English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 29 October 2021 at 13:30 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Pekka Litmanen

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Pekka Litmanen, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pekka Litmanen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 6226/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.14 EUR

(2): Volume: 20 Unit price: 7.14 EUR

(3): Volume: 284 Unit price: 7.14 EUR

(4): Volume: 385 Unit price: 7.14 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 702 Volume weighted average price: 7.14 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 7.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 92 Unit price: 7.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 106 Unit price: 7.2 EUR

(4): Volume: 108 Unit price: 7.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 116 Unit price: 7.22 EUR

(6): Volume: 118 Unit price: 7.23 EUR

(7): Volume: 348 Unit price: 7.21 EUR

(8): Volume: 354 Unit price: 7.23 EUR

(9): Volume: 386 Unit price: 7.22 EUR

(10): Volume: 438 Unit price: 7.2 EUR

(11): Volume: 669 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(12): Volume: 700 Unit price: 7.2 EUR

(13): Volume: 838 Unit price: 7.23 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 4300 Volume weighted average price: 7.21851 EUR





Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.