Gentherm Establishes New Technology Advisory Council

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced the creation of the Gentherm Technology Advisory Council.



As part of Gentherm’s commitment to deliver industry leading thermal solutions, the Advisory Council is made up of four prominent technology innovators who will help guide Gentherm’s technology roadmap and identify promising future technology opportunities. The Advisory Council is led by Matt Fisch, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, and will provide strategic insights to enable long-term growth leveraging their expertise in Electric Vehicles (EV), Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Architecture, Mobility and Internet of Things (IoT).

“The Advisory Council will provide diverse perspectives that are critical elements of innovation and delivering compelling new products that enable our customers to meet their needs in an everchanging automotive landscape,” said Matt Fisch, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Gentherm. “The four members of the Gentherm Technical Advisory Council provide incredible knowledge in key areas that will fuel business growth and facilitate strategic industry partnerships that allow us to continue delivering innovative solutions for our global customers.”

Gentherm Technical Advisory Council Profiles

Aine Denari is the President of Brunswick Boat Group where she is responsible for all aspects of the largest boat portfolio in the recreational marine industry. Prior to joining Brunswick, she served as a Senior Vice President with ZF where she led the global ADAS business. During her tenure at ZF she also held the role of Senior Vice President for Product Planning globally for the ZF portfolio and was the Head of Integration between ZF and TRW.

is the President of Brunswick Boat Group where she is responsible for all aspects of the largest boat portfolio in the recreational marine industry. Prior to joining Brunswick, she served as a Senior Vice President with ZF where she led the global ADAS business. During her tenure at ZF she also held the role of Senior Vice President for Product Planning globally for the ZF portfolio and was the Head of Integration between ZF and TRW. Tony Posawatz, P.E. is the President and CEO of Invictus iCAR (innovation Consulting Advisory Resources) where he focuses on automotive-tech company advancement. He was formerly the Executive-in-Charge of Global Electric Vehicle Development & Vehicle Line Director for the Chevrolet Volt at General Motors (GM) and has also served as the President and CEO of Fisker Automotive. With more than 40 years of automotive industry experience, he is best known for developing several product innovations that have led to his product development teams winning awards such as Motor Trend “Truck of the Year” and “Car of the Year.”

is the President and CEO of Invictus iCAR (innovation Consulting Advisory Resources) where he focuses on automotive-tech company advancement. He was formerly the Executive-in-Charge of Global Electric Vehicle Development & Vehicle Line Director for the Chevrolet Volt at General Motors (GM) and has also served as the President and CEO of Fisker Automotive. With more than 40 years of automotive industry experience, he is best known for developing several product innovations that have led to his product development teams winning awards such as Motor Trend “Truck of the Year” and “Car of the Year.” Eran Sandhaus is the Managing Director at Copia Growth Partners where he advises and serves on the boards of leading corporations and startups in the field of autonomous driving, connected services, electrification and advanced mobility. He is an executive-in-residence in Silicon Valley across all innovation domains at PlugNPlay and is an active partner on the board of NextGear Ventures focused on mobility. Prior to Copia, he was a senior executive for over 20 years in Fortune 500 companies and a former Vice President and General Manager at Delphi Automotive where he led the Autonomous Driving and Connected Services business unit.

is the Managing Director at Copia Growth Partners where he advises and serves on the boards of leading corporations and startups in the field of autonomous driving, connected services, electrification and advanced mobility. He is an executive-in-residence in Silicon Valley across all innovation domains at PlugNPlay and is an active partner on the board of NextGear Ventures focused on mobility. Prior to Copia, he was a senior executive for over 20 years in Fortune 500 companies and a former Vice President and General Manager at Delphi Automotive where he led the Autonomous Driving and Connected Services business unit. Vinay Parthan is Vice President R&D at Becton Dickinson and Co (BD), Franklin Lakes, NJ for BD’s Medication Delivery Solutions business. He has more than 25 years of global leadership expertise in a variety of roles and functions in the healthcare industry. He has delivered products, services and solutions through close customer immersion and co-creation in various categories such as Nuclear Medicine, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging systems; Healthcare IT solutions integrating IoT and cloud-based analytics and in the delivery of high-volume disposables in acute care, med-surg, cardiology, oncology, anesthesia and pharmacy settings.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to: market acceptance of the Company’s existing or new products, and new or improved competing products developed by competitors with greater resources; shifting customer preferences, including due to the evolving use of automobiles and technology; the electric vehicle market and the alignment of the Company’s product portfolio with long-term technological trends; and the feasibility of Company’s development of new products on a timely, cost effective basis, or at all. The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors”, in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, the business outlook discussed in this press release does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.​