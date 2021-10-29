Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.36 per Share

Company Highlights:

  • Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that continues to produce strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles
    • GAAP net income of $0.51 and distributable earnings of $0.47 per diluted common share1
    • Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.36 per share, our sixth consecutive quarterly increase
    • Raised 414 million of accretive growth capital:
      • $270 million from issuance of 4.50% senior unsecured notes due in 2026
      • $144 million from offering of 6.25% Series E preferred stock

Structured Business:

  • Segment income of $48.1 million
  • Record loan originations of $2.47 billion
  • Structured loan portfolio of over $9 billion on growth of 24%
  • Closed a $1.50 billion collateralized securitization vehicle, our largest to date

Agency Business:

  • Segment income of $33.1 million
  • Loan originations of $1.80 billion and a servicing portfolio of over $26 billion

Recent Developments:

  • Raised an additional $201 million of accretive growth capital through the issuance of 6.25% Series F preferred stock
  • Closed our 3rd private label securitization totaling $535 million

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $72.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $82.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $75.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, compared to $67.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

  Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
Fannie Mae$719,730 $637,494
Private Label 625,176  377,184
Freddie Mac 307,664  155,914
FHA  84,430  130,764
SFR-Fixed Rate 67,227  11,996
Total Originations$1,804,227 $1,313,352
     
Total Loan Sales$1,006,958 $1,482,110
     
Total Loan Commitments$1,856,474 $1,194,344
     

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Agency Business generated revenues (excluding gains and losses on derivative instruments) of $79.7 million, compared to $91.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $16.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.62%, compared to $19.1 million and 1.85% for the second quarter of 2021, excluding $449.9 million of private label loans securitized. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $32.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.75% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $26.3 million and 2.20% for the second quarter of 2021.  

At September 30, 2021, loans held-for-sale was $1.27 billion which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $1.26 billion, with financing associated with these loans totaling $1.10 billion.

In October 2021, the Company closed its third private label securitization totaling $535.0 million. The Company originated and sold multifamily mortgage loans to the securitization and will be the primary servicer. The Company retained subordinate certificate interests in the securitization of $47.5 million, in satisfaction of credit risk retention requirements.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $26.21 billion at September 30, 2021 and excludes private label loans originated that were not yet securitized. Servicing revenue, net was $20.1 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $35.0 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $14.9 million.

  Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  As of September 30, 2021 As of June 30, 2021
  UPBWtd. Avg. FeeWtd. Avg. Life (in years) UPBWtd. Avg. FeeWtd. Avg. Life (in years)
Fannie Mae $19,271,527 0.532%8.4 $19,191,9690.532%8.3
Freddie Mac  4,726,587 0.281%9.8  4,708,4570.285%9.8
Private Label  1,176,391 0.200%8.8  1,176,6270.200%9.0
FHA  933,519 0.156%21.4  882,8990.157%21.0
SFR-Fixed Rate 104,094 0.200%5.7  75,1030.200%5.9
Total $26,212,118 0.457%9.1 $26,035,0550.459%9.0
         

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”), and includes $34.4 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2021. The Company recorded a $3.2 million reversal of provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $28.4 million, representing 0.15% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  • Strong growth in the portfolio of $1.78 billion, or 24.1%
  • Originated 118 loans totaling $2.47 billion, consisted primarily of multifamily bridge loans totaling $2.37 billion
  • Payoffs and pay downs on 54 loans totaling $567.9 million
  • Committed to fund one $17.6 million single-family rental build-to-rent loan

At September 30, 2021, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $9.17 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 4.56%, compared to $7.39 billion and 4.85% at June 30, 2021. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 4.97% at September 30, 2021, compared to 5.33% at June 30, 2021.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2021, excluding loan loss reserves, was $8.18 billion with a weighted average yield of 5.55%, compared to $6.61 billion and 5.85% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in average yield was primarily due to lower rates on originations when compared to runoff.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $4.1 million reversal of provisions for loan losses associated with CECL, which includes a $1.1 million loan loss recovery. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $131.5 million. The Company had six non-performing loans with a carrying value of $55.6 million, before related loan loss reserves of $2.6 million, compared to eight loans with a carrying value of $84.0 million, before related loan loss reserves of $6.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

Financing Activity

The Company completed its largest collateralized securitization vehicle to date totaling $1.50 billion of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $1.24 billion were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $262.5 million. The facility has a two-and-a-half-year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.31% over LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2021 was $8.58 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 2.64% as compared to $6.41 billion and a rate of 2.79% at June 30, 2021. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2021 was $7.31 billion, as compared to $5.94 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.76%, compared to 2.89% for the second quarter of 2021.

