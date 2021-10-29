Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2021: Major Players Include Illumina, Natera and PerkinElmer

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.



The report focuses on the non-invasive prenatal testing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the non-invasive prenatal testing market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for non-invasive prenatal testing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Major players in the non-invasive prenatal testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.



