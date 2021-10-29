Schneider named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is pleased to announce the company has been selected as a 2021 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT).

“It is essential to ensure women feel supported in their career,” said Schneider Senior Vice President of Human Resources Angela Fish. “We are incredibly honored to receive recognition as a top company for women in transportation. Women continuously choose a career at Schneider and in transportation, and we are dedicated to seeing that number grow.”

Schneider has a proven track record of empowering women in the transportation industry, which is why the company has aligned with WIT. Schneider professional driver Kellylynn McLaughlin is WIT’s first-ever Driver Ambassador. In addition to hauling loads around the country, McLaughlin raises awareness and encourages more women to join the industry.

“I have the opportunity to share my passion for truck driving with those who may not be familiar with our industry, the lifestyle we live and the work we do,” said McLaughlin.

WIT recognized transportation companies for their efforts in the following:

a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity.

competitive compensation and benefits.

flexible hours and work requirements.

professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

Schneider will be honored at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in November.

Learn more about Schneider’s diversity, equality and inclusion efforts.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

