United States of America Construction Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2021

US construction industry to grow by 1.8% in 2021 and 3.7% in 2022, before it registers an annual average growth of 3.7% over the reminder of the forecast period.

The forecast assumes that the residential construction sector will continue to grow over the coming quarters despite the ongoing supply chain challenges, including the shortage of building materials and rising prices, lack of skilled labor and expensive land, which is adding to building costs for new homes, as well as causing project delays and boosting house price inflation.



The residential construction sector has been the star performer of the US economic recovery from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, posting double-digit growth rates since the third quarter of 2020, and making significant contributions to the rebound of the economy and overall construction industry. The sector remains supported by low mortgage rates, strong demand for bigger living spaces and a very low housing inventory in the market.



Following the Senate's overwhelming bipartisan approval on August 10th, 2021 of the long-awaited infrastructure spending bill, which includes long-term investments on transport, energy, utilities and climate-related initiatives, sentiment regarding the outlook for infrastructure and power sector has improved. While the new bill falls short of President Joe Biden's original US$2.3 trillion proposal, it includes US$550 billion in new federal spending to invest in various US infrastructure sectors over the next five years.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the US construction industry, including:

The US construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the US construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in the US, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



