.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, or $0.89 per diluted common share, compared with net income available to common stockholders of $14.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or $0.65 per diluted common share. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income available to common stockholders was $49.5 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share.

Adjusted net income to common stockholders (non-GAAP) totaled $41.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, or $1.01 per diluted share1. Adjusted net income to common stockholders includes the following primary adjustments:

  • Branch restructuring costs: As previously disclosed, the Company combined five branch locations into other existing branches in October 2021; associated branch restructuring costs were $4.5 million during the quarter, pre-tax; and
  • Merger expenses and transaction costs: The Company recorded merger expenses and transaction costs, associated with its February 2021 merger of equals transaction, of $2.5 million, pre-tax, during the quarter.

Kevin M. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “We continue to improve the quality of our deposit base, as evidenced by non-interest-bearing accounts growing to 36% of total deposits. Our high level of non-interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a balance sheet that does not rely on wholesale leverage, positions us well for the time when the Federal Reserve begins raising interest rates. In the third quarter, we saw a resumption of loan growth (excluding Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans) and we continue to maintain healthy pipelines. Finally, we continue to focus on prudent expense management as demonstrated by a core efficiency ratio of 47% for the third quarter.”

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2021 Included:

  • The non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits ratio increased to 35.8% at September 30, 2021;
  • The cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2021 declined to 0.13%;
  • Total loans held for investment, net, excluding PPP loans increased by 4% on an annualized basis versus the linked quarter;
  • The Company purchased 480,039 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price of $32.15 per share;
  • Non-performing assets represent only 0.28% of total assets as of September 30, 2021; and
  • The Company’s Adjusted Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) for the third quarter was $54.8 million compared to $52.7 million for the second quarter.1

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

The Company’s results of operations for the second and third quarters of 2021 include income for the full quarter from the merger with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (“Bridge”). The Company’s historical information for the third quarter of 2020 does not include the historical GAAP results of Bridge.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $94.8 million compared to $93.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $44.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported Net Interest Margin (“NIM”), the adjusted NIM excluding the impact of PPP loans, and the adjusted NIM excluding the combined impact of PPP loans and purchasing accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

           
($ in thousands) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 
Net interest income $ 94,828  $93,254  $44,944  
Less: Net interest income on PPP loans   (2,502)  (5,375)  (1,471) 
Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans, (non-GAAP) $ 92,326  $87,879  $43,473  
           
Average interest-earning assets $ 11,765,298  $11,990,107  $6,164,452  
Average PPP loan balances   (266,472)  (1,282,347)  (316,747) 
Adjusted average interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans, (non-GAAP) $ 11,498,826  $10,707,760  $5,847,705  
           
NIM (1)   3.20 %   3.12 % 2.92 %
Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (2)   3.19 %   3.29 % 2.95 %
           
Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans, (non-GAAP) $ 92,326  $87,879  $43,473  
Less: Purchase Accounting Accretion on loans ("PAA")   (2,541)  (1,925)    
Adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans and PAA on loans, (non-GAAP) $ 89,785  $85,954  $43,473  
Adjusted NIM excluding PPP loans and PAA on loans, (non-GAAP) (3)   3.10 %   3.23 % 2.95 %
           


(1)NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)Adjusted NIM excluding PPP represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PPP loans divided by average interest-bearing liabilities excluding PPP loans. The net interest income on PPP loans is calculated using interest income on the PPP balances less an assumed cost of funding the PPP loans, using the overall cost of funds of the Company.
(3)Adjusted NIM excluding PPP and PAA represents adjusted net interest income excluding PPP loans and PAA, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets, excluding PPP loans.


Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 3.72% at September 30, 2021, a 6 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the WAR on the loan portfolio was 3.76% at September 30, 2021, compared to 3.79% at June 30, 2021.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs(1) for the current quarter, linked quarter and prior year quarter.

