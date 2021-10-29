Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ALEXANDRIA, La., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RRBI), the holding company for Red River Bank (the “Bank”), announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.



Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted common share ("EPS"), a decrease of $101,000, or 1.2%, compared to $8.2 million, or $1.13 EPS, for the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $853,000, or 11.7%, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.99 EPS, for the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, the quarterly return on assets was 1.11%, and the quarterly return on equity was 10.83%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $24.4 million, or $3.34 EPS, an increase of $3.6 million, or 17.0%, compared to $20.9 million, or $2.84 EPS, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the return on assets was 1.15%, and the return on equity was 11.17%.

Third Quarter 2021 Performance and Operational Highlights

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company maintained consistent net income, had robust deposit and asset growth, and continued a high level of liquidity. The Company also continued its organic expansion, renewed its stock repurchase program, and managed the impacts from Hurricane Ida.

During the third quarter of 2021, Louisiana experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 pandemic cases and hospitalizations, resulting in the reinstatement of some pandemic-related restrictions such as mask mandates and vaccination requirements for certain activities. However, capacity restrictions were not reinstated. Economic activity in Louisiana remained relatively consistent with the second quarter of 2021, but challenges persist due to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.1 million, $101,000 lower than the prior quarter primarily due to lower mortgage loan income, partially offset by higher PPP loan income.

Assets increased $142.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $3.02 billion as of September 30, 2021, primarily driven by a $135.0 million increase in deposits. The deposit growth was mainly due to customers maintaining higher deposit balances.

Mortgage loan income for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, $587,000 lower than the prior quarter. The decrease in mortgage loan activity and income in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to Hurricane Ida causing delays in mortgage loan closings.

Red River Bank is participating in the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). In the third quarter of 2021, forgiveness payments on PPP loans resulted in a $37.0 million decrease in PPP loans, net of deferred fees. As of September 30, 2021, PPP loans were $46.0 million, net of $1.8 million of deferred income, or 2.8% of loans held for investment ("HFI"). In the third quarter of 2021, forgiveness began on PPP Second Draw ("PPP2") loans, resulting in a $305,000 increase in PPP loan income. PPP loan income for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million, compared to $1.1 million for the prior quarter.

As of September 30, 2021, non-PPP loans HFI were $1.58 billion, (1) an increase of $59.2 million, or 3.9%, from June 30, 2021. The growth in non-PPP loans HFI was mainly due to increased loan activity in most markets.

an increase of $59.2 million, or 3.9%, from June 30, 2021. The growth in non-PPP loans HFI was mainly due to increased loan activity in most markets. The net interest margin fully tax equivalent ("FTE") for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.60%, compared to 2.54% for the prior quarter. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from higher PPP loan income and a higher balance of non-PPP loans, partially offset by lower rates on new and renewed non-PPP loans.

Nonperforming assets ("NPA(s)") decreased $658,000 in the third quarter and were $2.4 million, or 0.08% of assets as of September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") was $19.2 million, or 1.18% of loans HFI and 1.22% (1) of non-PPP loans HFI (non-GAAP). Due to favorable asset quality metrics, the provision for loan losses was $150,000 for both the second and third quarters of 2021.

of non-PPP loans HFI (non-GAAP). Due to favorable asset quality metrics, the provision for loan losses was $150,000 for both the second and third quarters of 2021. We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share.

In the third quarter of 2021, the $3.0 million stock repurchase program that was approved in August 2020 was completed after reaching the purchase limit. On August 31, 2021, the board of directors approved the renewal of our stock repurchase program. The renewed repurchase program authorizes the Company to purchase up to $5.0 million of outstanding shares of common stock between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. In accordance with these stock repurchase programs, we repurchased 15,994 shares of our common stock in the third quarter of 2021 at an aggregate cost of $804,000 with an average price per share of $50.25.

In the third quarter of 2021, as part of our digital initiatives plan, we completed a change to a new digital appraisal system and began implementing a new person-to-person payment platform and an online account opening system.

