Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 October 2021 £46.16m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 October 2021 £46.16m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,117,629

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 October 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.30p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.78p

Ordinary share price 79.75p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (11.68%)