                 
  September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 
($ in thousands)    Balance    WAR    Balance    WAR    Balance    WAR 
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 683,665  3.68%  $704,489 3.72%$186,975 3.97%
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)   3,468,262  3.57  3,503,205 3.59  2,919,186 3.77 
CRE   3,814,437  3.80  3,681,331 3.83  1,675,488 4.00 
ADC   285,379  4.69  290,462 4.73  151,866 5.04 
C&I   878,332  4.10  878,331 4.16  323,972 4.49 
Other loans   20,713  4.97  23,275 4.99  1,448 7.56 
Loans held for investment excluding PPP   9,150,788  3.76  9,081,093 3.79  5,258,935 3.93 
                 
PPP   134,083  1.00  465,538 1.00  318,568 1.00 
Total loans held for investment including PPP $ 9,284,871  3.72%  $9,546,631 3.66%$5,577,503 3.76%


(1)Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total amount of loans in the category.
(2)Includes multifamily loans underlying cooperatives.
(3)While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, excluding PPP, for the current quarter, linked quarter and prior year.

           
    
($ in millions) Q3 2021 Q2 2021    Q3 2020 
Loan originations, excluding PPP $ 464.9 $425.7 $318.9 

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Total deposits decreased by $392.2 million on a linked quarter basis to $10.7 billion at September 30, 2021. The decline in total deposits was primarily due to the Company not renewing higher-cost certificates of deposit accounts. Mr. O’ Connor stated, “We continue to focus on reducing any high-rate, promotional or rate-sensitive deposits from our portfolio as we prepare for higher interest rates. The weighted average rate on our deposit portfolio declined to 0.11% at September 30, 2021.”

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $132.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 to $3.8 billion at September 30, 2021, representing 35.8% of total deposits.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $311.7 million of certificates of deposits, with a weighted average rate of 0.33%, that were set to mature during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $25.0 million at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2021, $29.5 million during the second quarter of 2021, and $6.1 million during the third quarter of 2020. Excluding a $20.7 million gain on sale of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2021, adjusted non-interest income was $8.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the gain on sale of securities and other assets, adjusted non-interest income was $5.9 million during the third quarter of 2020 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $56.8 million during the third quarter of 2021, $54.9 million during the second quarter of 2021, and $24.9 million during the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring costs, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $49.1 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $48.5 million during the second quarter of 2021, and $24.1 million during the third quarter of 2020 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.80% during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.72% during the linked quarter and 1.53% for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring costs, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.56% during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.52% during the linked quarter and 1.48% for the third quarter of 2020 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 54.3% during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 44.7% during the linked quarter and 48.6% during the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of merger expenses and transaction costs, branch restructuring costs, and amortization of other intangible assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 46.9% during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 47.5% during the linked quarter and 47.3% during the third quarter of 2020 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 27.5%, compared to 28.9% for the second quarter of 2021, and 21.9% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of the decrease in taxable income and lower non-deductible expenses during the period. The effective tax rate for the remainder of 2021 is expected to be approximately 27.5%.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2021 were $34.0 million, or 0.37% of total loans. Non-performing loans, excluding acquired PCD loans, would have been $30.1 million, or 0.34% of total loans excluding acquired PCD loans.

A credit loss recovery of $5.2 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2021, compared to a credit loss recovery of $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2021, and a credit loss provision of $5.9 million during the third quarter of 2020. The credit loss recovery of $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 was primarily associated with a reduction in reserves on acquired PCD loans, given the improvement in economic conditions since the time of the merger closing.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.88% at September 30, 2021 as compared to 0.97% at June 30, 2021 and 0.87% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2021 would have been 0.89%.

Loans with Payment Deferrals

Full principal and interest (“P&I”) deferrals declined to $26.6 million and represented 0.3% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2021.

Capital Management

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.

Mr. O’Connor commented, “In August, our Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program which authorized the purchase of 5% of outstanding common stock. Our strong balance sheet and internal stress testing analysis results have allowed us to return excess capital to our shareholders. In the third quarter we repurchased 480,039 shares, totaling $15.4 million and we continue to be active on the repurchase front into the fourth quarter.”

Dividends per common share were $0.24 during the third quarter of 2021.

