Global Potassium Chloride Market 2021-2030: Historical Data and Forecast with COVID-19 Impact

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potassium Chloride (MOP, Muriate of Potash): 2021 World Market Outlook up to 2030 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Scope

The report covers global and regional markets of potassium chloride (MOP, muriate of potash)

It describes the present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing potassium chloride (MOP, muriate of potash) capacities, production, demand, and prices in recent years are provided

Region market overview covers the following: production of potassium chloride (MOP, muriate of potash) in a region/country, demand trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Potassium chloride (MOP, muriate of potash) market forecast for the next ten years, including market volumes and prices, is also provided

COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION

The report features the impact of continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the market

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently, the most recent data are to be provided in the report

The report presents possible scenarios of market development

The report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world potassium chloride (MOP, muriate of potash) market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global potassium chloride (MOP, muriate of potash) markets.

Key Topics Covered:



DISCLAIMER



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



1. INTRODUCTION: POTASSIUM CHLORIDE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. WORLD POTASSIUM CHLORIDE SUPPLY

3.1. Potassium chloride production worldwide in 2014-2019

3.2. Potassium chloride manufacturers (with capacity data)



4. WORLD POTASSIUM CHLORIDE DEMAND

4.1. Potassium chloride demand trends worldwide in 2014-2019

4.2. Potassium chloride demand in regional markets in 2014-2019

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- North America

- Latin America

- Middle East and Africa



5. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE GLOBAL TRADE

5.1. World potassium chloride trade dynamics

5.2. Potassium chloride export and import flows in regions



6. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE prices



7. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

7.1. Potassium chloride European market analysis

- Austria

- Belarus

- Belgium

- Czechia

- Denmark

- France

- Italy

- Netherlands

- Poland

- Portugal

- Russian Federation

- Spain

- United Kingdom

7.2. Potassium chloride Asia Pacific market analysis

- Australia

- China

- India

- Indonesia

- Kazakhstan

- Malaysia

- Rep. of Korea

7.3. Potassium chloride North American market analysis

- Canada

- USA

7.4. Potassium chloride Latin American market analysis

- Brazil

- Chile

- Mexico

7.5. Potassium chloride Africa and Middle East market analysis

- Egypt

- South Africa

- Turkey



8. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE SUPPLY AND DEMAND FORECAST TO 2030

8.1. Global potassium chloride supply/demand forecast up to 2030

8.2 Potassium chloride demand forecast in regional markets to 2030

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- North America

- Latin America

- Middle East and Africa



9. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POTASSIUM CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



10. POTASSIUM CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR

10.1. Potassium chloride consumption by application

10.2. Potassium chloride downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4tq50