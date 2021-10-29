Global Medical Sensors Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2021: Market was Valued at $2.17 Billion in 2020 and is Expected to Reach $2.31 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Sensors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical sensors market was valued at USD 2,171.30 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2310.41 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.04%.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global medical sensors market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The rise of IoT in healthcare has led to the development of advanced medical devices integrated with sensors. Integrating patient monitoring devices with sensors raised the adoption of wearables and remote monitoring systems for managing health conditions. Advancements in MEMS technology have further increased the applications of sensing technologies in the healthcare and medical industries.

MEDICAL SENSORS MARKET SEGMENTS

In 2020, force sensors accounted for a share of 23.12% in the global medical sensors market. Most of the therapeutic and drug delivery devices require a change in force to function. This change in force is either made automatically by the device or manually by the patient. Therefore, incorporating force-sensing technology into drug-delivery and therapeutic devices can go a long way in addressing patient needs.

Physical sensing devices are most commonly used and have contributed to military, agriculture, aerospace, and industry development.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: The market in this region is growing majorly due to the high adoption of sensors in medical devices, constant increase in the aging population with growing life expectancy, rise in the number of hospitals and related diagnostic services. It can also be attributed to the increased use of infusion pumps and ventilators integrated with sensors.



Europe: There has been a huge demand for sensors and wireless technology in various sectors such as industrial, automotive, and others.



APAC: Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major revenue contributors in this region. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the rapid rise in the elderly population and various disorders requiring early diagnosis.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key companies in the market are TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Sensirion AG, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Tekscan, NXP Semiconductors, and Amphenol Corporation.

Established companies can constantly involve themselves in acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations with emerging players to diversify their portfolios.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The increased incorporation of sensors into healthcare devices, high demand for wearable sensors, and rise in advancements of IoT-based healthcare have contributed to the growth of the medical sensors industry.

By geography, North America dominated with the highest share of 37.78% in the global medical sensors industry in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the demand for respiratory devices and remote monitoring wearables incorporated with different types of medical sensors.

TE Connectivity acquired approximately 72% of the outstanding shares of First Sensor AG, a provider of sensing solutions based in Germany.

Key Vendors

TE Connectivity

STMicroelectronics

Sensirion AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Tekscan

NXP Semiconductors

Amphenol Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

All Sensors Corporation

ams AG

Analog Devices

Biometrics

Celera Motion

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.

GE Healthcare

Gems Sensors

Golden Valley Products

Honeywell International

Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG

Introtek International

Jiangsu Bairun Medical Technology

Maxim Integrated

Medtronic

OmniVision

Orantech

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PreSens

Sensing Systems Corporation

Sensor Solutions

Servoflo Corporation

Smiths Medical

SST Sensing

Strain Measurement Devices

Thought Technology

Viomedex

15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

