Worldwide Poultry Feed Market 2021: Growth Fuelled by Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Poultry Derived Products

Key Market Trends

Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Poultry Derived Products

With the increasing global population and rising demand for poultry meat across various sectors of fast-food restaurants, poultry producers across the world are ramping up their production to meet consumer demands. According to a report by the EU Agricultural And Rural Development, the consumption of poultry meat is estimated to reach 12,443.0 metric tons by 2030 because poultry is considered a cheap, healthy, and sustainable product option by consumers. Therefore, the increased production demand for healthy and nutritious poultry meat is anticipated to propel market growth.

Eggs are considered a low-carb, low-calorie, and low-cost source of protein. They are extremely nutritious and provide a complete set of proteins required by humans and have a rich supply of key vitamins and minerals. With increasing health consciences among consumers, the demand for eggs is increasing. Moreover, with the pandemic outbreak, the consumers are being prescribed to consume eggs and more meat in order to increase their immunity. Thus, animal protein will play a significant role in increasing the demand for meat and eggs which will play a major role in increasing poultry feed in the future.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

The rapidly increasing demand for poultry meat products is the major factor driving the market. Poultry is considered as one of the most economical sources of protein, owing to which poultry products such as egg and meat are consistently witnessing growth in demand. Furthermore, the rising incomes of the consumers and increasing Urbanization in Asia - Pacific region are leading to increased demand for poultry products, which in turn, is leading to the growth of the market studied.

The poultry feed in the region is mainly composed of corn, rice bran, and soybean meal with minor supplementation from other coarse grains, such as wheat and other oilseed meals, depending on the comparative pricing of the alternative meals.

The Chinese poultry industry benefits from government incentives to support recovery and restocking. The increasing growth of the poultry industry is subsequently leading to the growth of the market studied in the country. Poultry feed manufacturers in India have been focusing on enriching feeds with prebiotic and probiotic supplements, to enhance the productivity and quality of poultry products. This would essentially create an opportunity for feed manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

The global poultry feed market is a highly fragmented market. Charoen Pokphand Foods, Cargill Inc., Nutreco NV, Land O'Lakes Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland are some of the major players operating in the market.

Due to the fragmented nature of the market, existing international companies are adopting several strategies, including but not limited to mergers and acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and product innovations, to maintain the market share. The rising demand for high-quality commercial poultry feed in the market is expected to drive investments toward the improvement of market position.

