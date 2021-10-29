First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

STRASBURG, Va., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $2.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021, which resulted in return on average assets of 0.71% and return on average equity of 8.64%. This compares to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, and return on average assets of 0.74% and return on average equity of 8.52% for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 included $1.3 million of merger related expenses from the Company’s acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (the “Merger”), which was consummated on July 1, 2021. In addition, there was no provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021, compared to provision for loan losses of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.

During the third quarter of 2021, First Bank also negotiated and completed the acquisition of an $82.6 million loan portfolio originated from SmartBank’s branch located in the Richmond, Virginia market. In connection with the purchase of the loan portfolio, the Bank hired a team of employees based out of the branch. SmartBank decided to close their branch operation on December 31, 2021. First Bank will continue to operate a loan production office from this location.

President and Chief Executive Officer Scott C. Harvard commented, “The third quarter may have been the most productive in our company’s 114 year history as we completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle and also seized the opportunity for a team lift and loan portfolio acquisition in the Richmond market. The transactions boosted assets to $1.4 billion and increased loan balances by $205.1 million, while extending the Bank’s reach into the Roanoke market and bolstering the banking team in Richmond. These transactions reflect our strategy of hiring talented bankers to support organic growth, which in turn positions the company well for strategic acquisitions. I am incredibly proud of our people, not just for the level of work and effort it took to successfully complete two transformative transactions concurrently, but for their can-do attitude when asked to step up to the challenge. We believe our banking company is well positioned to be a leader in Virginia banking for years to come.”

Key highlights of the third quarter of 2021 are as follows. Comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless otherwise stated:

 Successful team lift and $83 million loan portfolio acquisition in the Richmond market
 Completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle
 Total assets increased 44% to $1.4 billion
 Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 39% to $799.6 million
 Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 60% to $411.5 million
 Net interest income increased 29%, or $2.2 million
 Noninterest income increased 20%, or $447 thousand
 Merger related expenses totaled $1.3 million
 Nonperforming assets totaled $4.0 million, or 0.30% of total assets
   

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock.  Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches continued to operate as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until the systems were converted on October 16, 2021. For the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded merger related expenses of $1.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The Company estimates it will incur an additional $1.4 million of merger related costs throughout the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, which would result in aggregate costs related to the Merger of $3.4 million.

ACQUISITION OF THE SMARTBANK LOAN PORTFOLIO

On September 30, 2021, the Bank acquired $82.6 million of loans and certain fixed assets from SmartBank related to their Richmond area branch. First Bank agreed to assume the facility lease of SmartBank’s branch office located in Glen Allen, Virginia. First Bank paid a premium based on a specific percentage of the loans sold and certain fixed assets were acquired at SmartBank’s book value. Additionally, an experienced team of bankers based out of the SmartBank location have transitioned to become employees of First Bank. First Bank did not assume any deposit liabilities from SmartBank in connection with the transaction and SmartBank intends to close their branch operation on December 31, 2021. First Bank will continue to operate a loan production office from the location after the SmartBank branch is closed. First Bank’s assumption of the lease and acquisition of the remaining branch assets is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION'S PPP

The Bank participated as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations by providing forgivable loans. Loan fees received from the SBA are accreted into income evenly over the life of the loans, net of loan origination costs, through interest and fees on loans.  PPP loans totaled $22.8 million at September 30, 2021, with $1.3 million scheduled to mature in the second and third quarters of 2022, and $21.5 million scheduled to mature in the first and second quarters of 2026.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 29%, to $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. The increase resulted from a $2.0 million, or 24% increase in total interest and dividend income and a $176 thousand, or 23%, decrease in total interest expense.  Net interest income was favorably impacted by a $383.8 million, or 43%, increase in average earning assets and was partially offset by the impact of a 35-basis point decrease in the net interest margin to 3.06% when comparing the periods. 

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

There was no provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.4 million, or 0.66% of total loans and there were no significant changes in the general or specific reserve components of the allowance. The loans acquired from Fincastle and SmartBank during the quarter did not require an allowance for loan loss at September 30, 2021.  Net charge-offs totaled $31 thousand during the three-month period ending September 30, 2021.  The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans at June 30, 2021, and $7.8 million, or 1.20% of total loans at September 30, 2020. Provision for loan losses totaled $1.5 million for the three-month period ending September 30, 2020.

