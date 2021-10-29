Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports third quarter 2021 net income of $9.5 million, representing $1.16 diluted earnings per common share

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, which included net income of $9.5 million, or $1.16 diluted earnings per common share. This compares to net income of $5.2 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per common share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Patrick J. Fehring, Chief Executive Officer of Level One, commented, "The Level One team delivered solid operating results in the third quarter 2021 with net income of $9.5 million or $1.16 diluted earnings per common share. This represents a 38.10% increase over diluted earnings per common share of $0.84 for the prior quarter and an increase of 73.13% over the third quarter of 2020 diluted earnings per common share of $0.67. Our quarterly performance was driven by growth in total loans of $56.1 million (excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), or 14.81% annualized for the period and an increase in fees from mortgage banking activities of $1.5 million or 55.51% over the prior quarter. As announced over the summer, Level One added talent to our mortgage origination team, and the impact was evident in our business results."

Mr. Fehring continued, "Level One also experienced improved credit quality with a decrease in our nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets to 0.48% at the end of the third quarter compared to 0.55% at the end of the prior quarter. Our financial results also reflect an increase of the net interest margin to 3.47% in the third quarter compared to 3.30% in the prior quarter. The improvement in the net interest margin during the quarter was a result of decreased deposit cost, lower subordinated debt expense along with higher loan interest income including PPP revenue. We are pleased with these positive operating results for the quarter, and we appreciate the efforts of the Level One team."

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Total loans decreased 3.13% to $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.78 billion at June 30, 2021
  • Total loans, excluding a decrease of $111.7 million of PPP loans, increased $56.1 million, or 14.81% annualized, during the third quarter of 2021
  • Total assets increased 1.49% to $2.54 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.51 billion at June 30, 2021
  • Total deposits increased 1.73% to $2.07 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.03 billion at June 30, 2021
  • Book value per common share increased 4.08% to $27.56 per common share at September 30, 2021, compared to $26.48 per common share at June 30, 2021
  • Tangible book value per common share increased 5.04% to $21.89 per common share at September 30, 2021, compared to $20.84 per common share at June 30, 2021
  • Net income of $9.5 million increased 35.62% from $7.0 million in the preceding quarter
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $1.16 increased 38.10% compared to $0.84 in the preceding quarter
  • Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.47%, compared to 3.30% in the preceding quarter and 2.80% in the third quarter of 2020
  • Noninterest income increased $1.7 million to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $4.3 million in the preceding quarter
  • Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million to $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $14.6 million in the preceding quarter
  • Provision for loan loss decreased $1.7 million to a $1.2 million recovery of provision in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a $540 thousand provision expense in the preceding quarter

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Level One's net interest income increased $899 thousand, or 4.58%, to $20.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $19.6 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $3.9 million, or 23.61%, compared to $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase of $500 thousand of interest income on loans and decreases of $126 thousand in interest expense on deposits and $181 thousand in interest expense on subordinated notes. The increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases of $1.7 million of interest income on loans primarily as a result of the accelerated recognition of fees on PPP loans that were forgiven and $419 thousand of interest income on investment securities due to increased volumes of investment securities. In addition, between the third quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021, interest expense on deposits decreased $1.4 million and interest expense on borrowed funds and subordinated notes decreased $483 thousand. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to lower interest rates paid as a result of revised internal deposit rates and maturity of higher cost time deposits. The decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds and subordinated notes was primarily due to the redemption of $15.0 million of subordinated notes during the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease in Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.

Level One’s net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.47% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.30% in the preceding quarter and 2.80% in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the net interest margin year over year was primarily a result of an increase in loan yields of 62 basis points to 4.60% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.98% in the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to the recognition of fees on PPP loans, as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which declined 40 basis points to 0.48% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.88% in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower interest rates paid as a result of revised internal deposit rates and maturity of higher cost time deposits.

