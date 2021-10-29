Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVCs) Markets, 2021-2026 - Rise In Approval Of Parenteral Drugs, Technological Advancements In Design, & Use Of Vein Visualization For Inserting PIVCs

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) market size was valued at USD 3,149.85 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 1.32% by 2026.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present peripheral intravenous catheters market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The adoption of PIVCs is increasing worldwide due to the increasing hospital and intensive care admissions attributed to the geriatric population associated with various chronic and lifestyle diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rising patient population and hospital admissions has put an additional burden on the healthcare system for managing the administration of fluids and medications among patients. The advancement of PIVCs has reduced this burden and the risk of complications occurring with its usage.



Short PIVCs are the most used intravenous catheters in the critical care and emergency care settings compared to the midline catheters, which is the primary factor contributing to its higher usage. Peripheral midline IV catheters are expected to have the highest absolute growth during the forecast period.

PERIPHERAL INTRAVENOUS CATHETERS MARKET SEGMENTS

In 2020, short peripheral IV catheters accounted for the highest share in the global peripheral IV catheters market. Short PIVCs are very frequently used compared to midline PIVCs as these are safe and easy to insert. Several technological advancements led to the development of small caliber catheters suitable for various frequently administered medications and various other indications

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2020, North America is dominating the PIVCs industry majorly due to its vast pool of geriatric population with infectious diseases and chronic illness, leading to an increase in ICU and emergency care admissions, where PIVCs are frequently required for managing the patients. The technological advancements in PIVCs and the growing demand for safety PIVCs are further contributing to the market's growth in this region.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The rise in the number of approvals in parental drugs is driving the demand for PIVCs. The demand for parenteral drugs is rising with advances in biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, to next-generation cell and gene therapies.

IV catheter devices are being integrated with safety mechanisms and protect healthcare professionals and patients from accidental needlestick injuries, contributing to market demand. Safety peripheral intravenous catheters are expected to post the highest incremental and absolute growth during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The market competition is expected to intensify with the growing number of products being launched, safety guidelines and government regulations, and mergers & acquisitions.

BD has recently acquired Velano Vascular, whose needle-free technology enables high-quality blood draws from existing PIVC lines.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the peripheral intravenous catheters market?

Who are the key players in the peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters industry?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the peripheral intravenous catheters market?

What are the factors driving the peripheral I.V. catheter market?

Who are the end-users in the peripheral I.V. catheter industry?

Key Vendors

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Smiths Medical

Vygon

B. Braun Melsungen

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo

Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments

Other Prominent Vendors

AngioDynamics

Argon Medical Devices

Delta Med

Dukwoo Medical

EXELINT International

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Healthline Medical Products

ICU Medical

Medical Components

Medline Industries

Medsource Labs

Merit Medical Systems

Nipro

Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co.

Retractable Technologies

Vogt Medical

