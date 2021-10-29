Insights on the Exterior Wall Systems Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Acoustic Curtains, Amcraft Manufacturing and Enoise Control Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exterior Wall Systems Market Research Report by Industry Trends, Material, Type, End-use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Exterior Wall Systems Market size was estimated at USD 133.43 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 139.02 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% reaching USD 174.04 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Exterior Wall Systems to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Industry Trends, the market was studied across GDP and Contribution of Construction Industry, Macroeconomic Overview, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and Trends & Forecast of GDP.
- Based on Material, the market was studied across Brick & Stone, Ceramic Tiles, EIFS, Fiber Cement, Fiberglass Panels, Glass Panels, High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Boards, Metal Panels, Plasterboards, Vinyl, and Wood Boards.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Curtain Wall Systems, Non-Ventilated Facade, and Ventilated Facade.
- Based on End-use Sector, the market was studied across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Exterior Wall Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market, including Acoustic Curtains, Acoustical Solutions, Acoustical Surfaces, Amcraft Manufacturing, Audimute, Ecotone Systems, Enoise Control, Envirotech Systems, Flexshield, Great Lakes Textiles, Haining Duletai New Material, Hodgson & Hodgson, Hofa-Akustik, Kinetics Noise Control, Lantal Textiles, PES, Residential Acoustics, Robert Soper Limited Rite-Hite, SGF, Sound Seal, Steel Guard Safety, and ZAK Acoustics.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing investment across industrial and residential end-use industries
5.2.2. Rising adoption of dry construction techniques
5.2.3. Demand for better aesthetic appeal
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High capital investment
5.3.2. Concern over the carbon emission
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Demand for green buildings
5.4.2. Increasing large infrastructure projects
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Volatility of raw material prices
6. Exterior Wall Systems Market, by Industry Trends
6.1. Introduction
6.2. GDP and Contribution of Construction Industry
6.3. Macroeconomic Overview
6.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.5. Trends & Forecast of GDP
7. Exterior Wall Systems Market, by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Brick & Stone
7.3. Ceramic Tiles
7.4. EIFS
7.5. Fiber Cement
7.6. Fiberglass Panels
7.7. Glass Panels
7.8. High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Boards
7.9. Metal Panels
7.10. Plasterboards
7.11. Vinyl
7.12. Wood Boards
8. Exterior Wall Systems Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Curtain Wall Systems
8.3. Non-Ventilated Facade
8.4. Ventilated Facade
9. Exterior Wall Systems Market, by End-use Sector
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Commercial
9.3. Industrial
9.4. Residential
10. Americas Exterior Wall Systems Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Exterior Wall Systems Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Acoustic Curtains
14.2. Acoustical Solutions
14.3. Acoustical Surfaces
14.4. Amcraft Manufacturing
14.5. Audimute
14.6. Ecotone Systems
14.7. Enoise Control
14.8. Envirotech Systems
14.9. Flexshield
14.10. Great Lakes Textiles
14.11. Haining Duletai New Material
14.12. Hodgson & Hodgson
14.13. Hofa-Akustik
14.14. Kinetics Noise Control
14.15. Lantal Textiles
14.16. PES
14.17. Residential Acoustics
14.18. Robert Soper Limited Rite-Hite
14.19. SGF
14.20. Sound Seal
14.21. Steel Guard Safety
14.22. ZAK Acoustics
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofvcic