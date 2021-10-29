Cowen Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

Reports 3Q21 GAAP Net Income to common stockholders of $36.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share

Economic Operating Income of $43.3 million, or $1.32 per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

Record quarter for Capital Markets Advisory and M&A Advisory

Record share repurchases of $52.4 million, maintained $0.10 per share quarterly cash dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) (“Cowen” or “the Company”) today announced its operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen, said, "Our record M&A advisory and capital markets advisory revenues, along with the resilience of our markets business, are clear demonstrations of the sustainability of our core earnings power. The increased breadth and depth of our capabilities across the firm and the strategic steps that we have taken to build out our business are delivering results. We remain as committed as ever to achieving better outcomes for our clients every day."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Operating Results (GAAP) Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share information) 2021 2020 Δ % 2021 2020 Δ % Revenue/Economic Proceeds (Non-GAAP) $ 412.2 $ 321.3 28 % $ 359.1 $ 274.3 31 % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders/Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 36.1 $ 18.6 94 % $ 43.3 $ 37.4 16 % Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) $ 1.10 $ 0.62 77 % $ 1.32 $ 1.25 6 % Note: Throughout this press release the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures appears under the section, "Reconciliation of US GAAP (Unaudited) to Non-GAAP Measures." 3Q21 Economic Operating Income (Loss) is calculated net of associated taxes. The Company has utilized all available federal net operating losses not subject to limitation during 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Financial Highlights

• Economic Operating Income (Non-GAAP): – $43.3 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, which is after income tax expense of $13.9 million • Strong Investment Banking performance: – Record advisory: 67% of total Investment Banking revenues, including record quarterly M&A revenues – Robust performance from the broader healthcare sector, industrials and technology were meaningful contributors. Overall backlog remains strong, up 20% versus 3Q20 • Resilient Markets operations: – Brokerage Economic Proceeds (Non-GAAP) of $160.5 million ($2.54 million/trading day) in 3Q21 – Strong momentum continued in non-US trading, prime services, securities finance, and special situations • Growth in Assets Under Management: – As of September 30, 2021, the Company had assets under management of $14.8 billion, an increase of $0.4 billion from June 30, 2021 and up $3.0 billion from September 30, 2020, respectively. Most of the AUM increase from June 30, 2021 was in the healthcare strategy – Management fees economic proceeds (non-GAAP) were $15.0 million, up 3% year-over-year. Management fee economic proceeds would have been $18.8 million excluding the impact of $3.8 million in one-time fund placement fees associated with 3Q21 fundraising activity that were expensed in full in 3Q21 • Invested capital: – As of September 30, 2021, the Company had invested capital in Op Co totaling $677.7 million, down from $831.6 million as of June 30, 2021 – As of September 30, 2021, the Company had invested capital in Asset Co totaling $120.2 million, down from $126.2 million as of June 30, 2021 – The largest Asset Co investments are the investment in Italian wireless broadband provider Linkem S.p.A ($79.7 million), private equity funds Formation8/Eclipse ($33.4 million) and other private investments ($7.1 million)

Capital Optimization Update



In the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased a record $52.4 million of its common stock, or 1,455,863 shares, at an average price of $36.00 per share under the Company's existing share repurchase program. Outside the share repurchase program, in the third quarter of 2021 the Company acquired approximately $4.8 million of stock as a result of net share settlements relating to the vesting of equity awards, or 132,985 shares, at an average price of $36.44 per share. As of September 30, 2021, $43.3 million was available for purchase under the share repurchase program.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On October 27, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Select Balance Sheet Data





(Amounts in millions, except per share information) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cowen Inc. stockholders' equity $ 1,083.1 $ 969.5 Common equity (CE) $ 981.8 $ 868.2 Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 808.9 $ 696.7 Book value per share (CE/CSO) $ 35.40 $ 32.34 Tangible book value per share (TCE/CSO) $ 29.17 $ 25.95 Common shares outstanding (CSO) 27.7 26.8 Note: Common Equity (CE) is calculated as Cowen Inc, stockholders’ equity less our preferred stock issuance.

Tangible common equity (TCE) is calculated as common equity (CE) less goodwill and net intangible assets.





