Capital Markets

The Company raised a significant amount of accretive growth capital primarily through the following transactions:

The Company issued $270.0 million of 4.50% senior unsecured notes in a private placement, generating net proceeds of $265.8 million after deducting offering expenses. The notes are due in 2026 and the proceeds are being used to make investments and for general corporate purposes.

The Company completed a public offering of 5.75 million shares of its 6.25% Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock, including the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, generating net proceeds of $139.1 million. The Company used these proceeds to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

In October 2021, the Company completed a public offering of 8.05 million shares of its 6.25% Series F fixed-to-floating cumulative redeemable preferred stock, including the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, generating net proceeds of $194.8 million. The Company is using these proceeds to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s sixth consecutive quarterly increase, representing a 20% increase over that time span. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2021. The ex-dividend date is November 12, 2021.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
          
   Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020 
          
Interest income $125,480  $81,701  $321,772  $253,307 
Interest expense  55,560   37,888   144,122   129,172 
 Net interest income  69,920   43,813   177,650   124,135 
          
Other revenue:        
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net  16,334   19,895   86,102   60,566 
Mortgage servicing rights  32,453   42,357   95,688   96,708 
Servicing revenue, net  20,088   13,348   50,939   40,156 
Property operating income  -   1,033   -   3,976 
Loss on derivative instruments, net  (1,492)  (753)  (7,320)  (58,852)
Other income, net  2,195   1,050   4,140   3,404 
 Total other revenue  69,578   76,930   229,549   145,958 
          
Other expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits  41,973   32,962   128,647   101,652 
Selling and administrative  11,757   9,356   33,707   29,013 
Property operating expenses  149   1,300   421   4,778 
Depreciation and amortization  1,807   1,922   5,349   5,830 
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)  (3,272)  (2,227)  (1,070)  21,706 
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)  (3,799)  (7,586)  (12,689)  59,510 
 Total other expenses  48,615   35,727   154,365   222,489 
          
Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes        
  90,883   85,016   252,834   47,604 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   -   (1,370)  (3,546)
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate  -   (1,868)  1,228   (1,868)
Income from equity affiliates  5,086   32,358   32,095   56,758 
Provision for income taxes  (9,905)  (17,785)  (33,356)  (15,493)
          
Net income  86,064   97,721   251,431   83,455 
          
Preferred stock dividends  4,913   1,888   13,216   5,665 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  8,347   13,836   26,806   11,012 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $72,804  $81,997  $211,409  $66,778 
          
Basic earnings per common share $0.51  $0.72  $1.57  $0.60 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.51  $0.72  $1.56  $0.59 
          
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
 Basic  142,624,300   113,766,446   134,437,663   111,775,436 
 Diluted  160,270,905   133,997,087   152,691,461   132,401,315 
          
Dividends declared per common share $0.35  $0.31  $1.02  $0.91 
          

 



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
        
     September 30, December 31,
      2021  2020 
     (Unaudited)  
Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $380,730 $339,528 
Restricted cash  569,928  197,470 
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $131,534 and $148,329, respectively)  8,993,790  5,285,868 
Loans held-for-sale, net  1,274,234  986,919 
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net  417,283  379,974 
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $1,761 and $1,644, respectively)  112,735  95,524 
Investments in equity affiliates  91,846  74,274 
Due from related party  12,664  12,449 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  101,933  105,451 
Other assets  214,441  183,529 
Total assets $12,169,584 $7,660,986 
        
Liabilities and Equity:    
Credit and repurchase facilities $3,399,711 $2,234,883 
Collateralized loan obligations  4,715,804  2,517,309 
Senior unsecured notes  1,102,578  662,843 
Convertible senior unsecured notes, net  258,001  267,973 
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities  142,192  141,656 
Due to related party  4,384  2,365 
Due to borrowers  93,544  89,325 
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations  62,828  64,303 
Other liabilities  255,135  197,644 
Total liabilities  10,034,177  6,178,301 
        
