ALPHAWAVE IP RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS 2021 TSMC OIP PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR HIGH-SPEED SERDES IP

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphawave IP has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of the 2021 OIP Partner of the Year award for High-Speed SerDes IP. The Partner of the Year award honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year. Alphawave IP and other OIP ecosystem partners’ collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

These awards were given to Alphawave IP based on Alphawave’s Silicon Connectivity IP portfolio made available to TSMC customers in 7nm including N6 process and 5nm technologies. “Winning the TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award, for the second year in a row, is a prestigious honor for us. TSMC’s OIP Partner of the Year Award highlights the industry leaders, delivering solutions in the world’s most advanced semiconductor processes,” said Tony Pialis, President and CEO of Alphawave. “Over the last year, we have worked closely with TSMC to ensure our portfolio of world-leading Silicon IP is available in all of TSMC’s advanced nodes. Our collaborative efforts will enable leading Hyperscalars and Semiconductor customers to develop next generation networking, server and storage products. We are proud to be a critical ecosystem partner to TSMC, and we will continue to bring leading connectivity solutions to the TSMC Open Innovation Platform.

“Congratulations to Alphawave IP as the winner of the 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards,” said Suk Lee, vice president of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Your continuous collaboration and effort make us able to be at the forefront of technology development, while enabling our customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC’s advanced technologies to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products.”

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation. Alphawave IP will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies.

Additional information is available in the TSMC press announcement: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006304/en/TSMC-Recognizes-Partners-of-the-Year-at-2021-OIP-Ecosystem-Forum



About Alphawave IP

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com.