Cowen Inc. US GAAP Preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Investment banking $ 273,532 $ 194,341 $ 803,347 $ 503,351 Brokerage 131,371 119,804 444,168 391,390 Investment income (loss) Securities principal transactions, net 7,291 (50,446 ) 111,828 76,097 Portfolio fund principal transactions, net (11,121 ) (435 ) 2,400 8,841 Carried interest allocations (60,471 ) (4,014 ) 768 22,199 Total investment income (loss) (64,301 ) (54,895 ) 114,996 107,137 Management fees 15,334 11,954 56,071 35,211 Incentive income 6 127 2,433 127 Interest and dividends 45,978 37,552 167,539 127,547 Insurance and reinsurance premiums 12,586 2,505 31,196 18,943 Other revenues, net (1,078 ) 2,388 2,612 5,257 Consolidated Funds revenues (1,191 ) 7,520 (3,843 ) (24,760 ) Total revenue 412,237 321,296 1,618,519 1,164,203 Interest and dividends expense 43,035 37,754 163,749 125,850 Total net revenue 369,202 283,542 1,454,770 1,038,353 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 201,686 153,427 809,068 583,137 Insurance and reinsurance claims, commissions and amortization of deferred acquisition costs 13,172 4,852 24,843 21,716 Operating, general, administrative and other expenses 108,633 84,784 308,710 264,950 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,796 5,682 13,715 17,324 Consolidated Funds expenses 124 494 519 4,793 Total expenses 328,411 249,239 1,156,855 891,920 Other income (loss) Net (losses) gains on other investments 4,266 4,043 23,641 10,509 Bargain purchase gain, net of tax — — 3,855 — Gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment — — (4,538 ) — Total other income (loss) 4,266 4,043 22,958 10,509 Income (loss) before income taxes 45,057 38,346 320,873 156,942 Income tax expense/(benefit) 12,192 8,830 76,864 52,589 Net income (loss) 32,865 29,516 244,009 104,353 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and funds (4,938 ) 9,232 13,379 (19,843 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. 37,803 20,284 230,630 124,196 Less: Preferred stock dividends 1,698 1,698 5,094 5,094 Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders $ 36,105 $ 18,586 $ 225,536 $ 119,102 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.25 $ 0.67 $ 8.14 $ 4.24 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 0.62 $ 6.78 $ 4.02 Weighted average shares used in per share data: Basic 28,864 27,663 27,718 28,078 Diluted 32,724 29,970 33,264 29,646

U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company changed the presentation of certain income streams on its U.S. GAAP preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations by moving the income streams from Other income - net gains (losses) on securities, derivatives and other investments to Revenues. Additionally, the Company moved proprietary trading gains and losses generated by the Company’s broker dealer entities from Brokerage revenue to Investment income (loss) – securities principal transactions, net. The Company believes that these presentation changes provide a better representation of the Company’s operating results as it is used by management to monitor the Company’s financial performance and is consistent with industry practice. The changes in presentation have no impact on net income and prior period amounts have been recast to reflect such changes in presentation.

Third quarter 2021 revenue was $412.2 million versus $321.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to increased investment banking and brokerage income and securities principal transactions, partly offset by increased losses in carried interest allocations and portfolio fund principal transactions.

Third quarter 2021 investment banking revenues increased $79.2 million to $273.5 million. During the third quarter of 2021 the Company completed 46 underwriting transactions, 51 strategic advisory transactions and 5 debt capital markets transactions.

Third quarter 2021 brokerage revenues increased $11.6 million to $131.4 million. The revenue growth was attributable to an increase in institutional brokerage, including special situations trading and non-U.S. execution, as well as an increase in institutional services, primarily securities finance and prime brokerage.

Third quarter 2021 investment income decreased $9.4 million. The decrease was due to the reversal of previously recognized unrealized carried interest and portfolio fund principal transactions partly offset by a $57.7 million increase in securities principal transactions. The increase in securities principal transactions was primarily attributable to the increase in performance in our merchant banking investments as the third quarter of 2020 included significant losses from the mark to market of our Nikola investment.

Third quarter 2021 employee compensation and benefits expenses were $201.7 million, an increase of $48.3 million from the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to higher total revenues, primarily from increased investment banking revenues, resulting in higher compensation and benefits accrual.

Third quarter 2021 income tax expense was $12.2 million compared to a $8.8 million income tax expense in the prior-year quarter. This change is primarily attributable to the increase in the Company’s income before income taxes for the respective periods.

Third quarter 2021 total expenses totaled $328.4 million, an increase of $79.2 million from the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher compensation expenses associated with higher revenues as well as higher operating, general and administrating and other expenses, including an increase in marketing and business development expenses.

Third quarter 2021 net income attributable to common stockholders was $36.1 million compared to $18.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher investment banking revenues and increases in securities principal transactions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, the Company presents supplemental financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), (ii) Economic Income (Loss), (iii) Economic Operating Income (Loss), (iv) Economic Proceeds and related components, (v) Net Economic Proceeds and related components, (vi) Economic Expenses and related components and (vii) related per share measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, the Company’s reported US GAAP results, provide useful information to investors and analysts regarding its performance and overall results of operations as it presents investors and analysts with a supplemental operating view of the Company’s financials to help better inform their analysis of the Company’s performance.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the Company’s internal reporting to measure the performance of its business segments, allocate capital and other strategic decisions as well as assess the overall effectiveness of senior management. The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures may provide expanded transparency into the Company’s business operations, growth opportunities and expense allocation decisions.

