BNP Paribas Primary New Issues:GETLINK no STAB Notice

29 October 2021



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

GETLINK SE



Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

NO STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 26th Oct 2021 BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: GETLINK SE Guarantor(s) (if any): [insert name(s)] Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 150,000,000 TAP Description: 3.50 PCT Notes due 30 Oct 2025 Offer price: 102.00



Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): JOINT GLO CO BNPP/GOLDMAN SACHS

JLM: SG













This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