Book value per common share was $26.64 and tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by number of shares outstanding) was $22.60 at September 30, 2021 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Including the impact of the remaining unrecognized fees on PPP loans, net of tax, adjusted tangible common book value per share would have been $22.61 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)

          
     September 30,     June 30,     December 31,
  2021
 2021
 2020
Assets:           
Cash and due from banks $ 629,011  $1,184,183  $243,603 
Mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale, at fair value   1,212,383   863,239   426,979 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value   496,680   398,549   111,882 
Investment securities held-to-maturity   40,303       
Marketable equity securities, at fair value        5,970 
Loans held for sale   14,720   29,335   5,903 
Loans held for investment, net:          
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment   683,665   704,489   184,989 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (1)(2)   3,468,262   3,503,205   2,758,743 
Commercial real estate ("CRE")   3,814,437   3,681,331   1,878,167 
Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC")   285,379   290,462   156,296 
Total real estate loans   8,251,743   8,179,487   4,978,195 
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")   878,332   878,331   319,626 
Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans   134,083   465,538   321,907 
Other loans   20,713   23,275   2,316 
Allowance for credit losses   (81,255)  (92,760)  (41,461)
Total loans held for investment, net   9,203,616   9,453,871   5,580,583 
Premises and fixed assets, net   49,615   51,127   19,053 
Premises held for sale   2,799   2,799    
Restricted stock   37,719   22,449   60,707 
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")   293,898   293,113   156,096 
Goodwill   155,339   155,339   55,638 
Other intangible assets   9,077   9,792    
Operating lease assets   56,836   69,189   33,898 
Derivative assets   41,700   45,439   18,932 
Accrued interest receivable   43,284   47,209   34,815 
Other assets   77,401   78,052   27,551 
Total assets $ 12,364,381  $12,703,685  $6,781,610 
Liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing checking $ 3,821,832  $3,689,072  $780,751 
Interest-bearing checking   989,526   1,101,038   290,300 
Savings   1,188,794   1,305,028   414,809 
Money market   3,657,669   3,670,090   1,716,624 
Certificates of deposit   1,016,216   1,300,965   1,322,638 
Total deposits   10,674,037   11,066,193   4,525,122 
FHLBNY advances   25,000   25,000   1,204,010 
Other short-term borrowings   2,629   1,841   120,000 
Subordinated debt, net   197,142   197,188   114,052 
Operating lease liabilities   62,870   72,170   39,874 
Derivative liabilities   38,889   42,892   37,374 
Other liabilities   162,697   94,125   40,082 
Total liabilities   11,163,264   11,499,409   6,080,514 
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, Series A   116,569   116,569   116,569 
Common stock   416   416   348 
Additional paid-in capital   493,775   492,848   278,295 
Retained earnings   630,744   613,791   600,641 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain, net of deferred taxes   (1,042)  4,576   (5,924)
Unearned equity awards   (9,417)  (8,529)   
Common stock held by the Benefit Maintenance Plan        (1,496)
Treasury stock, at cost   (29,928)  (15,395)  (287,337)
Total stockholders' equity   1,201,117   1,204,276   701,096 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,364,381  $12,703,685  $6,781,610 


(1)Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(2)While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

                
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30, 
  2021
 2021
 2020 2021
 2020
Interest income:                
Loans $ 94,045  $94,288  $53,245 $ 269,715  $161,564
Securities   6,030   5,126   3,422   15,536   10,794
Other short-term investments   583   987   729   2,563   2,577
Total interest income   100,658   100,401   57,396   287,814   174,935
Interest expense:                 
Deposits and escrow   3,565   4,803   6,672   13,666   28,298
Borrowed funds   2,265   2,344   5,780   8,225   17,613
Total interest expense   5,830   7,147   12,452   21,891   45,911
Net interest income   94,828   93,254   44,944   265,923   129,024
(Credit) provision for credit losses   (5,187)  (4,248)  5,931   6,344   20,003
Net interest income after (credit) provision   100,015   97,502   39,013   259,579   109,021
                
