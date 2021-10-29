LiveToBeHappy, Inc.’s Sinacori Builders Continues to Build Momentum Across the Southern U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform, today announced several updates for its wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, including:



Closed on the townhome site sale to Tri-Pointe Builders in Charlotte, N.C. for approximately $4.5 million

Brought three new custom homes in the Charlotte, N.C. area under contract for over $1 million each

Acquired property to build seven estate homes in Charlotte, N.C. at the Carmel 7 Estates for approximately $2.2 million

Secured an option on 42 lots in Gastonia, N.C.

Received approval to re-zone a 100-acre tract in Rock Hill, N.C. for multi-family development



Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., added, “Our team is very pleased with the high level of demand for Sinacori Builders’ homebuilding services, which is supporting strong momentum in our Real Estate Platform. Through the addition of multiple properties and lots, we expect to significantly expand LiveToBeHappy’s reach across the Southern U.S. and vertically integrate the platform. We continue to make meaningful progress towards our goal of creating diversified revenue streams across both residential and commercial real estate, infrastructure, and land development. These transactions further advance LiveToBeHappy’s position as a leading real estate development company in the rapidly growing Southern U.S. market.”

Russ Sinacori, Chief Executive Office of Sinacori Builders, commented, “We continue to see strong migration patterns to the Southern U.S. as an increased number of individuals and families look to shift out of major metropolitan areas. The closure of these deals provides Sinacori with a strong building pipeline, demonstrating the growing desire for our custom-built homes. We are clearly positioned for success with the opportunity for increased capacity within our high-quality residential real estate offering.”

About Sinacori Builders

Sinacori Builders, a LiveToBeHappy, Inc. company, is a technology-driven real estate company with more than $14 million in assets and over $10 million in secured contracts/closings in 2020. This wholly owned subsidiary has a strong foothold in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is expanding its footprint throughout the Southern U.S. The Company plans on growing its brand and enhancing its value by leveraging its connections with the country's top builders to become a national player. To learn more, visit www.sinacoribuilders.com.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