Noninterest Income

Level One's noninterest income increased $1.7 million, or 39.64%, to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $4.3 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased $3.1 million, or 33.80%, compared to $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily attributable to an increase of $1.5 million in mortgage banking activities and an increase of $151 thousand in other charges and fees. The increase in the mortgage banking activities income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to $26.2 million higher residential loan originations held for sale and $11.2 million higher residential loans sold primarily as a result of increased hiring efforts and efficiencies created within the mortgage department. The increase in other charges and fees was primarily due to tax credits as a result of legislation enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic recognized during the quarter.

The decrease in noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to decreases of $2.9 million in mortgage banking activities and $434 thousand in net gains on sales of investment securities. This was partially offset by an increase of $243 thousand in service charges on deposits. The decrease in mortgage banking activities compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to $84.2 million fewer residential loan originations held for sale and $54.5 million fewer residential loans sold. The higher volumes in the third quarter of 2020 were primarily as a result of the significant decrease in interest rates during the first half of 2020 while interest rates have remained relatively stable in 2021. The decrease in net gains on sales of investment securities was due to no securities sold in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in service charges on deposits was primarily due to higher transaction volumes and deposit balances.

Noninterest Expense

Level One's noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 9.60%, to $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $14.6 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $863 thousand, or 5.71%, compared to $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the preceding quarter was primarily attributable to increases of $1.2 million in salary and employee benefits and $147 thousand in marketing expense. The increase in salary and employee benefits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase of $902 thousand in mortgage commissions as well as an increase of 15 full-time equivalent employees. The increase in marketing expense between the periods was due to an increase in advertising efforts.

The increase in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was mainly attributable to an increase of $689 thousand in salary and employee benefits and $171 thousand in marketing expense. The increase in salary and employee benefits between the periods was primarily due to an increase of 20 full-time equivalent employees as well as incentive compensation. The increase in marketing expense between the periods was due to an increase in advertising efforts.

The efficiency ratio, which is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, was 60.21% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 60.93% for the preceding quarter and 58.81% in the third quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

Level One's income tax provision was $2.3 million, or 19.49% of pretax income, in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.8 million, or 20.82% of pretax income, in the preceding quarter and $1.1 million, or 17.66% of pretax income, in the third quarter of 2020.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans were $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $55.5 million, or 3.13%, from $1.78 billion at June 30, 2021, and down $124.2 million, or 6.73%, from $1.84 billion at September 30, 2020. The decrease in total loans compared to June 30, 2021 was primarily due to $111.7 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA during the third quarter partially offset by a net increase of $56.1 million, or 14.81% annualized growth, in the remainder of the loan portfolio. The decrease in total loans compared to September 30, 2020, was primarily due to a $244.9 million net decrease in PPP loans (originated and forgiven) which was partially offset by a net increase of $120.7 million in the remainder of the loan portfolio.

Investment Securities

The investment securities portfolio grew $13.0 million, or 3.47%, to $389.5 million at September 30, 2021, from $376.5 million at June 30, 2021, and up $136.0 million, or 53.64%, from $253.5 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in the investment securities portfolio compared to June 30, 2021 was primarily due to the purchase of $19.6 million of investment securities using excess cash balances generated by payoffs of PPP loans, partially offset in part by $6.6 million of sales, calls, or maturity of investment securities and principal pay downs. The increase in investment securities compared to September 30, 2020, was primarily due to the purchase of $172.2 million of securities between the two dates using excess cash balances generated by the payoffs of PPP loans, partially offset by $36.2 million of sales, calls, or maturity of investment securities and principal pay downs.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.07 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $35.2 million, or 1.73%, from $2.03 billion at June 30, 2021, and up $123.6 million, or 6.36%, from $1.94 billion at September 30, 2020. The growth in deposits compared to June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was primarily due to organic deposit growth as a result of increased customer liquidity and new customers. Total deposit composition at September 30, 2021 consisted of 47.01% of demand deposit accounts, 30.55% of savings and money market accounts and 22.44% of time deposits.

