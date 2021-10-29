BT Group plc and Onit Finalists for Prestigious Legal Procurement Award

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that they and their customer BT Group plc are joint finalists for Buying Legal Council’s prestigious Legal Procurement Award for Innovation.



“It was truly a great opportunity to work with David Griffin and his team at BT Group plc on their highly innovative MyLegal project,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. “It was exciting for us to learn that the implementation reduced the complexity of BT’s technology stack by 75%, and an unprecedented 70% of matters that previously hadn’t been reportable or trackable were now under complete management. With the help of Onit’s solutions, BT is leveraging this opportunity to rethink, streamline and measure their activities and processes to transform their law department by integrating best practices into smarter workflows and operational efficiencies. The results of BT's technology implementation speak for themselves, and for every hour they can give back to their lawyers on some task that can be automated, they can plow back into something that is more productive to their company.”



“The Legal Procurement Awards showcase advances in legal procurement and honor those who are at the forefront of new developments. The awards provide a measure of recognition for achievement on the most relevant dimensions of skill and creativity,” commented Dr. Silvia Hodges Silverstein, CEO of the Buying Legal® Council.

The Buying Legal® Council is the international trade organization for professionals tasked with sourcing legal services and managing supplier relationships. Founded in September 2014, the Buying Legal® Council counts most of the leading organizations around the world as our members. The range from pharmaceuticals, banking and insurance, retailers, consumer goods, electronics and sportswear to public entities. We support our members through advocacy, networking, education, research, and information. Members benefit from practical, professional training, access to in-depth and actionable resources and best practices, and connecting with your peers.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

Media inquiries:

Jill Black

Onit

713-560-9225

jill.black@onit.com



