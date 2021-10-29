Cerner Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Delivers Strong Results Across Key Metrics

GAAP Operating Margin and Diluted EPS Lower; Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Diluted EPS Both up Sharply vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Full-Year Guidance Increased

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2021 third quarter that ended September 30, 2021.