The Company’s primary non-GAAP financial measures of profit or loss are Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss). Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) is a pre-tax measure which (i) includes management reclassifications which the Company believes provides additional insight on the performance of the Company’s core businesses and divisions; (ii) eliminates the impact of consolidation for Consolidated Funds; and excludes (iii) goodwill and intangible impairment, (iv) certain other transaction-related adjustments and/or reorganization expenses, as well as (v) certain costs associated with debt. Economic Income (Loss) is a similar measure, but after tax, which includes the Company’s income tax expense or benefit calculated on Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) once all currently available net operating losses have been utilized (this occurred during tax year 2020) and is presented after preferred dividends. Economic Operating Income (Loss) is a similar measure to Economic Income (Loss), but before depreciation and amortization expenses. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide analysts and investors transparency into the measures of profit and loss management uses to evaluate the financial performance of and make operating decisions for the segments including determining appropriate compensation levels. Additionally, the measures provide investors and analysts with additional insight into the activities of the Company’s core businesses, taking into account, among other things, the impact of minority investment stakes, securities borrowing and lending activities and expenses from investment banking activities on US GAAP reported results. The Company presents Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) in addition to Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss) to provide insight to investors and analysts on how the Company manages its tax position over time.

In addition to Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), Economic Income (Loss) and Economic Operating Income (Loss), the Company also presents Economic Proceeds, Net Economic Proceeds, Economic Expenses, as well as their related components. These measures include management reclassifications and the elimination of the impact of the consolidation for Consolidated funds as described above. These adjustments are meant to provide comparability to our peers as well as to provide investors and analysts with transparency into how the Company manages its operating businesses and how analysts and investors review and analyze the Company’s and its peers’ similar lines of businesses. For example, among others, within the Company’s Op Co business segment, investors and analysts typically review and analyze the performance of investment banking revenues net of underwriting expenses and excluding the impact of reimbursable expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Company’s Markets business is typically analyzed as a unit incorporating commissions, interest from securities financing transactions and gains and losses from proprietary and facilitation trading. The Company’s investment management business performance is analyzed and reviewed by investors and analysts through investment income, incentive income and management fees. The presentation of Economic Proceeds, Net Economic Proceeds, Economic Expenses as well as their related components align with these and other examples of how the Company’s business activities and performance are reviewed by analysts and investors in addition to providing simplification related to legacy businesses and investments for which the Company maintains long-term monetization strategies. Additionally, the Company manages its operating businesses to an Economic Compensation-to-Proceeds ratio. Presentation of Economic Compensation Expense and Economic Proceeds provides transparency in addition to the Company’s US GAAP Compensation Expense.

Reconciliations to comparable US GAAP measures are presented along with the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other public companies and are not identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements or public filings.

These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, expenses, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, operating cash flows, investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with US GAAP. As a result of the adjustments made to arrive at these Non-GAAP measures described below, these Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not take into account certain items included or excluded under US GAAP, including its consolidated funds.

Economic Proceeds

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Economic Proceeds Investment banking $ 262,618 $ — $ 262,618 $ 185,151 $ — $ 185,151 $ 770,533 $ — $ 770,533 $ 474,778 $ — $ 474,778 Brokerage 160,486 — 160,486 167,084 — 167,084 558,178 — 558,178 466,823 — 466,823 Management fees 14,739 295 15,034 14,374 262 14,636 59,448 911 60,359 41,724 634 42,358 Incentive income (57,288 ) (447 ) (57,735 ) (2,621 ) 1,319 (1,302 ) 21,071 (1,148 ) 19,923 40,829 158 40,987 Investment income (loss) (20,418 ) 391 (20,027 ) (90,364 ) (124 ) (90,488 ) 17,095 3,364 20,459 32,566 (13,671 ) 18,895 Other economic proceeds (1,320 ) (1 ) (1,321 ) (796 ) 2 (794 ) 7,150 (1 ) 7,149 (298 ) 4 (294 ) Total: Economic Proceeds 358,817 238 359,055 272,828 1,459 274,287 1,433,475 3,126 1,436,601 1,056,422 (12,875 ) 1,043,547 Economic Interest Expense 5,669 820 6,489 6,026 1,109 7,135 19,035 3,082 22,117 18,471 4,014 22,485 Net Economic Proceeds $ 353,148 $ (582 ) $ 352,566 $ 266,802 $ 350 $ 267,152 $ 1,414,440 $ 44 $ 1,414,484 $ 1,037,951 $ (16,889 ) $ 1,021,062

Economic Proceeds were $359.1 million versus $274.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 31%.

Investment Banking Economic Proceeds were $262.6 million, up 42% versus the prior-year period, driven by higher-fee M&A transactions and record capital markets advisory revenues.