Borrowings

Total debt outstanding was $211.7 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $564 thousand, or 0.27%, from $212.3 million at June 30, 2021, and down $49.6 million, or 18.99%, from $261.4 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in total borrowings compared to September 30, 2020 was primarily due to a decrease of $34.1 million in Federal Reserve Bank borrowings under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility as well as the redemption of $15.0 million of subordinated notes. The Company would have paid approximately $721 thousand per year in interest on the redeemed subordinated notes.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $12.1 million, or 0.71% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.6 million from nonaccrual loans of $13.7 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $7.1 million from nonaccrual loans of $19.3 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to the prior quarter-end was primarily due to a $2.9 million pay off of one commercial loan relationship partially offset by two commercial loan relationships moving to nonaccrual status totaling $1.9 million. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to September 30, 2020 was primarily due to pay offs of five commercial loan relationships totaling $5.9 million, paydowns on two commercial loan relationships totaling $3.3 million, and the transfer of a $1.8 million residential real estate loan relationship to other real estate owned. This was partially offset by three commercial loan relationships and one residential real estate loan moving to nonaccrual status totaling $3.0 million.

Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, as a percentage of total assets were 0.48% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.55% at June 30, 2021, and 0.79% at September 30, 2020.

Performing troubled debt restructured loans, which are not reported as nonaccrual loans but rather as part of impaired loans, were $762 thousand at September 30, 2021 compared to $765 thousand at June 30, 2021, and $1.1 million at September 30, 2020. Loans to borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, forbearance agreements, and principal deferral or reduction, are categorized as troubled debt restructured loans. In accordance with bank regulatory guidance, troubled debt restructurings do not include short-term modifications made on a good-faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to borrowers who were current prior to any relief. As of September 30, 2021, there were $1.1 million of loans that remained on a COVID-related deferral compared to $7.5 million as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, there were no loans that had payments deferred greater than six months compared to $7.4 million as of June 30, 2021.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021 were $224 thousand, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $26 thousand of net recoveries, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis for the preceding quarter and $78 thousand of net charge-offs, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2020.

Level One's provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2021 was a provision recovery of $1.2 million, compared to provision expense of $540 thousand in the preceding quarter and provision expense of $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the provision expense quarter over quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $2.0 million in general reserves as a result of a reduction in qualitative factors within the allowance for loan loss model as a result of improved credit quality, partially offset by an increase in specific reserves of $252 thousand. The decrease in the provision expense in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to a decrease in general reserves of $5.1 million resulting from a decrease in qualitative factors and a decrease of $531 thousand in specific reserves. The Company will continue to evaluate the fluid situation in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic and will take further action to appropriately record additional provision for loan losses or decrease the level of the provision for loan losses should there be any indications of significant changes in the credit quality of our portfolio as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses was $21.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $23.1 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, and $21.3 million, or 1.15% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans of $147.6 million, $259.3 million, and $392.5 million as of these dates respectively, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.38% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 1.53% as of June 30, 2021 and 1.46% as of September 30, 2020 (see section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details). The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans decreased compared to June 30, 2021 primarily due to a reduction in qualitative factors within the allowance for loan loss model as a result of improved credit quality. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans increased compared to September 30, 2020 as a result of the forgiveness of $244.9 million of PPP loans. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 179.11%, compared to 168.64% at June 30, 2021, and 110.32% at September 30, 2020. The Company will continue to evaluate the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses in future quarters as needed.

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity was $233.9 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $8.5 million, or 3.78%, compared with $225.4 million at June 30, 2021 primarily as a result of an increase in retained earnings. Total shareholders' equity increased $24.4 million, or 11.68%, from $209.5 million at September 30, 2020, primarily as a result of an increase in retained earnings.

Recent Developments

Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend: On September 15, 2021, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. This dividend was paid on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Preferred Stock Dividend: On October 20, 2021, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $46.88 per share on its 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4688 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2021.

Level One's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: Level One has taken comprehensive steps to help our customers, team members and communities during the current COVID-19 pandemic health crisis. For our customers, we have provided loan payment deferrals and offered fee waivers, among other actions. In addition, from January 18 through June 30, 2021, Level One funded 1,532 PPP loans for $234.3 million, of which 1,187 applications were for loans $150,000 or below.

We are continuing to enable the vast majority of our main office team members to work remotely each day. We have also taken significant actions to help ensure the safety of our team members whose roles require them to come into the office, which includes the development, implementation and communication of protocols necessary for those who return. As of March 31, 2021, we opened branches for walk in services. We will continue to evaluate this fluid situation and take additional actions as necessary.

About Level One Bancorp, Inc.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $2.54 billion as of September 30, 2021. It operates sixteen banking centers throughout Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Jackson and provides a variety of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) "Community Lender of the Year," one of American Banker Magazine's "Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation," one of Metro Detroit's "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For" and more. Level One Bank’s business banking division provides a broad spectrum of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, MEDC loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management services. The consumer banking division offers a range of personal checking, savings and CD products and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, new construction and renovation loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of digital banking services including online banking, robust mobile banking apps, online account opening and online loan applications for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "annualized" or similar terminology. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits including the expected elimination of LIBOR, and changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

           
Summary Consolidated Financial Information          
(Unaudited) As of or for the three months ended,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September
30, 2020
Earnings Summary          
Interest income $22,322  $21,737  $21,551  $22,181  $20,245 
Interest expense 1,807  2,121  2,394  3,075  3,648 
Net interest income 20,515  19,616  19,157  19,106  16,597 
Provision expense (recovery) for loan losses (1,189) 540  265  1,538  4,270 
Noninterest income 6,041  4,326  7,278  8,110  9,125 
Noninterest expense 15,989  14,588  15,139  15,461  15,126 
Income before income taxes 11,756  8,814  11,031  10,217  6,326 
Income tax provision 2,291  1,835  2,072  1,844  1,117 
Net income $9,465  $6,979  $8,959  $8,373  $5,209 
Preferred stock dividends 468  469  469  479   
Net income available to common shareholders 8,997  6,510  8,490  7,894  5,209 
Net income allocated to participating securities 138  92  111  65  40 
Net income attributable to common shareholders $8,859  $6,418  $8,379  $7,829  $5,169 
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per common share $1.19  $0.85  $1.11  $1.02  $0.68 
Diluted earnings per common share 1.16  0.84  1.10  1.02  0.67 
Diluted earnings per common share, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees (1) 1.16  0.84  1.10  1.02  0.67 
Book value per common share 27.56  26.48  25.40  25.14  24.06 
Tangible book value per common share (1) 21.89  20.84  19.78  19.63  18.74 
Preferred shares outstanding (in thousands) 10  10  10  10  10 
Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,640  7,629  7,630  7,634  7,734 
Average basic common shares (in thousands) 7,519  7,520  7,528  7,642  7,675 
Average diluted common shares (in thousands) 7,638  7,633  7,612  7,695  7,712 
Selected Period End Balances          
Total assets $2,543,883  $2,506,523  $2,572,726  $2,442,982  $2,446,447 
Securities available-for-sale 389,528  376,453  346,266  302,732  253,527 
Total loans 1,719,717  1,775,243  1,861,691  1,723,537  1,843,888 
Total deposits 2,066,992  2,031,808  2,093,965  1,963,312  1,943,435 
Total liabilities 2,309,949  2,281,114  2,355,539  2,227,655  2,236,979 
Total shareholders' equity 233,934  225,409  217,187  215,327  209,468 
Total common shareholders' equity 210,562  202,037  193,815  191,955  186,098 
Tangible common shareholders' equity (1) 167,262  159,022  150,887  149,844  144,963 
Performance and Capital Ratios          
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.50% 1.09% 1.44% 1.35% 0.83%
Return on average equity (annualized) 16.32  12.52  16.31  15.61  10.48 
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(2) 3.47  3.30  3.33  3.27  2.80 
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/net interest income plus noninterest income) 60.21  60.93  57.27  56.81  58.81 
Dividend payout ratio 5.08  7.02  4.50  4.90  7.41 
Total shareholders' equity to total assets 9.20  8.99  8.44  8.81  8.56 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.69  6.46  5.96  6.24  6.03 
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 9.82  9.66  9.63  9.30  8.83 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.19  11.09  11.11  10.80  10.31 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.19  14.15  15.18  14.91  14.39 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 7.68  7.24  7.15  6.93  7.17 
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.05% (0.01)% % 0.11% 0.02%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.48  0.55  0.60  0.77  0.79 
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans 0.71  0.77  0.83  1.09  1.04 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.26  1.30  1.21  1.29  1.15 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans 179.11  168.64  146.95  118.50  110.32 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding allowance allocated to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 173.58  163.76  142.62  114.95  105.46 

