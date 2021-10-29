Nobel Commences Trading on the OTCQB in the United States and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX – V: NBLC) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) is pleased to announce that effective October 29, 2021 its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) in the United States under the stock symbol “NBTRF”.



The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, and is the premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for Nobel at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NBTRF/overview.

Nobel’s common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NBLC”.

Nobel has also granted a total of 1,660,000 stock options to various directors and officers pursuant to its stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $0.84 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Algarrobo Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) project and 100% of the Salvadora project, potential IOCG style high grade copper properties in Chile. The country is a top mining jurisdiction as it is strategically located close to infrastructure and has world-class IOCG deposits within the Major Candelaria belt. Chile’s mining capabilities benefit from close to surface, high grade mineralization within the mining face and has the necessary permitting in place.

For further information, please contact:

David Gower

Chief Executive Officer

dgower@nobel-resources.com

www.nobel-resources.com