Brokerage Economic Proceeds of $160.5 million were 4% lower versus the prior-year period, driven by lower clearing revenues as a result of management’s decision in 2020 to significantly reduce certain client clearing activities in order to reduce capital usage. U.S. equity trading volumes were also lower versus the prior-year period, but 3Q21 revenues included year-over-year increases for revenues in cash and electronic trading, ADR trading and non-U.S. execution.

Management Fees Economic Proceeds rose 3% year-over-year to $15.0 million in the third quarter, driven primarily by higher AUM in the sustainability, activist and healthcare strategies. Management fees economic proceeds would have been $18.8 million in the third quarter excluding the impact of $3.8 million in fund placement fees associated with 3Q21 fundraising activity that were expensed in full in 3Q21.

Incentive Income Economic Proceeds were a loss of $57.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, down from a loss of $1.3 million in the prior-year period, due to a reversal of performance fees recognized in prior quarters. The reversal was the result of negative quarterly mark-to-market adjustments on certain portfolio investments in the sustainability and healthcare investment strategies.

Investment Income Economic Proceeds were a loss of $20.0 million, up from a loss of $90.5 million in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2021 investment income included negative quarterly mark-to-market adjustments in investments primarily in the healthcare and sustainability strategies as well as the merchant banking portfolio. Third quarter 2020 investment income included a $96.6 million unrealized loss on the Company's investment in Nikola.

Economic Expenses

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Economic Expenses Compensation & Benefits $ 198,702 $ 4,186 $ 202,888 $ 152,829 $ 957 $ 153,786 $ 800,560 $ 11,137 $ 811,697 $ 582,480 $ 2,093 $ 584,573 Non-Compensation Expenses 88,356 38 88,394 71,986 133 72,119 265,582 13 265,595 228,191 396 228,587 Depreciation & Amortization 4,790 6 4,796 5,677 5 5,682 13,700 15 13,715 16,762 17 16,779 Non-Controlling Interest 1,216 — 1,216 2,105 — 2,105 4,171 — 4,171 5,584 — 5,584 Total: Economic Expenses $ 293,064 $ 4,230 $ 297,294 $ 232,597 $ 1,095 $ 233,692 $ 1,084,013 $ 11,165 $ 1,095,178 $ 833,017 $ 2,506 $ 835,523

Economic Compensation Expenses were $202.9 million compared to $153.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher revenues. The third quarter 2021 economic compensation-to-proceeds ratio was 56.5%, unchanged from 2Q21 and up from 56.1% in 3Q20.

Economic Non-compensation Expenses Third quarter 2021 fixed non-compensation expenses were up $7.3 million from the prior-year period at $40.3 million. Variable non-compensation expenses were $48.1 million, up from $39.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase is related in part to higher professional fees and increased travel, entertainment and business development expenses. The fixed non-compensation-to-proceeds ratio declined from 12.1% in 3Q20 to 11.2% in 3Q21 and the variable non-compensation-to-proceeds ratio declined from 14.2% in 3Q20 to 13.4% in 3Q21.

Economic Depreciation and Amortization Expenses were $4.8 million compared to $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to certain intangibles which were fully amortized during 2020.

Economic Income and Economic Operating Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Op Co Asset Co Total Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) $ 60,084 $ (4,812 ) $ 55,272 $ 34,205 $ (745 ) $ 33,460 $ 330,427 $ (11,121 ) $ 319,306 $ 204,934 $ (19,395 ) $ 185,539 Economic income tax expense * 15,111 (1,256 ) 13,855 — — — 87,563 (2,947 ) 84,616 — — — Preferred dividends 1,477 221 1,698 1,415 283 1,698 4,364 730 5,094 4,160 934 5,094 Economic Income (Loss) * $ 43,496 $ (3,777 ) $ 39,719 $ 32,790 $ (1,028 ) $ 31,762 238,500 (8,904 ) 229,596 200,774 (20,329 ) 180,445 Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense, net of taxes 3,548 5 3,553 5,677 5 5,682 10,070 15 10,085 16,762 17 16,779 Economic Operating Income (Loss) $ 47,044 $ (3,772 ) $ 43,272 $ 38,467 $ (1,023 ) $ 37,444 $ 248,570 $ (8,889 ) $ 239,681 $ 217,536 $ (20,312 ) $ 197,224 Economic Income per common share $ 1.33 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.21 $ 1.09 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.06 $ 7.17 $ (0.27 ) $ 6.90 $ 6.77 $ (0.69 ) $ 6.09 Economic Operating Income per common share $ 1.44 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.32 $ 1.28 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.25 $ 7.47 $ (0.27 ) $ 7.21 $ 7.34 $ (0.69 ) $ 6.66

* Economic Income (Loss) is presented net of associated taxes starting in the first quarter of 2021. The Company has utilized all available federal net operating losses not subject to limitation during 2020.





