Athira Pharma to Host Educational Webinar on the Clinical Applications of ERP P300

Neurologist Dr. John Michael Olichney to discuss utility of P300 to assess cognitive function

Webinar to be held Friday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced it will host an educational webinar to review event-related potential (ERP) P300 latency as a functional measure of working memory processing speed, and its correlation to cognition. The webinar will be webcast live on Friday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, and will feature presentations by:

John Michael Olichney, M.D., a board-certified behavioral neurologist who specializes in the treatment of cognitive disorders and age-associated neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Olichney is Professor of Neurology at UC Davis Health.

Kevin Church, Ph.D., Vice President of Discovery at Athira. Dr. Church will introduce the unique mechanism of ATH-1017, a small molecule therapeutic candidate designed to enhance the activity of HGF/MET, discuss the rationale for ERP P300 latency measurements and preclinical ATH-1017 data generated to date.

Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Athira. Dr. Moebius will review Athira’s clinical development program and discuss the utility of ERP P300 latency in Athira’s completed Phase 1 and ongoing Phase 2 ACT-AD trial of ATH-1017.

Athira is measuring ERP P300 latency in a clinical trial of its investigational drug, ATH-1017, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease to evaluate a connection between this functional measurement and improved cognition. The ACT-AD clinical study completed enrollment in October 2021 and topline data from the study is expected to be announced in the first half of 2022.

About ATH-1017

ATH-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function but depleted in Alzheimer’s Disease, in order to fight neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. In addition to Alzheimer’s disease, ATH-1017 is designed to address the broader dementia population, including Parkinson’s disease dementia. ATH-1017’s novel mechanism of action is agnostic to the underlying disease pathology of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. It is designed to focus on network recovery and synaptic signal transmission in the brain, which has the potential to improve clinical outcomes for patients.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