Non-interest income:                 
Service charges and other fees   4,581   3,876   1,632   11,377   3,918
Title fees   482   688      1,603   
Loan level derivative income   445   559   1,544   2,796   5,201
BOLI income   2,249   1,593   1,033   5,181   3,831
Gain on sale of SBA loans excluding PPP   348   973   808   1,485   972
Gain on sale of PPP loans     20,697      20,697   
Gain on sale of residential loans   304   506   617   1,533   974
Net gain on equity securities        175   131   139
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets     20   215   730   3,357
Loss on termination of derivatives           (16,505)  
Other   1,319   632   125   2,861   379
Total non-interest income   9,728   29,544   6,149   31,889   18,771
Non-interest expense:                 
Salaries and employee benefits   28,276   27,598   14,316   80,693   45,030
Severance     1,875      1,875   4,000
Occupancy and equipment   7,814   8,122   4,046   22,913   12,061
Data processing costs   3,573   5,031   2,146   12,132   6,177
Marketing   1,054   788   345   2,702   1,140
Professional services   2,751   2,538   935   7,154   2,713
Federal deposit insurance premiums   1,173   934   761   3,046   1,767
Loss on extinguishment of debt     157      1,751   
Curtailment loss           1,543   
Merger expenses and transaction costs   2,472   1,836   769   42,250   2,427
Branch restructuring costs   4,518   1,659      6,177   
Amortization of other intangible assets   715   835      1,907   
Other   4,437   3,509   1,535   10,327   4,924
Total non-interest expense   56,783   54,882   24,853   194,470   80,239
                
Income before taxes   52,960   72,164   20,309   96,998   47,553
Income tax expense   14,565   20,886   4,441   28,359   10,327
Net income   38,395   51,278   15,868   68,639   37,226
Preferred stock dividends   1,822   1,822   1,822   5,465   2,962
Net income available to common stockholders $ 36,573  $49,456  $14,046 $ 63,174  $34,264
                
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                 
Basic $ 0.89  $1.19  $0.66 $ 1.62  $1.57
Diluted $ 0.89  $1.19  $0.65 $ 1.62  $1.56
                
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS   40,426,161   40,981,585   21,324,187   38,574,857   21,791,080


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

                 
  At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Nine Months Ended  
     September 30,     June 30,    September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 
Per Share Data:                
Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.89 $1.19 $0.65 $ 1.62 $1.56 
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.24  0.24  0.22   0.72  0.65 
Book value per common share   26.64  26.43  26.97       
Tangible common book value per share (1)   22.60  22.41  24.37       
Common shares outstanding   40,715  41,160  21,416       
Dividend payout ratio   26.97 %   20.17 % 33.33 %  44.44% 41.58 %
                 
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                 
Return on average assets   1.22 %   1.61 % 0.98 %  0.76 % 0.78 %
Return on average equity   12.69  17.22  9.22   8.00  7.59 
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   15.96  22.02  10.88   9.84  8.76 
Net interest margin   3.20  3.12  2.92   3.15  2.83 
Non-interest expense to average assets   1.80  1.72  1.53   2.16  1.68 
Efficiency ratio   54.3  44.7  48.6   65.3  54.3 
Effective tax rate   27.50  28.94  21.87   29.24  21.72 
                 
Balance Sheet Data:                 
Average assets $ 12,584,372 $12,756,909 $6,492,173 $ 12,009,522 $6,363,768 
Average interest-earning assets   11,765,298  11,990,107  6,164,452   11,277,257  6,069,115 
Average tangible common equity (1)   929,131  908,747  516,189   873,481  521,385 
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period   87.0  86.3  125.3       
                 
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   7.54 %   7.36 % 7.95 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.50  8.29  9.73       
Tier 1 common equity ratio   9.92  10.06  10.69       
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.17  11.34  13.02       
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.13  14.45  16.30       
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.37  8.24  10.10       
CRE consolidated concentration ratio (2)   516  506  545       
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans   0.88  0.97  0.87       
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans   238.84  327.94  390.31       


(1)See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets. Average balances are calculated using the ending balance for months during the period indicated.
(2)The CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and ADC, divided by consolidated capital. September 30, 2021 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(3)September 30, 2021 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

   
 DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)

