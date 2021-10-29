Global Digital Identity Solutions Market 2021: Portable Biometric Readers/Kiosks for Digital Identity Management

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Growth Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The focus of the report is on the digital identification documents issued by governments and private sectors to uniquely identify people and efficiently run public and private welfare programs and other facilities. The study aims to provide public security & identity businesses with national-digital-identity-related market intelligence. It identifies the growth opportunities in the digital identity market and underlines the future outlook on opportunities across regions and segments.

This study discusses the key aspects of digital identity programs and identifies potential use cases, trends, current applications, and future opportunities across the critical national infrastructure, public safety & security, and banking & finance sectors. It also details the drivers, restraints, and trends and examines their impact on applications across the regions and segments covered.

All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study as it investigates the big picture perspectives of the digital identity market and provides insight into how the technology is set to evolve and influence the security market's growth. Technology companies looking to feed into the digital transformation Mega Trends across the industries will also benefit from this study as it examines their potential role in the future of this market.

The study will assess the global digital identity programs by identifying the following:

Market trends

Drivers and restraints

Key technologies and suppliers

Key developments by country and region

Known contracts and suppliers in digital identity market globally

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Digital Identity Programs - Research Scope

Market Overview - Digital Identity Market

Requirement Overview - Digital Identity Market

Core Needs for Digital ID Systems

The Need for Unified National Identification Systems

Evolving Identity Crisis

Terrorism Driving Need for Robust Identity Management Solutions

Governments Adopting Digital Strategies

Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques

Taxonomy of Biometrics Applications in Digital Identity Management

Authentication Approaches for Digital ID Programs

Digital Identity Process Breakdown

World Bank ID4D Initiative and Approach

Key Trends Across Sectors

Growth Drivers - Digital Identity Market

Growth Restraints - Digital Identity Market

2. Evolving Business Models - Identity-as-a-Service in the Private Sector

Digital-Identity-as-a-Service - Identification Everywhere

CLEAR - Airport Security Process Optimization

Onfido - Identity-Management-as-a-Service

Airport Security - Known Traveller Digital Identity System Powered by Blockchain

3. Regional Analysis

Major Digital Identity Initiatives and Investments

Market Analysis by Region - Digital Identity Market

Major National Digital Identity Programs

4. Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment - Digital Identity Market

Key Contracts for Digital Identity Management

5. Global Regulations for Digital Data Protection and Privacy

Data Protection and Privacy Regulations for Digital Identity Management

Legislative Trends - Mandates for Enhanced Security

Global Standards for Biometric Applications in Digital Identity Management

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Identity Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Cyber Security for Digital Identity, 2023

Growth Opportunity 2: Block Chain Powered Digital Identity Solutions, 2025

Growth Opportunity 3: Portable Biometric Readers/Kiosks for Digital Identity Management, 2023

Growth Opportunities and Way Forward

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajmpmw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.