(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2) Presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(Unaudited) As of
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $293,824  $218,366  $176,486 
Securities available-for-sale 389,528  376,453  253,527 
Other investments 14,398  14,398  14,398 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 15,351  9,305  60,635 
Loans:      
Originated loans 1,537,145  1,580,175  1,603,893 
Acquired loans 182,572  195,068  239,995 
Total loans 1,719,717  1,775,243  1,843,888 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (21,731) (23,144) (21,254)
   Net loans 1,697,986  1,752,099  1,822,634 
Premises and equipment, net 15,170  15,524  15,646 
Goodwill 35,554  35,554  35,554 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 5,051  4,599  2,194 
Other intangible assets, net 2,695  2,862  3,387 
Bank-owned life insurance 29,774  29,576  18,083 
Income tax benefit 4,041  5,491  3,791 
Interest receivable and other assets 40,511  42,296  40,112 
Total assets $2,543,883  $2,506,523  $2,446,447 
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $791,879  $734,451  $632,427 
Interest-bearing demand deposits 179,814  142,862  115,395 
Money market and savings deposits 631,551  629,378  595,471 
Time deposits 463,748  525,117  600,142 
Total deposits 2,066,992  2,031,808  1,943,435 
Borrowings 182,058  182,639  216,809 
Subordinated notes 29,668  29,651  44,555 
Other liabilities 31,231  37,016  32,180 
Total liabilities 2,309,949  2,281,114  2,236,979 
Shareholders' equity      
Preferred stock, no par value per share; authorized-50,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 10,000 shares, with a liquidation preference of $2,500 per share, at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 23,372  23,372  23,370 
Common stock, no par value per share; authorized - 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 7,639,544 shares at September 30, 2021, 7,628,944 shares at June 30, 2021 and 7,734,322 shares at September 30, 2020 86,926  86,723  89,409 
Retained earnings 118,781  110,243  88,646 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 4,855  5,071  8,043 
Total shareholders' equity 233,934  225,409  209,468 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,543,883  $2,506,523  $2,446,447 


Consolidated Statements of Income          
(Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended
(In thousands, except per share data) September
30, 2021		 June 30,
2021		 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2020
Interest income          
Originated loans, including fees $17,796  $17,167  $15,274  $51,785  $44,630 
Acquired loans, including fees 2,651  2,780  3,456  8,532  11,187 
Securities:          
Taxable 1,054  991  652  2,895  1,930 
Tax-exempt 630  627  613  1,880  1,894 
Federal funds sold and other 191  172  250  518  817 
Total interest income 22,322  21,737  20,245  65,610  60,458 
Interest Expense          
Deposits 965  1,091  2,323  3,443  9,039 
Borrowed funds 468  475  693  1,409  1,866 
Subordinated notes 374  555  632  1,470  1,903 
Total interest expense 1,807  2,121  3,648  6,322  12,808 
Net interest income 20,515  19,616  16,597  59,288  47,650 
Provision expense (recovery) for loan losses (1,189) 540  4,270  (384) 10,334 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,704  19,076  12,327  59,672  37,316 
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposits 859  800  616  2,436  1,798 
Net gain on sales of securities     434  20  1,862 
Mortgage banking activities 4,216  2,711  7,108  12,738  15,380 
Other charges and fees 966  815  967  2,451  2,564 
Total noninterest income 6,041  4,326  9,125  17,645  21,604 
Noninterest expense          
Salary and employee benefits 10,551  9,352  9,862  29,825  28,090 
Occupancy and equipment expense 1,680  1,583  1,678  4,971  4,773 
Professional service fees 847  774  808  2,264  2,141 
Acquisition and due diligence fees     17    1,664 
FDIC premium expense 244  210  287  778   722 
Marketing expense 428  281  257  842  709 
Loan processing expense 231  193  262   755  690 
Data processing expense 928  1,057  844  3,209  2,601 
Core deposit premium amortization 167  166  192   501  576 
Other expense 913  972  919   2,571  2,805 
Total noninterest expense 15,989  14,588  15,126   45,716  44,771 
Income before income taxes 11,756  8,814  6,326   31,601  14,149 
Income tax provision 2,291  1,835  1,117  6,198  2,109 
Net income 9,465  6,979  5,209  25,403  12,040 
Preferred stock dividends 468  469    1,406   
Net income attributable to common shareholders $8,997  $6,510  $5,209  $23,997  $12,040 
Earnings per common share:          
Basic earnings per common share $1.19  $0.85  $0.68  $3.15  $1.56 
Diluted earnings per common share $1.16  $0.84  $0.67  $3.10  $1.55 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.06  $0.06  $0.05  $0.18  $0.15 
Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 7,519  7,520  7,675  7,526  7,640 
Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 7,638  7,633  7,712  7,631  7,701 


