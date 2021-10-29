2021 Worldwide Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Hampered by Lack of Approved Drugs

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2020 to $3.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market consists of sale of services and related products that are used in hospital pharmacies, drug stores, and retail pharmacies to treat polycystic ovarian syndrome. The polycystic ovarian syndrome is a disorder in which hormones are out of control for females and have male hormones that are higher than normal, which causes them to skip menstrual periods and makes pregnancy more difficult for them.



The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market covered in this report is segmented by drug type into oral contraceptives, ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, insulin-sensitizing agents, anti-depressants, diuretics, aromatase inhibitors. It is also segmented by surgery type into ovarian wedge resection and laparoscopic ovarian drilling and by end user into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, gynecology centers, feminist health centers.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Lack of drugs approved by regulatory bodies such as FDA (Food and Drug Administration) among many countries is a key factor hampering the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. FDA has not approved pharmacological treatment for use in adolescents with PCOS. However, some pharmacological interventions are used to treat PCOS symptoms.

For instance, rimonabant, a key appetite suppressant cannabinoid CB1 receptor antagonist was not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA due to concerns about suicidal ideation and drug overdoses. Moreover, Minoxidil is the only drug approved by FDA, used for the treatment of female pattern baldness. Therefore, the lack of regulatory body approved drugs in many countries is a key factor restraining the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.



In July 2019, Eurolife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai based company, manufactures and distributes an exclusive portfolio of healthcare formulations, Intravenous Infusions, Ophthalmic, Sterilized water for Injections, Nebules, Tablets, Capsules, Ointment & Creams, acquired Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helped the company to tap and service its European and the US markets for intravenous infusions in a better way. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a multinational pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded human pharmaceuticals, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients.



The global rise in genetic and hormonal disorders is a key factor driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) treatment market. PCOS is a prevalent hormonal disorder among premenopausal women worldwide, with reproductive, endocrine, and metabolic abnormalities. The PCOS prevalence ranges from 2.2% to 26% globally and is highly variable. In China, the figures range between 2% to 7.5% and 6.3% in Sri Lanka, 9.13% in south India and 22.5% in Maharashtra. The rise in genetic and hormonal disorders globally is expected to increase the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.



Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a major trend driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a surgical treatment performed by the doctors in critical conditions that can cause ovulation in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Ovarian drilling is often used by women with PCOS who often do not ovulate despite having attempted weight loss and use of fertility drugs. According to the study published in 2019 by the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics in major hospitals in France, after laparoscopic drilling, 47.4% (137 patients) had pregnancy and 51.8% (71 patients) of these were spontaneous. 16.6% (48 patients) women had at least two pregnancies after drilling and 56.3% (27 patients) of these were spontaneous. 33 women received second drillings. Of these, 57.6% (19 patients) achieved at least one pregnancy, within this 52.6% (10 patients) were spontaneous.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Companies Mentioned

Bristol-Myer Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Abbott

Addex Therapeutics Ltd

BIOCAD

Allergan plc

Johnson and Johnson

Ferring BV

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d79r9r