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and accruing totaled $3.3 million, or 0.40% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $885 thousand, or 0.14% of total loans one year ago. Accruing substandard loans totaled $319 thousand at September 30, 2021 and $3.8 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.0 million, or 0.30% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.74% of total assets at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were comprised of $2.2 million of nonaccrual loans and $1.8 million of other real estate owned. There were $1.5 million of commercial rental properties included in other real estate owned that were acquired in the Merger.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, and during the first half of 2021, the Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers that continued to be negatively impacted by the pandemic by lowering borrower’s loan payments with interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. Modified loans totaled $13.3 million at September 30, 2021, with $13.2 million in the Bank’s commercial real estate loan portfolio and $83 thousand in the commercial and industrial loans portfolio. The loans were comprised of $11.6 million in the lodging sector and $1.7 million in the leisure sector. All modified loans were performing under their modified terms as of September 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $447 thousand, or 20%, to $2.6 million compared to the same period of 2020. Service charges on deposits increased $101 thousand, or 23%, ATM and check card fees increased $84 thousand, or 13%, wealth management fees increased $123 thousand, or 21%, and fees for other customer services increased $111 thousand, or 34%. Service charges on deposits benefited from an increase in overdraft fee income, the increase in ATM and check card fees resulted from an increase in card use by customers, wealth management revenue increased from a higher amount of assets under management, and the increase in fees for other customer services was impacted by an increase in mortgage fee income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $3.3 million, or 54%, to $9.4 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $180 thousand increase in marketing expense, a $324 thousand increase in legal and professional fees, a $274 thousand increase in data processing fees, and a $272 thousand increase in other operating expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily from merger related expenses and the increase in the number of employees from the acquisition of Fincastle. Marketing expenses increased from both merger related expenses and timing of advertising campaigns. The increase in legal and professional fees was attributable to merger related expenses. Data processing expenses increased from merger related expenses and from the impact of additional customer accounts from the merger with Fincastle.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $413.1 million, or 44%, to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $942.7 million at September 30, 2020. Loans, net of the allowance for loan losses increased $176.4 million, or 28%, securities increased $144.4 million, or 109%, and interest-bearing deposits in banks and Fed funds sold combined increased $67.2 million, or 62%. The increase in loans was attributable to the acquisitions of Fincastle and the SmartBank loan portfolio during the quarter, while the increases in securities, interest-bearing deposits in banks and Fed funds sold were attributable to the acquisition of Fincastle and growth in the Bank’s deposit portfolio during the recent twelve-month period.

Total liabilities increased $378.4 million, or 44%, to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $860.5 million one year ago. The increase in total liabilities was attributable to growth in deposits. Total deposits increased $374.2 million, or 45%, to $1.2 billion. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $154.8 million, or 60%, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $172.6 million, or 36%, and time deposits increased $46.8 million, or 46%. Although the majority of the deposit portfolio growth resulted from the acquisition of Fincastle, growth of the Bank’s deposits over the prior twelve-month period also made a meaningful contribution.

Shareholders’ equity increased $34.7 million, or 42%, to $116.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to one year ago, from a $27.5 million increase in common stock and surplus, primarily from the issuance of common stock related to the Fincastle acquisition and an $8.9 million increase in retained earnings. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at September 30, 2021.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, and the Richmond and Roanoke market areas. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance, and Bank of Fincastle Services, Inc., which has an investment in a mortgage company.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Income Statement                    
Interest income                    
Interest and fees on loans $9,215  $7,074  $7,143  $7,310  $7,568 
Interest on deposits in banks  79   37   33   31   25 
Interest on federal funds sold  8             
Interest on securities                    
Taxable interest  766   697   717   567   575 
Tax-exempt interest  242   215   180   163   152 
Dividends  21   22   22   24   23 
Total interest income $10,331  $8,045  $8,095  $8,095  $8,343 
Interest expense                    
Interest on deposits $369  $328  $363  $410  $541 
Interest on subordinated debt  156   154   154   160   160 
Interest on junior subordinated debt  68   68   66   68   68 
Total interest expense $593  $550  $583  $638  $769 
Net interest income $9,738  $7,495  $7,512  $7,457  $7,574 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     (1,000)     (200)  1,500 
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses $9,738  $8,495  $7,512  $7,657  $6,074 
Noninterest income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts $547  $447  $442  $553  $446 
ATM and check card fees  753   682   601   576   669 
Wealth management fees  696   657   643   598   573 
Fees for other customer services  434   307   286   216   323 
Income from bank owned life insurance  161   100   113   124   131 
Net gains on securities        37   2   38 
Net gains on sale of loans     18   7   10   3 
Other operating income  57   224   14   73   18 
Total noninterest income $2,648  $2,435  $2,143  $2,152  $2,201 
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits $5,446  $3,693  $3,555  $3,212  $3,498 
Occupancy  500   399   447   422   433 
Equipment  519   433   431   440   439 
Marketing  243   138   106   112   63 
Supplies  176   77   88   90   112 
Legal and professional fees  586   483   737   310   262 
ATM and check card expense  329   268   231   253   259 
FDIC assessment  87   78   69   105   52 
Bank franchise tax  153   172   168   161   162 
Data processing expense  465   216   204   196   191 
Amortization expense  5   5   14   24   33 
Other real estate owned expense (income), net  14             
Other operating expense  903   668   600   569   631 
Total noninterest expense $9,426  $6,630  $6,650  $5,894  $6,135 
Income before income taxes $2,960  $4,300  $3,005  $3,915  $2,140 
Income tax expense  562   958   569   759   386 
Net income $2,398  $3,342  $2,436  $3,156  $1,754 
                     