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin      
(Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands) September
30, 2021		 June 30,
2021		 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2020
Average Balance Sheets:          
Gross loans(1) $1,763,214  $1,853,438  $1,871,164  $1,823,888  $1,696,073 
Investment securities: (2)          
Taxable 265,885  248,739  139,237  243,377  124,169 
Tax-exempt 104,063  103,184  94,526  103,158  97,104 
Interest earning cash balances 221,261  186,186  259,349  192,309  188,179 
Other investments 14,398  14,398  12,419  14,398  12,401 
Total interest-earning assets $2,368,821  $2,405,945  $2,376,695  $2,377,130  $2,117,926 
Non-earning assets 151,077  147,607  140,480  145,971  133,968 
Total assets $2,519,898  $2,553,552  $2,517,175  $2,523,101  $2,251,894 
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits 156,977  143,290  116,285  144,449  112,579 
Money market and savings deposits 624,190  640,471  513,420  623,123  458,438 
Time deposits 489,261  550,751  575,179  541,018  564,396 
Borrowings 181,911  184,391  394,020  183,983  311,024 
Subordinated notes 29,657  41,809  44,468  38,633  44,463 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,481,996  $1,560,712  $1,643,372  $1,531,206  $1,490,900 
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 774,926  737,038  640,095  735,162  546,066 
Other liabilities 31,012  32,852  34,846  31,822  30,047 
Shareholders' equity 231,964  222,950  198,862  224,911  184,881 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,519,898  $2,553,552  $2,517,175  $2,523,101  $2,251,894 
           
Yields: (3)          
Earning Assets          
Gross loans 4.60% 4.32% 3.98% 4.42% 4.40%
Investment securities:          
Taxable 1.57% 1.60% 1.86% 1.59% 2.08%
Tax-exempt 2.99% 3.03% 3.19% 3.04% 3.20%
Interest earning cash balances 0.15% 0.11% 0.12% 0.12% 0.28%
Other investments 2.95% 3.40% 5.57% 3.18% 4.49%
Total interest earning assets 3.76% 3.65% 3.41% 3.72% 3.84%
           
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.14% 0.15% 0.22% 0.15% 0.31%
Money market and savings deposits 0.17% 0.18% 0.43% 0.20% 0.65%
Time deposits 0.53% 0.54% 1.18% 0.58% 1.55%
Borrowings 1.02% 1.03% 0.70% 1.02% 0.80%
Subordinated notes 5.00% 5.32% 5.65% 5.09% 5.72%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.48% 0.55% 0.88% 0.55% 1.15%
           
Interest Spread 3.28% 3.10% 2.53% 3.17% 2.69%
Net interest margin(4) 3.44% 3.27% 2.78% 3.33% 3.01%
Tax equivalent effect 0.03% 0.03% 0.02% 0.03% 0.03%
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.47% 3.30% 2.80% 3.36% 3.04%

