Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 29 October 2021 at 13:30 EEST
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppo Niemelä
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Seppo Niemelä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Seppo Niemelä
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 6223/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 64 Unit price: 7.36 EUR
(2): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 7.35 EUR
(3): Volume: 68 Unit price: 7.35 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.35 EUR
(5): Volume: 14 Unit price: 7.35 EUR
(6): Volume: 300 Unit price: 7.34 EUR
(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.34 EUR
(8): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.34 EUR
(9): Volume: 98 Unit price: 7.34 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 2094 Volume weighted average price: 7.34673 EUR
Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.