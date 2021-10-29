DIRECTORATE CHANGE

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

As part of its succession planning, the Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC ("the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Swarupa Pathakji and Dr John Chiplin as non-executive Directors of the Company with effect from 1 November 2021.

Swarupa has extensive experience across the financial sector, with an in-depth understanding of investment in growth companies, experience in exits and valuations. She qualified as a chartered accountant at Deloitte before spending time in mergers and acquisitions at Merrill Lynch. She moved to Duke Street, a mid-market Private Equity fund manager, in 2007 and has served as a non-executive Director on the Boards of a number of companies across multiple sectors. She is currently non-executive Director of OFS (DS) Holdings Ltd where she is chair of the Audit Committee.

Swarupa will succeed Thomas Chambers as Chair of the Audit Committee on his retirement from the role.

John has extensive experience and expertise in the life sciences and technology sectors from both an operational and investment perspective. He is Chairman of Scancell Holdings plc, N4 Pharma plc and Biotherapy Services Limited. He is also Managing Director of Newstar Ventures Ltd.

John was head of the ITI Life sciences investment fund in the UK and has managed the mergers, acquisitions and listing of a number of blue-chip companies. He also serves on the Boards of an Australian public company, Regeneus, and US private company Batu Biologics. He joins the Board at a time when increasing numbers of technology and healthcare investment opportunities are being considered and so his experience in these areas will be invaluable.

The Board welcomes Swarupa and John and looks forward to working with them both over the coming years.