The following tables reconcile total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss) to total Economic Proceeds for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Investment Banking Brokerage Investment Income Management Fees Incentive Income Interest and Dividends Reinsurance premiums Other revenues, net Consolidated Funds Revenues Other Income (Loss) Total Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss) $ 273,532 $ 131,371 $ (64,301 ) $ 15,334 $ 6 $ 45,978 $ 12,586 $ (1,078 ) $ (1,191 ) $ 4,266 $ 416,503 Management Presentation Reclassifications: Underwriting expenses a (7,208 ) — — — — — — — — — (7,208 ) Reimbursable client expenses b (3,706 ) — — — — — — (389 ) — — (4,095 ) Securities financing interest expense c — 1,565 — — — (30,417 ) — — — — (28,852 ) Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees d — (94 ) — (4,328 ) — — — (610 ) — — (5,032 ) Certain equity method investments e — — — 3,974 2,592 — — — — (4,575 ) 1,991 Carried interest f — — 60,471 — (60,263 ) — — — — — 208 Proprietary trading, interest and dividends g — 8,523 (14,436 ) — (157 ) (5,658 ) — 1,341 — 12,381 1,994 Insurance related activities expenses h — — — — — — (12,586 ) (586 ) — — (13,172 ) Facilitation trading gains and losses i — 19,121 (535 ) — — (9,903 ) — 1 — (12,072 ) (3,388 ) Total Management Presentation Reclassifications: (10,914 ) 29,115 45,500 (354 ) (57,828 ) (45,978 ) (12,586 ) (243 ) — (4,266 ) (57,554 ) Fund Consolidated Reclassifications l — — (1,226 ) 54 87 — — — 1,191 — 106 Total Economic Proceeds $ 262,618 $ 160,486 $ (20,027 ) $ 15,034 $ (57,735 ) $ — $ — $ (1,321 ) $ — $ — $ 359,055





For the three months ended September 30, 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Investment Banking Brokerage Investment Income Management Fees Incentive Income Interest and Dividends Reinsurance premiums Other revenues, net Consolidated Funds Revenues Other Income (Loss) Total Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss) $ 194,341 $ 119,804 $ (54,895 ) $ 11,954 $ 127 $ 37,552 $ 2,505 $ 2,388 $ 7,520 $ 4,043 $ 325,339 Management Presentation Reclassifications: Underwriting expenses a (4,013 ) — — — — — — — — — (4,013 ) Reimbursable client expenses b (5,177 ) — — — — — — (269 ) — — (5,446 ) Securities financing interest expense c — 3,318 — — — (28,378 ) — — — — (25,060 ) Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees d — — — (617 ) — — — (239 ) — — (856 ) Certain equity method investments e — — — 3,136 2,275 3 — — — (3,681 ) 1,733 Carried interest f — — 4,277 — (4,660 ) — — — — — (383 ) Proprietary trading, interest and dividends g — 28,142 (33,699 ) — 956 (1,830 ) — (327 ) — (361 ) (7,119 ) Insurance related activities expenses h — — — — — — (2,505 ) (2,345 ) — (2 ) (4,852 ) Facilitation trading gains and losses i — 15,820 (10,088 ) — — (7,347 ) — — — 1 (1,614 ) Total Management Presentation Reclassifications: (9,190 ) 47,280 (39,510 ) 2,519 (1,429 ) (37,552 ) (2,505 ) (3,180 ) — (4,043 ) (47,610 ) Fund Consolidated Reclassifications l — — 3,917 163 — — — (2 ) (7,520 ) — (3,442 ) Total Economic Proceeds $ 185,151 $ 167,084 $ (90,488 ) $ 14,636 $ (1,302 ) $ — $ — $ (794 ) $ — $ — $ 274,287