Equity:    
 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:    
  Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized,   
  shares issued and outstanding by period, respectively:    
   Special voting preferred shares, 16,325,095 and 17,560,633 shares    
   8.25% Series A, 0 and 1,551,500 shares    
   7.75% Series B, 0 and 1,260,000 shares    
   8.50% Series C, 0 and 900,000 shares    
   6.375% Series D, 9,200,000 and 0 shares    
   6.25% Series E, 5,750,000 and 0 shares  361,635  89,472 
  Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 143,007,036    
   and 123,181,173 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  1,430  1,232 
  Additional paid-in capital  1,635,134  1,317,109 
  Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  10,674  (63,442)
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity  2,008,873  1,344,371 
        
Noncontrolling interest  126,534  138,314 
Total equity  2,135,407  1,482,685 
        
Total liabilities and equity $12,169,584 $7,660,986 
        

 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
          
   Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
          
   Structured Business Agency Business Other / Eliminations (1) Consolidated
          
Interest income $114,710  $10,770  $-  $125,480 
Interest expense  50,823   4,737   -   55,560 
 Net interest income  63,887   6,033   -   69,920 
          
Other revenue:        
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net  -   16,334   -   16,334 
Mortgage servicing rights  -   32,453   -   32,453 
Servicing revenue  -   34,960   -   34,960 
Amortization of MSRs  -   (14,872)  -   (14,872)
Loss on derivative instruments, net  -   (1,492)  -   (1,492)
Other income, net  2,168   27   -   2,195 
 Total other revenue  2,168   67,410   -   69,578 
          
Other expenses:        
Employee compensation and benefits  14,082   27,891   -   41,973 
Selling and administrative  5,718   6,039   -   11,757 
Property operating expenses  149   -   -   149 
Depreciation and amortization  634   1,173   -   1,807 
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)  -   (3,272)  -   (3,272)
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)  (3,445)  (354)  -   (3,799)
 Total other expenses  17,138   31,477   -   48,615 
          
Income before income from equity affiliates and income taxes        
  48,917   41,966   -   90,883 
          
Income from equity affiliates  5,086   -   -   5,086 
Provision for income taxes  (622)  (9,283)  -   (9,905)
          
Net income  53,381   32,683   -   86,064 
          
Preferred stock dividends  4,913   -   -   4,913 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  -   -   8,347   8,347 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $48,468  $32,683  $(8,347) $72,804 
          
(1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable to the noncontrolling interest holders.
          

 



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
          
     September 30, 2021
     Structured Business Agency Business Consolidated
Assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $162,870 $217,860 $380,730
Restricted cash  552,706  17,222  569,928
Loans and investments, net  8,993,790  -  8,993,790
Loans held-for-sale, net  -  1,274,234  1,274,234
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net     -  417,283  417,283
Securities held-to-maturity, net  -  112,735  112,735
Investments in equity affiliates  91,846  -  91,846
Goodwill and other intangible assets  12,500  89,433  101,933
Other assets  136,653  90,452  227,105
Total assets $9,950,365 $2,219,219 $12,169,584
          
Liabilities:      
Debt obligations $8,515,801 $1,102,485 $9,618,286
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations -  62,828  62,828
Other liabilities  225,088  127,975  353,063
Total liabilities $8,740,889 $1,293,288 $10,034,177
          

 


        
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
 Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2021
   2020
   2021
   2020
 
        
Net income attributable to common stockholders$72,804  $81,997  $211,409  $66,778 
        
Adjustments:       
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,347   13,836   26,806   11,012 
Income from mortgage servicing rights (32,453)  (42,357)  (95,688)  (96,708)
Deferred tax provision (benefit) 6,256   3,853   10,692   (5,172)
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 23,757   15,456   62,088   48,739 
Depreciation and amortization 2,705   2,867   8,137   8,731 
Loss on extinguishment of debt -   -   1,370   3,546 
Provision for credit losses, net (9,867)  (11,137)  (18,210)  79,144 
Loss on derivative instruments, net 1,492   753   1,484   44,113 
Stock-based compensation 2,612   1,854   7,986   7,286 
Loss on redemption of preferred stock -   -   3,479   - 
        
Distributable earnings (1)$75,653  $67,122  $219,553  $167,469 
        
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)$0.47  $0.50  $1.44  $1.26 
        
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 160,270,905   133,997,087   152,691,461   132,401,315 
        
(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
 
The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.
 
The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, the tax impact on cumulative gains/losses on derivative instruments associated with Private Label loans sold during the periods presented, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option. The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.
 
The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (i) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e. when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (ii) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.
 
Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.