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                    
Net income, basic $0.39  $0.69  $0.50  $0.65  $0.36 
Weighted average shares, basic  6,220,456   4,868,901   4,863,823   4,858,288   4,854,144 
Net income, diluted $0.38  $0.69  $0.50  $0.65  $0.36 
Weighted average shares, diluted  6,229,525   4,873,286   4,872,097   4,861,208   4,854,649 
Shares outstanding at period end  6,226,418   4,870,459   4,868,462   4,860,399   4,858,217 
Tangible book value at period end $18.11  $18.21  $17.65  $17.47  $16.92 
Cash dividends $0.12  $0.12  $0.12  $0.11  $0.11 
                     
Key Performance Ratios                    
Return on average assets  0.71%  1.31%  1.00%  1.31%  0.74%
Return on average equity  8.64%  15.33%  11.53%  15.03%  8.52%
Net interest margin  3.06%  3.10%  3.27%  3.30%  3.41%
Efficiency ratio (1)  64.82%  63.65%  64.53%  61.00%  62.35%
                     
Average Balances                    
Average assets $1,337,247  $1,026,583  $988,324  $954,810  $944,390 
Average earning assets  1,272,969   976,842   937,199   904,511   889,127 
Average shareholders’ equity  110,153   87,442   85,708   83,545   81,894 
                     
Asset Quality                    
Loan charge-offs $111  $1,085  $66  $165  $115 
Loan recoveries  80   64   67   73   96 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  31   1,021   (1)  92   19 
Non-accrual loans  2,158   2,102   6,814   6,714   6,974 
Other real estate owned, net  1,848             
Nonperforming assets  4,006   2,102   6,814   6,714   6,974 
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing  3,276   550   906   996   885 
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing  7   5      302   6 
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing               
Special mention loans              510 
Substandard loans, accruing  319   322   1,343   1,394   3,804 
                     
Capital Ratios (2)                    
Total capital $128,197  $95,856  $94,044  $91,243  $89,155 
Tier 1 capital  122,763   90,391   86,717   84,032   81,883 
Common equity tier 1 capital  122,763   90,391   86,717   84,032   81,883 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  14.42%  16.25%  16.05%  15.82%  15.34%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  13.81%  15.32%  14.80%  14.57%  14.09%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  13.81%  15.32%  14.80%  14.57%  14.09%
Leverage ratio  9.22%  8.78%  8.78%  8.80%  8.67%
                     


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Balance Sheet                    
Cash and due from banks $19,182  $13,913  $11,940  $13,115  $13,349 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  95,459   114,334   164,322   114,182   108,857 
Federal funds sold  80,589             
Securities available for sale, at fair value  266,600   222,236   159,742   140,225   117,132 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost  10,046   10,898   13,424   14,234   15,101 
Restricted securities, at cost  1,813   1,631   1,631   1,875   1,848 
Loans held for sale           245    
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses  816,977   611,883   630,716   622,429   640,591 
Other real estate owned  1,848             
Premises and equipment, net  22,401   18,876   19,087   19,319   19,548 
Accrued interest receivable  3,823   2,662   2,609   2,717   3,156 
Bank owned life insurance  24,141   18,128   18,029   17,916   17,792 
Goodwill  4,011             
Core deposit intangibles, net  159      5   19   43 
Other assets  8,740   10,032   6,625   4,656   5,316 
Total assets $1,355,789  $1,024,593  $1,028,130  $950,932  $942,733 
                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $411,527  $290,571  $292,280  $263,229  $256,733 
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits  652,624   528,002   526,012   479,035   480,017 
Time deposits  148,419   95,732   97,765   100,197   101,645 
Total deposits $1,212,570  $914,305  $916,057  $842,461  $838,395 
Subordinated debt  9,993   9,992   9,992   9,991   9,987 
Junior subordinated debt  9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  7,041   2,335   6,876   4,285   2,816 
Total liabilities $1,238,883  $935,911  $942,204  $866,016  $860,477 
                     
Preferred stock $  $  $  $  $ 
Common stock  7,783   6,088   6,086   6,075   6,073 
Surplus  31,889   6,295   6,214   6,151   6,081 
Retained earnings  75,554   73,901   71,144   69,292   66,670 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net  1,680   2,398   2,482   3,398   3,432 
Total shareholders’ equity $116,906  $88,682  $85,926  $84,916  $82,256 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,355,789  $1,024,593  $1,028,130  $950,932  $942,733 
                     