For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Investment Banking Brokerage Investment Income Management Fees Incentive Income Interest and Dividends Reinsurance premiums Other revenues, net Consolidated Funds Revenues Other Income (Loss) Total Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss) $ 803,347 $ 444,168 $ 114,996 $ 56,071 $ 2,433 $ 167,539 $ 31,196 $ 2,612 $ (3,843 ) $ 22,958 $ 1,641,477 Management Presentation Reclassifications: Underwriting expenses a (20,275 ) — — — — — — — — — (20,275 ) Reimbursable client expenses b (12,539 ) — — — — — — (972 ) — — (13,511 ) Securities financing interest expense c — 9,132 — — — (121,073 ) — — — — (111,941 ) Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees d — (360 ) — (8,850 ) — — — (1,914 ) — — (11,124 ) Certain equity method investments e — — — 10,976 16,590 — — — — (21,298 ) 6,268 Carried interest f — — (768 ) — 1,090 — — — — — 322 Proprietary trading gains and losses g — 34,870 (79,871 ) — (207 ) (12,016 ) — 1,070 — 34,148 (22,006 ) Insurance related activities expenses h — — — — — — (31,196 ) 6,353 — — (24,843 ) Facilitation trading gains and losses i — 70,368 (11,055 ) — — (34,450 ) — — — (36,491 ) (11,628 ) Total Management Presentation Reclassifications: (32,814 ) 114,010 (91,694 ) 2,126 17,473 (167,539 ) (31,196 ) 4,537 — (23,641 ) (208,738 ) Fund Consolidated Reclassifications l — — (2,843 ) 2,162 17 — — — 3,843 — 3,179 Income Statement Adjustments Bargain purchase gain n — — — — — — — — — (3,855 ) (3,855 ) Debt extinguishment p — — — — — — — — — 4,538 4,538 Total Income Statement Adjustments: — — — — — — — — — 683 $ 683 Total Economic Proceeds $ 770,533 $ 558,178 $ 20,459 $ 60,359 $ 19,923 $ — $ — $ 7,149 $ — $ — $ 1,436,601





For the nine months ended September 30, 2020

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Investment Banking Brokerage Investment Income Management Fees Incentive Income Interest and Dividends Reinsurance premiums Other revenues, net Consolidated Funds Revenues Other Income (Loss) Total Total US GAAP Revenues and Other Income (Loss) $ 503,351 $ 391,390 $ 107,137 $ 35,211 $ 127 $ 127,547 $ 18,943 $ 5,257 $ (24,760 ) $ 10,509 $ 1,174,712 Management Presentation Reclassifications: Underwriting expenses a (16,524 ) — — — — — — — — — (16,524 ) Reimbursable client expenses b (12,049 ) — — — — — — (828 ) — — (12,877 ) Securities financing interest expense c — 13,541 — — — (96,085 ) — — — — (82,544 ) Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees d — — — (3,430 ) — — — (756 ) — — (4,186 ) Certain equity method investments e — — — 9,102 17,243 — — — — (20,985 ) 5,360 Carried interest f — — (22,917 ) — 22,665 — — — — — (252 ) Proprietary trading gains and losses g — 53,637 (69,901 ) — 952 (12,656 ) — (1,222 ) — 10,476 (18,714 ) Insurance related activities expenses h — — — — — — (18,943 ) (2,773 ) — — (21,716 ) Facilitation trading gains and losses i — 8,255 6,274 — — (18,806 ) — — — — (4,277 ) Total Management Presentation Reclassifications: (28,573 ) 75,433 (86,544 ) 5,672 40,860 (127,547 ) (18,943 ) (5,579 ) — (10,509 ) (155,730 ) Fund Consolidated Reclassifications l — — (1,698 ) 1,475 — — — 28 24,760 — 24,565 Total Economic Proceeds $ 474,778 $ 466,823 $ 18,895 $ 42,358 $ 40,987 $ — $ — $ (294 ) $ — $ — $ 1,043,547





The following table reconciles total US GAAP interest and dividends expense to total Economic Interest Expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollar amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total US GAAP Interest & Dividend Expense $ 43,035 $ 37,754 $ 163,749 $ 125,850 Management Presentation Reclassifications: Securities financing interest expense c (28,852 ) (25,060 ) (111,941 ) (82,544 ) Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees d (1,088 ) — (2,257 ) — Proprietary trading gains and losses g (3,192 ) (2,793 ) (8,678 ) (13,150 ) Facilitation trading gains and losses i (3,388 ) (1,614 ) (11,628 ) (4,277 ) Total Management Presentation Reclassifications: (36,520 ) (29,467 ) (134,504 ) (99,971 ) Income Statement Adjustments: Accelerated debt costs p — — (5,557 ) — Amortization of discount/(premium) on debt m (26 ) (1,152 ) (1,571 ) (3,394 ) Total Income Statement Adjustments: (26 ) (1,152 ) (7,128 ) (3,394 ) Total Economic Interest Expense $ 6,489 $ 7,135 $ 22,117 $ 22,485





