Buyback of bonds

Bank Norwegian ASA (the "Bank") refers to its announcement on 28 October 2021 regarding successful issuance of senior unsecured bonds. In connection with the issuance the Bank has conducted buybacks in BANKN23, BANKN25 and BANKN27 with the following terms:





NOK 161 million in BANKN23 (ISIN NO0010848591) at 100.447. Total amount outstanding following the buyback is NOK 458 million.

SEK 76 million in BANKN25 (ISIN: NO0010863582) at 100.706. Total amount outstanding following the buyback is SEK 324 million.



NOK 116 million in BANKN27 (ISIN: NO0010871148) at 101.461. Total amount outstanding following the buyback is NOK 684 million.





The settlement date for all transactions is 3 November 2021.

Contact persons:

Interim CEO and CFO Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act