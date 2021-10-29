Twin Disc, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

First quarter sales up 3.4% year-over-year

Strong operating cash flow and facility sale drives net debt to lowest level in over three years

Six-month backlog at September 24, 2021 was $86.1 million, a 22.5% increase since June 30, 2021

Management optimistic recovery is underway as order rates and demand improve

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today reported financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 24, 2021.

Sales for the fiscal 2022 first quarter were $47.8 million, compared to $46.2 million for the same period last year. The 3.4% increase in 2022 first quarter sales was primarily due to improving demand within the Company’s global oil and gas, industrial and marine markets compared to the same period last fiscal year. The impact of improving markets has been partially offset by significant global supply chain challenges, limiting sales revenue in the quarter. Foreign currency exchange had a $0.5 million positive impact on fiscal 2022 first quarter sales.

John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Demand across many of our global markets is improving, and I am encouraged by our strong first quarter performance as we worked tirelessly to navigate unprecedented global supply chain issues. We anticipate the supply chain challenges will persist through our second fiscal quarter before easing through the second half of the fiscal year. We continue to focus on strategies that modernize our global facilities and realign our cost structure. During the first quarter, we completed a sale leaseback of our Rolla production facility for net proceeds of $9.1 million (resulting in a gain of $2.9 million recorded in Other Operating Income). The restructuring action at our Belgium operation announced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 is expected to be completed this fiscal year and we anticipate incurring approximately $1.0 million of restructuring expenses in the second quarter. These actions as well as future actions are expected to generate annualized pre-tax savings of approximately $1.6 million, while reducing the capital requirements necessary to operate our business.”

“Our six-month backlog at September 24, 2021, was $86.1 million, compared to $69.4 million at September 25, 2020, and $70.3 million at June 30, 2021. The 22.5% increase in our six-month backlog over the past three months is encouraging and is supported by improving demand trends across many of our global markets. The investment cycle in the North America pressure pumping industry has yet to materialize. However, we are optimistic an oil and gas investment cycle will begin in the coming quarters supported by an aging fleet of equipment and higher oil and gas prices. Overall, I am pleased with the progress we are making to transform our business. We ended the quarter with strong order rates across many areas of our business and we believe fiscal 2022 will be a good year of profitable growth for Twin Disc.”

Gross profit percent for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was 28.2%, compared to 21.0% in the fiscal 2021 first quarter. The 720-basis point increase in gross profit margin percentage for the fiscal 2022 first quarter compared to the fiscal 2021 first quarter, was primarily due to higher, more profitable sales, the positive outcomes of targeted cost reduction initiatives and the favorable impact of the Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”), a COVID-19 relief program of the U.S. government, recorded in the quarter ($1.3 million). The quarter also benefited from the incremental impact of the NOW subsidy ($0.3 million), a COVID-19 relief program of the Netherlands government.



For the fiscal 2022 first quarter, marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expenses increased $0.7 million to $13.1 million, compared to $12.4 million for the fiscal 2021 first quarter. The slight increase in ME&A expenses in the quarter was primarily due to a current year global bonus accrual and higher salary and benefit costs, partially offset by the favorable impact of the ERC. As a percent of revenues, ME&A expenses increased to 27.4% for the fiscal 2022 first quarter, compared to 26.9% for the same period last year.

Twin Disc recorded restructuring charges of $48,000 in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, compared to restructuring charges of $0.4 million in the same period last fiscal year. Restructuring activities during the fiscal 2022 first quarter related primarily to ongoing cost reduction and productivity actions at the Company’s European operations and actions to adjust the cost structure at our domestic operation.

The fiscal 2022 first quarter effective tax rate was 16.2% compared to 19.1% in the prior fiscal year first quarter. The current year rate was impacted by the fact that the domestic entity recognized a full valuation allowance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, resulting in limited recognition of tax expense.

Net income attributable to Twin Disc for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $1.9 million or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to Twin Disc of $(4.0) million or $(0.30) per share for the prior fiscal year first quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* was $5.4 million for the fiscal 2022 first quarter, compared to a loss of $(1.6 million) for the fiscal 2021 first quarter.

Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary stated, “We generated $2.4 million of cash provided by operating activities and benefitted from the sale leaseback of our Rolla facility. As a result, we ended the fiscal 2022 first quarter with net debt of $9.8 million, compared to $19.7 million at June 30, 2021 which represents the lowest net debt level (Total debt less cash) in over three years. While inventories increased over the last three months, we continue to believe we will reduce inventories as fiscal 2022 progresses and many of our global markets recover. I am pleased with the progress we are making improving our balance sheet and liquidity position. As a result, we are planning to increase capital expenditures during fiscal 2022 after controlling investments throughout the COVID-19 crisis. We expect to invest $9 million to $11 million in capital expenditures during fiscal 2022.”

--Financial Results Follow--



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Net sales $ 47,761 $ 46,179 Cost of goods sold 34,314 36,476 Gross profit 13,447 9,703 Marketing, engineering and administrative expenses 13,091 12,445 Restructuring expenses 48 405 Other operating income (2,939 ) - Income (loss) from operations 3,247 (3,147 ) Interest expense 530 573 Other expense (income), net 355 1,148 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 2,362 (4,868 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 382 (931 ) Net income (loss) 1,980 (3,937 ) Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax/ (60 ) (42 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc $ 1 ,920 $ (3,979 ) Income (loss) per share data: Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.14 $ (0.30 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.14 $ (0.30 ) Weighted average shares outstanding data: Basic shares outstanding 13,283 13,197 Diluted shares outstanding 13,350 13,197 Comprehensive income: Net income (loss) $ 1,980 $ (3,937 ) Benefit plan adjustments, net of income taxes of $117 and $177, respectively 384 553 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,938 ) 3,612 Unrealized gain on hedges, net of income taxes of $63 and $22, respectively 204 75 Comprehensive income 630 303 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest (136 ) (55 ) Comprehensive income attributable to Twin Disc $ 494 $ 248

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA

(In thousands; unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended September 24,

2021 September 25,

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc $ 1,920 $ (3,979 ) Interest expense 530 573 Income taxes 382 (931 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,550 2,758 Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization $ 5 ,382 $ (1,57 9 )

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT

(In thousands; unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended September 24,

2021 June 30,

2021 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 2,000 Long-term debt 29,883 30,085 Total debt 31,883 32,085 Less cash 22,092 12,340 Net debt $ 9,791 $ 19,745

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands; unaudited)

September 24,

2021 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 22,092 $ 12,340 Trade accounts receivable, net 34,837 39,491 Inventories 121,092 114,967 Assets held for sale 3,321 9,539 Prepaid expenses 6,165 5,704 Other 7,334 9,926 Total current assets 194,841 191,967 Property, plant and equipment, net 44,339 45,463 Right-of-use assets operating leases 14,216 14,736 Intangible assets, net 16,468 17,480 Deferred income taxes 2,615 2,511 Other assets 3,768 3,256 TOTAL ASSETS $ 276,247 $ 275,413 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 2,000 Accounts payable 29,363 31,011 Accrued liabilities 49,138 45,549 Total current liabilities 80,501 78,560 Long-term debt 29,883 30,085 Lease obligations 12,373 12,887 Accrued retirement benefits 10,853 11,176 Deferred income taxes 4,543 5,045 Other long-term liabilities 6,470 7,000 Total liabilities 144,623 144,753 Twin Disc shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value - - Common shares authorized: 30,000,000; Issued: 14,632,802; no par value 41,165 40,972 Retained earnings 128,856 126,936 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,041 ) (22,615 ) 145,980 145,293 Less treasury stock, at cost (974,978 and 985,686 shares, respectively) 14,942 15,083 Total Twin Disc shareholders' equity 131,038 130,210 Noncontrolling interest 586 450 Total equity 131,624 130,660 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 276,247 $ 275,413

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands; unaudited)