                          
  Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 
                    Average             Average          Average 
  Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ Average    Yield/ 
  Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost 
Assets:                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Real estate loans $ 8,234,182 $ 78,626  3.79%  $8,156,368 $74,437 3.66%$4,874,780 $47,482 3.90%
Commercial and industrial loans   923,698   12,337  5.30  932,297  13,277 5.71  326,636  3,574 4.38 
SBA PPP loans   266,472   2,643  3.94  1,282,347  6,174 1.93  316,747  2,178 2.75 
Other loans   21,992   439  7.92  24,349  400 6.59  1,444  11 3.05 
Mortgage-backed securities   976,198   3,999  1.63  825,949  3,483 1.69  435,920  2,707 2.48 
Investment securities   462,150   2,031  1.74  312,012  1,643 2.11  78,405  715 3.65 
Other short-term investments   880,606   583  0.26  456,785  987 0.87  130,520  729 2.23 
Total interest-earning assets   11,765,298   100,658  3.39%   11,990,107  100,401 3.36% 6,164,452  57,396 3.72%
Non-interest-earning assets   819,074         766,802       327,721      
Total assets $ 12,584,372        $12,756,909      $6,492,173      
                          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Interest-bearing checking $ 1,000,435 $ 388  0.15%  $1,067,043 $501 0.19%$241,248 $186 0.31%
Money market   3,698,124   1,467  0.16  3,712,344  1,941 0.21  1,696,297  1,858 0.44 
Savings   1,335,310   170  0.05  1,189,460  212 0.07  405,582  170 0.17 
Certificates of deposit   1,138,853   1,540  0.54  1,421,480  2,149 0.61  1,425,083  4,458 1.24 
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,172,722   3,565  0.20  7,390,327  4,803 0.26  3,768,210  6,672 0.70 
FHLBNY advances   25,000   59  0.94  145,324  132 0.36  1,040,127  4,448 1.70 
Subordinated debt, net   197,172   2,206  4.44  197,218  2,211 4.50  113,992  1,330 4.64 
Other short-term borrowings   2,290     5,514  1 0.07  5,283  2 0.12 
Total borrowings   224,462   2,265  4.00  348,056  2,344 2.70  1,159,402  5,780 1.99 
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,397,184   5,830  0.31%   7,738,383  7,147 0.37% 4,927,612  12,452 1.01%
Non-interest-bearing checking   3,789,623         3,652,482       652,880      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   186,977         175,031       223,285      
Total liabilities   11,373,784         11,565,896       5,803,777      
Stockholders' equity   1,210,588         1,191,013       688,396      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,584,372        $12,756,909      $6,492,173      
Net interest income     $ 94,828       $93,254      $44,944   
Net interest rate spread          3.08%        2.99%      2.71%
Net interest margin          3.20%        3.12%        2.92%
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) $ 10,962,345 $ 3,565  0.13%  $11,042,809 $4,803 0.17%$4,421,090 $6,672 0.60%


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)

          
     At or For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30, 
Asset Quality Detail 2021 2021 2020
Non-performing loans (NPLs) (1)          
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 4,938  $4,933  $867 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use   859      1,213 
CRE   4,122   9,152   47 
Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC")         
C&I   23,727   14,109   10,287 
Other   374   92   10 
Total Non-accrual loans $ 34,020  $28,286  $12,424 
          
Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")          
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $ 5,021  $5,065  $470 
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use     157    
CRE   1,004       
ADC        1,470 
C&I   257   1,487    
Other         
90+ Delinquent $ 6,282  $6,709  $1,940 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 40,302  $34,995  $14,364 
          
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets  0.33%  0.28%  0.21%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (NCOs) $ 4,191  $918  $(69)
NCOs / Average loans (1)  0.18%  0.04%  (0.01)%
          

      (1)   Excludes loans held for sale    
 

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the Company’s merger with Bridge, as well as branch restructuring costs, and gain on sale of PPP loans.

                 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended  
     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  September 30,  
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                
Reported net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 36,573  $49,456  $14,046  $ 63,174  $34,264  
Adjustments to net income (1):                 
Provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans (double-count)            20,278     
Gain on sale of PPP loans     (20,697)      (20,697)    
Net gain on sale of securities and other assets        (215)   (710)  (3,357) 
Loss on termination of derivatives            16,505     
Severance     1,875       1,875   4,000  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     157       1,751     
Curtailment loss            1,543     
Merger expenses and transaction costs (2)   2,472   1,836   769    42,250   2,427  
Branch restructuring costs   4,518   1,659       6,177     
Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments   (2,191)  4,852   (84)   (19,187)  (636) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 41,372  $39,138  $14,516  $ 112,959  $36,698  
                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon non-GAAP as calculated above)                
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 1.01  $0.94  $0.68  $ 2.90  $1.68  
Adjusted return on average assets   1.37 %   1.28 % 1.01 %  1.31 % 0.83 %
Adjusted return on average equity   14.27   13.76   9.49    13.80   8.08  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   18.02   17.48   11.25    17.44   9.38  
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets   1.56   1.52   1.48    1.54   1.55  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   46.9   47.5   47.3    47.4   51.1  

(1)    Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 31% unless otherwise noted.
(2)    Certain merger expenses and transaction costs are non-taxable expense.


