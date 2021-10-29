Isoray To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

RICHLAND, Wash. , Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2022 ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2022 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on November 10, 2021.



To listen to the conference call, please dial (888) 506-0062. For callers outside the U.S., please dial (973) 528-0011.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2199/43432. The webcast will be available until February 10, 2022 following the conference call.