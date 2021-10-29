Global Digital Identity Solutions Market 2021: Portable Biometric Readers/Kiosks for Digital Identity Management

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Identity Solutions Market Growth Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The focus of the report is on the digital identification documents issued by governments and private sectors to uniquely identify people and efficiently run public and private welfare programs and other facilities. The study aims to provide public security & identity businesses with national-digital-identity-related market intelligence. It identifies the growth opportunities in the digital identity market and underlines the future outlook on opportunities across regions and segments.
This study discusses the key aspects of digital identity programs and identifies potential use cases, trends, current applications, and future opportunities across the critical national infrastructure, public safety & security, and banking & finance sectors. It also details the drivers, restraints, and trends and examines their impact on applications across the regions and segments covered.
All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study as it investigates the big picture perspectives of the digital identity market and provides insight into how the technology is set to evolve and influence the security market's growth. Technology companies looking to feed into the digital transformation Mega Trends across the industries will also benefit from this study as it examines their potential role in the future of this market.
The study will assess the global digital identity programs by identifying the following:
- Market trends
- Drivers and restraints
- Key technologies and suppliers
- Key developments by country and region
- Known contracts and suppliers in digital identity market globally
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Digital Identity Programs - Research Scope
- Market Overview - Digital Identity Market
- Requirement Overview - Digital Identity Market
- Core Needs for Digital ID Systems
- The Need for Unified National Identification Systems
- Evolving Identity Crisis
- Terrorism Driving Need for Robust Identity Management Solutions
- Governments Adopting Digital Strategies
- Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques
- Taxonomy of Biometrics Applications in Digital Identity Management
- Authentication Approaches for Digital ID Programs
- Digital Identity Process Breakdown
- World Bank ID4D Initiative and Approach
- Key Trends Across Sectors
- Growth Drivers - Digital Identity Market
- Growth Restraints - Digital Identity Market
2. Evolving Business Models - Identity-as-a-Service in the Private Sector
- Digital-Identity-as-a-Service - Identification Everywhere
- CLEAR - Airport Security Process Optimization
- Onfido - Identity-Management-as-a-Service
- Airport Security - Known Traveller Digital Identity System Powered by Blockchain
3. Regional Analysis
- Major Digital Identity Initiatives and Investments
- Market Analysis by Region - Digital Identity Market
- Major National Digital Identity Programs
4. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment - Digital Identity Market
- Key Contracts for Digital Identity Management
5. Global Regulations for Digital Data Protection and Privacy
- Data Protection and Privacy Regulations for Digital Identity Management
- Legislative Trends - Mandates for Enhanced Security
- Global Standards for Biometric Applications in Digital Identity Management
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Identity Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Cyber Security for Digital Identity, 2023
- Growth Opportunity 2: Block Chain Powered Digital Identity Solutions, 2025
- Growth Opportunity 3: Portable Biometric Readers/Kiosks for Digital Identity Management, 2023
- Growth Opportunities and Way Forward