The following tables reconcile total US GAAP Expenses and non-controlling interests to total Economic Expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Employee Compensation and Benefits Non-compensation US GAAP Expenses (including Depreciation and Amortization) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and investment funds Total Employee Compensation and Benefits Non-compensation US GAAP Expenses (including Depreciation and Amortization) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and investment funds Total Total US GAAP $ 201,686 $ 126,725 $ (4,938 ) $ 323,473 $ 153,427 $ 95,812 $ 9,232 $ 258,471 Management Presentation Reclassifications: — Underwriting expenses a — (7,208 ) — (7,208 ) — (4,013 ) — (4,013 ) Reimbursable client expenses b — (4,095 ) — (4,095 ) — (5,446 ) — (5,446 ) Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees d — (3,944 ) — (3,944 ) — (856 ) — (856 ) Certain equity method investments e — 1,991 — 1,991 — 1,733 — 1,733 Carried interest f — 208 — 208 — (383 ) — (383 ) Proprietary trading gains and losses g — 478 4,708 5,186 — 1,958 (6,284 ) (4,326 ) Insurance related activities expenses h — (13,172 ) — (13,172 ) — (4,852 ) — (4,852 ) Associated partner/banker compensation j 1,550 (1,550 ) — — 706 (706 ) — — Management company non-Controlling interest k (348 ) (868 ) 1,216 — (347 ) (1,758 ) 2,105 — Total Management Presentation Reclassifications: 1,202 (28,160 ) 5,924 (21,034 ) 359 (14,323 ) (4,179 ) (18,143 ) Fund Consolidated Reclassifications l — (124 ) 230 106 — (494 ) (2,948 ) (3,442 ) Income Statement Adjustments: Acquisition related adjustments n — (1,007 ) — (1,007 ) — (171 ) — (171 ) Contingent liability adjustments n — (4,244 ) — (4,244 ) — (3,023 ) — (3,023 ) Total Income Statement Adjustments: — (5,251 ) — (5,251 ) — (3,194 ) — (3,194 ) Total Economic Expenses $ 202,888 $ 93,190 $ 1,216 $ 297,294 $ 153,786 $ 77,801 $ 2,105 $ 233,692





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Employee Compensation and Benefits Non-compensation US GAAP Expenses (including Depreciation and Amortization) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and investment funds Total Employee Compensation and Benefits Non-compensation US GAAP Expenses (including Depreciation and Amortization) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries and investment funds Total Total US GAAP $ 809,068 $ 347,787 $ 13,379 $ 1,170,234 $ 583,137 $ 308,783 $ (19,843 ) $ 872,077 Management Presentation Reclassifications: Underwriting expenses a — (20,275 ) — (20,275 ) — (16,524 ) — (16,524 ) Reimbursable client expenses b — (13,511 ) — (13,511 ) — (12,877 ) — (12,877 ) Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees d — (8,867 ) — (8,867 ) — (4,186 ) — (4,186 ) Certain equity method investments e — 6,268 — 6,268 — 5,360 — 5,360 Carried interest f — 322 — 322 — (252 ) — (252 ) Proprietary trading gains and losses g — 3,749 (17,077 ) (13,328 ) — 3,951 (9,515 ) (5,564 ) Insurance related activities expenses h — (24,843 ) — (24,843 ) — (21,716 ) — (21,716 ) Associated partner/banker compensation j 3,672 (3,672 ) — — 2,469 (2,469 ) — — Management company non-Controlling interest k (1,043 ) (3,128 ) 4,171 — (1,033 ) (4,551 ) 5,584 — Total Management Presentation Reclassifications: 2,629 (63,957 ) (12,906 ) (74,234 ) 1,436 (53,264 ) (3,931 ) (55,759 ) Fund Consolidated Reclassifications l — (519 ) 3,698 3,179 — (4,793 ) 29,358 24,565 Income Statement Adjustments: Acquisition related amounts n — (1,324 ) — (1,324 ) — (34 ) — (34 ) Contingent liability adjustments n — (2,677 ) — (2,677 ) — (4,781 ) — (4,781 ) Goodwill and/or other impairment r — — — — — (545 ) — (545 ) Total Income Statement Adjustments: — (4,001 ) — (4,001 ) — (5,360 ) — (5,360 ) Total Economic Expenses $ 811,697 $ 279,310 $ 4,171 $ 1,095,178 $ 584,573 $ 245,366 $ 5,584 $ 835,523





The following table reconciles US GAAP Net Income (loss) Attributable to Cowen Inc. Common Stockholders to Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss), Economic Income (loss) and Economic Operating Income (loss):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollar amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 US GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders $ 36,105 $ 18,586 $ 225,536 $ 119,102 Income Statement Adjustments: US GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) o 12,192 8,830 76,864 52,589 Amortization of discount (premium) on debt m 26 1,152 1,571 3,394 Goodwill and/or other impairment r — — — 545 Debt extinguishment gain (loss) and/or accelerated debt costs p — — 10,095 — Bargain purchase gain n — — (3,855 ) — Contingent liability adjustments n 4,244 3,023 2,677 4,781 Acquisition related amounts n 1,007 171 1,324 34 Preferred dividends q 1,698 1,698 5,094 5,094 Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) 55,272 33,460 319,306 185,539 Economic income tax expense (13,855 ) — (84,616 ) — Preferred dividends (1,698 ) (1,698 ) (5,094 ) (5,094 ) Economic Income (Loss) 39,719 31,762 229,596 180,445 Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense, net of taxes 3,553 5,682 10,085 16,779 Economic Operating Income (Loss) $ 43,272 $ 37,444 $ 239,681 $ 197,224