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $155 thousand, $153 thousand, and $144 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $462 thousand and $431 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Loan Composition          
  As of
(Dollars in thousands) September
30, 2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December
31, 2020		 September
30, 2020
Commercial real estate: (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Non-owner occupied $479,633  $477,715  $449,690  $445,810  $460,708 
Owner-occupied 295,228  301,615  300,175  275,022  269,481 
Total commercial real estate 774,861  779,330  749,865  720,832  730,189 
Commercial and industrial 540,546  642,606  794,096  685,504  807,923 
Residential real estate 403,517  352,513  316,089  315,476  304,088 
Consumer 793  794  1,641  1,725  1,688 
Total loans $1,719,717  $1,775,243  $1,861,691  $1,723,537  $1,843,888 


Impaired Assets          
  As of
(Dollars in thousands) September
30, 2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December
31, 2020		 September
30, 2020
Nonaccrual loans (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Commercial real estate $3,768  $4,536  $4,542  $7,320  $7,022 
Commercial and industrial 4,746  5,247  6,822  7,490  8,078 
Residential real estate 3,610  3,931  3,987  3,991  4,151 
Consumer 9  10  13  15  15 
Total nonaccrual loans 12,133  13,724  15,364  18,816  19,266 
Other real estate owned          
Total nonperforming assets 12,133  13,724  15,364  18,816  19,266 
Performing troubled debt restructurings          
Commercial and industrial 336  336  335  546  550 
Residential real estate 426  429  430  432  599 
Total performing troubled debt restructurings 762  765  765  978  1,149 
Total impaired assets $12,895  $14,489  $16,129  $19,794  $20,415 
           
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $162  $387  $328  $269  $552 
                     

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common shareholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, net income and diluted earnings per common share excluding acquisition and due diligence fees, and allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy, as well as better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
  As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September
30, 2020
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Total shareholders' equity $233,934  $225,409  $217,187  $215,327  $209,468 
Less:          
Preferred stock 23,372  23,372  23,372  23,372  23,370 
Total common shareholders' equity 210,562  202,037  193,815  191,955  186,098 
Less:          
Goodwill 35,554  35,554  35,554  35,554  35,554 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 5,051  4,599  4,346  3,361  2,193 
Other intangible assets, net 2,695  2,862  3,028  3,196  3,388 
Tangible common shareholders' equity $167,262  $159,022  $150,887  $149,844  $144,963 
           
Common shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,640  7,629  7,630  7,634  7,734 
Tangible book value per common share $21.89  $20.84  $19.78  $19.63  $18.74 
           
Total assets $2,543,883  $2,506,523  $2,572,726  $2,442,982  $2,446,447 
Less:          
Goodwill 35,554  35,554  35,554  35,554  35,554 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 5,051  4,599  4,346  3,361  2,193 
Other intangible assets, net 2,695  2,862  3,028  3,196  3,388 
Tangible assets $2,500,583  $2,463,508  $2,529,798  $2,400,871  $2,405,312 
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.69% 6.46% 5.96% 6.24% 6.03%


Adjusted Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share
  For the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December
31, 2020		 September
30, 2020
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net income, as reported $9,465  $6,979  $8,959  $8,373  $5,209 
Acquisition and due diligence fees         17 
Income tax (benefit) expense (1)       2  (4)
Net income, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees $9,465  $6,979  $8,959  $8,375  $5,222 
           
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $1.16  $0.84  $1.10  $1.02  $0.67 
Effect of acquisition and due diligence fees, net of income tax benefit          
Diluted earnings per common share, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees $1.16  $0.84  $1.10  $1.02  $0.67 

(1) Assumes income tax rate of 21% on deductible acquisition expenses.

Allowance for Loan Loss as a Percentage of Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans
  As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December
31, 2020		 September
30, 2020
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Total loans $1,719,717  $1,775,243  $1,861,691  $1,723,537  $1,843,888 
Less:          
PPP loans 147,645  259,303  405,770  290,135  392,521 
Total loans, excluding PPP loans $1,572,072  $1,515,940  $1,455,921  $1,433,402  $1,451,367 
           
Allowance for loan loss $21,731  $23,144  $22,578  $22,297  $21,254 
Allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans 1.26% 1.30% 1.21% 1.29% 1.15%
Allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.38% 1.53% 1.55% 1.56% 1.46%
 

        











        

            

            