Loan Data                    
Mortgage loans on real estate:                    
Construction and land development $45,194  $25,035  $25,720  $27,328  $27,472 
Secured by farmland  3,748   495   507   521   533 
Secured by 1-4 family residential  294,216   235,158   236,870   235,814   234,198 
Other real estate loans  358,821   244,960   248,357   246,362   249,786 
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)  857   232   436   637   1,120 
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)  104,807   102,734   117,109   109,201   124,157 
Consumer installment loans  6,577   5,179   5,684   6,458   7,378 
Deposit overdrafts  172   174   112   143   194 
All other loans  8,019   3,381   3,407   3,450   3,530 
Total loans $822,411  $617,348  $638,202  $629,914  $648,368 
Allowance for loan losses  (5,434)  (5,465)  (7,486)  (7,485)  (7,777)
Loans, net $816,977  $611,883  $630,716  $622,429  $640,591 
                     


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                    
GAAP measures:                    
Interest income – loans $9,215  $7,074  $7,143  $7,310  $7,568 
Interest income – investments and other  1,116   971   952   785   775 
Interest expense – deposits  (369)  (328)  (363)  (410)  (541)
Interest expense – subordinated debt  (156)  (154)  (154)  (160)  (160)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt  (68)  (68)  (66)  (68)  (68)
Total net interest income $9,738  $7,495  $7,512  $7,457  $7,574 
Non-GAAP measures:                    
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $8  $8  $8  $8  $8 
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities  64   57   48   43   41 
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $72  $65  $56  $51  $49 
Total tax-equivalent net interest income $9,810  $7,560  $7,568  $7,508  $7,623 
                     


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2021  2020 
Income Statement        
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans $23,432  $22,187 
Interest on deposits in banks  149   159 
Interest on federal funds sold  8    
Interest on securities        
Taxable interest  2,180   1,881 
Tax-exempt interest  637   454 
Dividends  65   75 
Total interest income $26,471  $24,756 
Interest expense        
Interest on deposits $1,060  $2,179 
Interest on federal funds purchased      
Interest on subordinated debt  464   341 
Interest on junior subordinated debt  202   225 
Interest on other borrowings      
Total interest expense $1,726  $2,745 
Net interest income $24,745  $22,011 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses  (1,000)  3,200 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses $25,745  $18,811 
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts $1,436  $1,475 
ATM and check card fees  2,036   1,738 
Wealth management fees  1,996   1,610 
Fees for other customer services  1,027   767 
Income from bank owned life insurance  374   345 
Net gains (losses) on securities  37   38 
Net gains on sale of loans  25   60 
Other operating income  295   40 
Total noninterest income $7,226  $6,073 
Noninterest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits $12,694  $10,109 
Occupancy  1,346   1,244 
Equipment  1,383   1,267 
Marketing  487   243 
Supplies  341   304 
Legal and professional fees  1,806   842 
ATM and check card expense  828   727 
FDIC assessment  234   142 
Bank franchise tax  493   476 
Data processing expense  885   563 
Amortization expense  24   127 
Other real estate owned expense (income), net  14   (9)
Other operating expense  2,171   1,857 
Total noninterest expense $22,706  $17,892 
Income before income taxes $10,265  $6,992 
Income tax expense  2,089   1,290 
Net income $8,176  $5,702 
         


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2021  2020 
Common Share and Per Common Share Data        
Net income, basic $1.54  $1.17 
Weighted average shares, basic  5,322,696   4,884,805 
Net income, diluted $1.53  $1.17 
Weighted average shares, diluted  5,329,939   4,886,668 
Shares outstanding at period end  6,226,418   4,858,217 
Tangible book value at period end $18.11  $16.92 
Cash dividends $0.36  $0.33 
         
Key Performance Ratios        
Return on average assets  0.97%  0.86%
Return on average equity  11.40%  9.49%
Net interest margin  3.13%  3.58%
Efficiency ratio (1)  64.34%  63.04%
         
Average Balances        
Average assets $1,121,225  $883,741 
Average earning assets  1,063,597   827,240 
Average shareholders’ equity  95,861   80,228 
         
Asset Quality        
Loan charge-offs $1,262  $619 
Loan recoveries  211   262 
Net charge-offs  1,051   357 
         
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income        
GAAP measures:        
Interest income – loans $23,432  $22,187 
Interest income – investments and other  3,039   2,569 
Interest expense – deposits  (1,060)  (2,179)
Interest expense – federal funds purchased      
Interest expense – subordinated debt  (464)  (341)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt  (202)  (225)
Interest expense – other borrowings      
Total net interest income $24,745  $22,011 
Non-GAAP measures:        
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $24  $26 
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities  169   121 
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $193  $147 
Total tax-equivalent net interest income $24,938  $22,158 
         

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities.  Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income.  The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency.  Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such.  Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.


