Amdocs Announces Virtual Analyst & Investor Update Event for November 5, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will host a virtual analyst & investor update event on November 5, 2021 from 9:30 am – 12:00 pm ET.



Please join Amdocs’ management for this virtual event, in which we will provide an overview of the strong foundation built over the last several years to position Amdocs for success in an increasingly digital world.

Hear from Amdocs’ President & CEO Shuky Sheffer, CFO & COO Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, and Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy Anthony Goonetilleke who will discuss Amdocs’ strategic journey to accelerated growth and unique competitive advantages to capture the market opportunities ahead.

Live event access, as well as replay and supporting materials are available at https://investors.amdocs.com/

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 27,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com