The following table reconciles US GAAP Net Income (loss) Attributable to Cowen Inc. Common Stockholders Earnings Per Common Share (Diluted) to Pre-tax Economic Income (loss) Per Common Share (Diluted), Economic Income (loss) Per Common Share (Diluted) and Economic Operating Income (loss) Per Common Share (Diluted):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars per share) 2021 2020 2021 2020 US GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Cowen Inc. common stockholders $ 1.10 $ 0.62 $ 6.78 $ 4.02 Income Statement Adjustments: US GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) o 0.37 0.29 2.31 1.77 Amortization of discount (premium) on debt m — 0.04 0.05 0.11 Goodwill and/or other impairment r — — — 0.02 Debt extinguishment gain (loss) and accelerated debt costs p — — 0.30 — Bargain purchase gain n — — (0.12 ) — Contingent liability adjustments n 0.13 0.10 0.08 0.15 Acquisition related amounts n 0.03 0.01 0.04 — Preferred dividends q 0.05 0.06 0.15 0.17 Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) per common share (diluted) 1.69 1.12 9.60 6.25 Economic income tax expense (0.42 ) — (2.54 ) — Preferred dividends (0.05 ) (0.06 ) (0.15 ) (0.17 ) Economic income (Loss) per common share (diluted) 1.21 1.06 6.90 6.08 Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense, net of taxes 0.11 0.19 0.31 0.58 Economic Operating Income (Loss) per common share (diluted) $ 1.32 $ 1.25 $ 7.22 $ 6.66

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.





Adjustments made to US GAAP Net Income (Loss) to arrive at Economic Operating Income (Loss)

Management Reclassifications Management reclassification adjustments and fund consolidation reclassification adjustments have no effect on Economic Operating Income (Loss). These adjustments are reclassifications to change the location of certain line items. a Underwriting expenses: Economic Proceeds presents investment banking revenues net of underwriting expenses. b Reimbursable client expenses: Economic Proceeds presents expenses reimbursed from clients and affiliates within their respective expense category but is included as a part of revenues under US GAAP. c Securities financing interest expense: Brokerage Economic Proceeds included net securities borrowed and securities loaned activities which are shown gross in interest income and interest expense for US GAAP. d Fund start-up costs, distribution and other fees: Economic Proceeds and Economic Interest Expense are net of fund start-up costs and distribution fees paid to agents and other debt service costs. e Certain equity method investments: Economic Proceeds and Economic Expenses recognize the Company's proportionate share of management and incentive fees and associated share of expenses on a gross basis for equity method investments within the activist business, real estate operating entities and the healthcare royalty business. The Company applies the equity method of accounting to these entities and accordingly the results from these businesses are recorded within Other Income (Loss) for US GAAP. f Carried interest: The Company applies an equity ownership model to carried interest which is recorded in Investment income - Carried interest allocation for US GAAP. The Company presents carried interest as Incentive Income Economic Proceeds. g Proprietary trading, interest and dividends: Economic Proceeds presents interest and dividends from the Company's proprietary trading in investment income. h Insurance related activities expenses: Economic Proceeds presents underwriting income from the Company's insurance related activities, net of expenses, within other revenue. The costs are recorded within expenses for US GAAP reporting. i Facilitation trading gains and losses: Economic Brokerage Proceeds presents gains and losses on investments held as part of the Company's facilitation and trading business within brokerage revenues as these investments are directly related to the markets business activities while these are presented in Investment income - Securities principal transactions, net for US GAAP reporting. j Associated partner/banker compensation reclassification: Economic Compensation Expense presents certain payments to associated banking partners as compensation rather than non-compensation expenses. k Management company non-controlling interest: Economic Expenses non-controlling interest represents only operating entities that are not wholly owned by the Company. The Company also presents non-controlling interests within total expenses for Economic Income (Loss). Fund Consolidation Reclassifications l The impacts of consolidation and the related elimination entries of the Consolidated Funds are not included in Economic Income (Loss). Adjustments to reconcile to US GAAP Net Income (Loss) included elimination of incentive income and management fees earned from the Consolidated Funds and addition of investment fund expenses excluding management fees paid, investment fund revenues and investment income (loss). Income Statement Adjustments m Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) excludes the amortization of discount (premium) on debt. n Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) excludes acquisition related adjustments (including bargain purchase gain and contingent liability adjustments). o Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) excludes US GAAP income taxes. p Pre-tax Economic Income (Loss) excludes gain/(loss) on debt extinguishment and accelerated debt costs. q Pre-tax Economic income (Loss) excludes preferred dividends. r Economic Income (Loss) excludes goodwill and other impairments.

