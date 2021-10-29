Chindata Group holds strategic dialogue with the Climate Group

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alex Ju, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group held a strategic dialogue with Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group on October 28. They exchanged in-depth views on a range of topics including the importance of digital infrastructure in supporting global growth, the role of internet technology companies in reducing carbon emissions, as well as the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). On behalf of the Climate Group, Helen Clarkson not only congratulated Chindata Group on joining the RE100 initiative, but also recognized its unwavering efforts in utilizing zero-carbon computing power and the commitment to Asia Pacific emerging markets.



At the same time, Mr. Ju acknowledged the Climate Group's long-term efforts in encouraging global businesses and governments to spearhead the fight against climate change. He also expressed his gratitude to the Climate Group for its ongoing support to Chindata Group. Mr. Ju hopes that both Chindata Group and the Climate Group will strengthen their cooperation and work with other members of RE100 to drive technological innovation and zero-carbon energy transformation under the RE100 framework, with an aim of achieving its global carbon neutral goals by 2040.

During the conversation with Helen Clarkson, Mr. Ju introduced Chindata Group's roadmap to carbon neutrality and its progress made in reducing carbon emissions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets. As the largest green power buyer in China's internet technology industry, Chindata Group has successfully implemented green power consumption initiatives including direct green power trading, innovative regional green power consumption mechanisms, development of renewable energy power stations, and development of integrated power generation-grid-load-storage projects. Chindata Group has procured a total of 540.2 million kWh of green power in nationwide and regional green power transactions, which have reduced around 509,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents.

In terms of Asia-Pacific emerging markets, Mr. Ju talked about Chindata Group’s next-generation hyperscale data centers cluster in Malaysia and India, as well as its growth plan in countries including Indonesia and Thailand. Chindata Group will continue to provide feasible zero-carbon solutions for digital infrastructures in Asia-Pacific emerging markets through green power procurement, international carbon emission offset mechanisms and cross-regional cooperation for supply chain sustainability.

According to Helen Clarkson, it is great to see that Asia Pacific technology companies such as Chindata Group play an instrumental role in advancing global climate action ahead of COP26. The Climate Group will continue working with companies to promote policies and technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and catalyze the clean industrial revolution, thus driving the global green recovery.

Founded in 2004, the Climate Group is an international non-profit specializing in climate and energy initiatives. It aims to work with leading companies and governments to advocate best practice in greenhouse gas emission reduction and facilitate the global transition to a low-carbon future.