The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income, non-interest income, and non-interest expense to pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

       
 Three Months Ended 
 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 
Net interest income$ 94,828 $93,254  
Non-interest income  9,728  29,544  
Total revenues  104,556  122,798  
Non-interest expense  56,783  54,882  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (1)$ 47,773 $67,916  
       
Adjustments:      
Gain on sale of PPP loans   (20,697) 
Severance   1,875  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   157  
Merger expenses and transaction costs  2,472  1,836  
Branch restructuring costs  4,518  1,659  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (2)$ 54,763 $52,746  


(1)The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest loss less GAAP non-interest expense.
(2)The adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding pre-tax pre-provision net revenue less the net gain on sale of PPP loans, severance, loss on extinguishment of debt, merger expenses and transaction costs, and branch restructuring costs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                 
   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended 
      September 30,  June 30,  September 30,  September 30,     September 30, 
   2021  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.80 %   1.72 % 1.53 %  2.16 %   1.68 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt            (0.02)    
Curtailment loss            (0.02)    
Severance     (0.06)      (0.02)  (0.08) 
Merger expenses and transaction costs     (0.06)  (0.05)   (0.47)  (0.05) 
Branch restructuring costs   (0.08)  (0.05)      (0.07)    
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.14)  (0.03)      (0.02)    
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.56   1.52   1.48    1.54   1.55  

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
     September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30, September 30, 
  2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      54.3 %   44.7 % 48.6 %  65.3 %   54.3 %
Non-interest expense - as reported $ 56,783  $54,882  $24,853  $ 194,470  $80,239  
Less: Severance     (1,875)      (1,875)  (4,000) 
Less: Merger expenses and transaction costs   (2,472)  (1,836)  (769)   (42,250)  (2,427) 
Less: Branch restructuring costs   (4,518)  (1,659)      (6,177)    
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt     (157)      (1,751)    
Less: Curtailment loss            (1,543)    
Less: Amortization of other intangible assets   (715)  (835)      (1,907)    
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 49,078  $48,520  $24,084  $ 138,967  $73,812  
Net interest income - as reported $ 94,828  $93,254  $44,944  $ 265,923  $129,024  
Non-interest income (loss) - as reported $ 9,728  $29,544  $6,149  $ 31,889  $18,771  
Less: Gain on sale of PPP loans     (20,697)      (20,697)    
Less: Net gain on sale of securities and other assets        (215)   (710)  (3,357) 
Less: Loss on termination of derivatives            16,505     
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 9,728  $8,847  $5,934  $ 26,987  $15,414  
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 104,556  $102,101  $50,878  $ 292,910  $144,438  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)    46.9 %   47.5 % 47.3 %  47.4 %   51.1 %


(1)The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest (loss) income.
(2)The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible assets, tangible common equity, and adjusted tangible common book value per share calculation (non-GAAP):

          
     September 30,     June 30,     September 30, 
  2021 2021 2020
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:         
Total assets $ 12,364,381 $12,703,685 $6,619,391
Less:         
Goodwill   155,339  155,339  55,638
Other intangible assets   9,077  9,792  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 12,199,965 $12,538,554 $6,563,753
          
Reconciliation of Adjusted Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:         
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,201,117 $1,204,276 $694,158
Less:         
Goodwill   155,339  155,339  55,638
Other intangible assets   9,077  9,792  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   1,036,701  1,039,145  638,520
Less:         
Preferred stock, net   116,569  116,569  116,569
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 920,132 $922,576 $521,951
Add:         
Unamortized deferred fees on PPP loans, net of tax   612  1,979  5,435
Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 920,744 $924,555 $527,386
          
Common shares outstanding   40,715  41,160  21,416
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $22.60 $22.41 $24.37
Adjusted tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $22.61 $22.46 $24.63