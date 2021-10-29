O2Micro Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Operational Highlights:

2021 Q3 revenue was $27.3 million.





Revenue increased 22.6% compared to the same quarter in 2020.





GAAP net income was $0.12 per fully diluted ADS, up from $0.10 per fully diluted ADS, for the same quarter a year ago.





O2Micro expects the fourth quarter 2021 revenue to be in the range of $25.5 million to $26.5 million.

O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)(“O2Micro), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ending September 30, 2021:

O2Micro reported the third quarter 2021 revenue of $27.3 million within guidance provided on July 30, 2021. Revenue was up 22.6% from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 52.0%, which was up from 51.8% in the same quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded total GAAP operating expenses of $10.6 million and was up from $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The GAAP operating margins for the third quarter of 2021 was 13.3% compared to 14.0% in the third quarter of 2020. The Company reported 2021 Q3 GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted ADS, compared to a GAAP net income of $2.9 million or $0.10 per fully diluted ADS in the comparable quarter of 2020.

Supplementary Data:

The Company ended the third quarter of 2021 with $50.7 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments or $1.78 per outstanding ADS, along with 344 employees worldwide of which 201 are engineers.

Management Commentary:

“O2Micro’s escalating growth continued through the third quarter with revenue increasing 4.1% from the prior quarter and 22.6% over the same quarter in 2020. Our battery business grew strongly despite the dynamic market and supply chain situation. Not only have the lithium-ion battery dominated the power tool market but the high-end tools, which is our focus, outgrows the other sectors. Our Intelligent Lighting group business continues to expand with recent design wins as the high-end TV market takes market share,” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO. “These factors, along with continued investment to the RD and expanding packing testing capability, are leading O2Micro into sustainable long-term profitability.”

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME follows conference call information below

Conference Call:

O2Micro will hold its third quarter conference call on October 29, 2021, at 6:00AM. Pacific, 9:00AM Eastern. You may participate using the following dial-in information.

An online replay will also be available at https://ir.o2micro.com following the conference.

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, and Battery Power Management. The company maintains offices worldwide. Additional company and product information can be found on the company website at www.o2Micro.com.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Statements made in this release that are not historical, including statements regarding O2Micro or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal Securities Laws.

O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING REVENUES $ 27,270 $ 22,235 $ 76,711 $ 55,100 COST OF REVENUES 13,096 10,713 37,060 26,634 GROSS PROFIT 14,174 11,522 39,651 28,466 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development (1) 5,126 4,072 14,433 13,238 Selling, general and administrative (1) 5,434 4,333 15,955 13,357 Total Operating Expenses 10,560 8,405 30,388 26,595 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 3,614 3,117 9,263 1,871 NON-OPERATING INCOME Interest income 48 92 186 436 Net loss recognized on long-term investments - (171 ) - (212 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) – net 57 (124 ) 29 (184 ) Government grants 136 67 274 151 Other – net 101 204 344 430 Total Non-operating Income 342 68 833 621 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 3,956 3,185 10,096 2,492 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 279 255 776 722 NET INCOME 3,677 2,930 9,320 1,770 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustments (148 ) 576 36 494 Unrealized pension gain - - 1 1 Total Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (148 ) 576 37 495 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 3,529 $ 3,506 $ 9,357 $ 2,265 EARNINGS PER ADS Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.33 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.06 ADS UNITS USED IN EARNINGS PER ADS CALCULATION: Basic (in thousands) 28,478 27,040 28,323 26,917 Diluted (in thousands) 31,017 28,896 31,221 28,078 (1) INCLUDES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CHARGE AS FOLLOWS: Research and development $ 98 $ 66 $ 294 $ 213 Selling, general and administrative $ 345 $ 260 $ 996 $ 837







O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Share Amounts)