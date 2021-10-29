Monaco Planet, a new generation of SocialFi platform to Launch on 28 November 2021

New York, USA, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaco Planet, a new generation of SocialFi platform, aims to be the first to deliver just that with their NFT drop on November 11 and full platform launch on 28 November 2021. Having completed their first round of multi-million dollar financing with Three Arrows Capital and IMO Ventures.

At launch, a brand new Monaco Socialfi platform will be initiated bringing an unprecedented social experience. The Monaco Socialfi platform is the first NFT/Crypto native social network, set to become the opinion and traffic center of the entire NFT community. As the first residents and users of Monaco Socialfi, the Human Advance Team with Yacht NFT will enjoy the mysterious airdrop from the platform and various future privileges.

At the same time, for individuals and project teams who wish to become opinion leaders on their social accounts, it’s hard to attract lots of fans or to stand out in a crowd of thousands of communities.

A truly native Crypto/NFT dedicated social media with a high density of fans has not yet been born. And while there are over 100 million wallet addresses in the world and the number of Crypto/NFT enthusiasts keeps growing every day, why isn’t there a dedicated public opinion forum and social media platform for crypto communities?

Monaco Planet addresses the problem of spammers and scammers by requiring login through wallets like MetaMask. As users showcase their NFT collections on their profile page, real influencers can be identified by their level of engagement and dedication. Users, who publish and show their activities, can follow verified KOLs throughout the community. The platform can also rank users by net worth and influence of their NFTs, fostering organic connections between KOLs and users.

As a SocialFi platform, the ownership and governance of Monaco Planet are determined by the users themselves. By introducing the concept of ‘Write to Earn’, content creation itself serves as a form of mining. Active content creators and discussion participants on Monaco Planet continuously reap platform currency. The vast majority of platform coins will be distributed to users who generate content, creating a form of mining that is sustainable, inclusive and genuinely productive. Besides that, those who want to advertise on the platform can burn platform coins to push their posts to the top or broadcast messages to all users.

As the number of users grows, from tens of thousands to millions and more, the advertising value and consumption increase in kind. Once consumption of platform coins outpaces their output, real deflation is realized.

A true SocialFi platform belongs to its users. Holders of platform currency enjoy the currency appreciation brought by the platform’s growing economic activity. And as the vast majority of currency is distributed to users as rewards for content creation, Monaco Planet functions as a true DAO, governed by all platform currency holders who can send in proposals and vote.

To find out more about Monaco Planet SocialFi, visit https://monaconft.io/.

About Monaco Planet:

Website: https://monaconft.io/