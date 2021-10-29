Clutchya Now Offers Fashionable and Luxury Timepieces From Leading Brands

Boynton Beach, FL, USA, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clutchya, an e-store that provides a vast array of fashionable, and branded bags, wallets and now, luxury watches for both men and women.

Luxury watches are expensive fashion pieces that can help one to make a bold statement about one’s fashion sense, and at Clutchya, they make it easier and accessible for anyone who would like to wear a luxury timepiece on their wrist for any occasion.

Clutchya presents a wide selection of luxury watches from the biggest brands all over the world such as Gucci, Tissot, Rado, Longines, Versace and many more that have a verified lower price than elsewhere.

The luxury watches range from $341 to $2500 such as the Tissot Stainless Steel Quartz Sapphire Crystal watch to the Longines Master Collection Automatic Ladies Watch.

If one can afford to spend a little more around the range of $500 to $1000, they can heavily consider the Versace V-Circle Lady Watch which only cost $750.

However, with a budget of more than $1000, not only will they have access to a larger pool of luxury watches but also enjoy a finer quality. Some watches available in Clutchya in this price range include the Tissot Men’s T-Race Stainless Steel Sport Watch, Gucci G-Frame Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch and the Rado Centrix 115.0527.3 Gold Plated Watch.

The e-store provides insured and trackable shipping as well as a 100% refund policy if one chooses to reimburse owing to the fact that Clutchya prioritizes their customers’ trust and safety.

“We’re a company with a customer-obsessed culture and try to meet and exceed their expectations every time they shop our store. We pride ourselves with our customer’s opinion which is our biggest drive for improvement,” said a spokesperson from Clutchya.

Besides luxury watches, Clutchya is well-known for offering the best deals on bags for men and women that have a variety of impeccable designs and sizes.

For more information on the luxury watches featured in Clutchya, visit https://clutchya.com/.

About Clutchya

Clutchya is an online shop that sells high quality designer bags, wallets as well as luxury watches from the biggest brands. The e-store was founded by a team of enthusiastic developers and entrepreneurs who decided to convert their common experience into this web store in hopes to elevate customer’s shopping experience by offering top-notch customer service. Clutchya’s prime goal is to create a shop in which customers can easily find whatever product they need with the best deal.

Website: https://clutchya.com/