On July 6, 2021, we opened a new banking center in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

In our Acadiana market, we continue to operate a loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana, while a new banking center location that we purchased in 2020 is under renovation. We expect this new, full-service banking center to open in the first quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2021, we announced our planned expansion into our newest market, New Orleans, Louisiana. We hired a New Orleans market president and plan to open a combined loan and deposit production office, pending regulatory approval, in New Orleans in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Red River Bank did not sustain any damage to its locations, and our employees had no significant issues. Banking locations in the impacted markets closed as necessary prior to the hurricane's landfall. Two days after the hurricane made landfall, all impacted markets had banking locations available to customers. We continue to assess the impact from the hurricane to our customers, and based on recent reports, no major issues have been identified.

Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The third quarter of 2021 was one of solid growth, consistent performance, and continued execution of our organic growth plans. Deposit growth was mainly a result of many of our customers continuing to maintain high deposit balances and some receiving economic stimulus payments. Excess liquidity in the credit markets continue to accelerate loan payoffs; however, non-PPP loans grew 3.9% due to active calling efforts and increased loan demand.

"As part of our expansion plan, in early July 2021, we opened our new, full-service, remodeled banking center in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which was the third in that market. Lake Charles continues to heal from Hurricane Laura which hit in August of 2020, and our banking team is fully engaged in helping the community recover.

"Also, as part of our organic expansion plan, in our Acadiana market, we continue to operate a loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. In 2020, we purchased a banking center location that is currently under renovation and is expected to open as a new, full-service banking center in the first quarter of 2022.

"We are very excited to announce that Red River Bank will soon be operating in New Orleans and to welcome Meghan Donelon as our New Orleans market president. A New Orleans native, Meghan has a wealth of banking knowledge and experience and is eager to lead Red River Bank in Louisiana's largest market. We believe expanding to New Orleans is a promising opportunity due to recent market disruption, the dynamic customer base, and ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Meghan has assembled a talented group of local, experienced bankers, and we are planning to open a combined loan and deposit production office, pending regulatory approval, in the New Orleans downtown business district in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"Hurricane Ida was a major Category 4 hurricane that caused significant damage in parts of southeast Louisiana. Fortunately, our locations and employees did not have physical damage. Due to our expanded business continuity preparations and plans, our customers' banking needs were met. Our bankers remain hard at work daily to help our communities and customers recover from recent hurricanes."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin FTE

Net interest income and net interest margin FTE for the third quarter of 2021 were positively impacted by higher PPP loan income and a higher balance of non-PPP loans, partially offset by lower rates on new and renewed non-PPP loans. For the third quarter of 2021, deposit growth resulted in additional liquidity which was deployed primarily into interest-bearing deposits in other banks, securities, and non-PPP loans.

Average PPP loans outstanding, net of deferred income, for the third quarter of 2021 were $63.2 million, which was $46.0 million lower than the prior quarter. During the third quarter we received $23.7 million in SBA forgiveness and borrower repayments on PPP First Draw ("PPP1") loans and $14.0 million on PPP2 loans for a total of $37.7 million. In the prior quarter we received $42.8 million in SBA forgiveness and borrower repayments on PPP1 loans only. All PPP loans have a 1.0% interest rate; however, PPP1 and PPP2 loans have different fee structures. PPP fee income is impacted by these fee structures. PPP1 origination fees totaled $7.0 million, or 3.52% of originated PPP1 loans, and PPP2 origination fees totaled $2.7 million, or 4.65% of originated PPP2 loans. PPP loan origination fees are recorded to interest income over the 24- or 60-month loan term, for PPP1 and PPP2, respectively, or until the loans are forgiven by the SBA or repaid by the borrower. When PPP loan forgiveness payments or borrower payments are received in full, the remaining portion of origination fees are recorded to income. For the third quarter of 2021, PPP loan interest and fees totaled $1.4 million, resulting in an 8.57% yield, compared to $1.1 million in interest and fees and a 3.89% yield for the prior quarter. The increase in PPP income and yield was primarily due to beginning forgiveness of PPP2 loans in the third quarter 2021.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $18.1 million, which was $862,000, or 5.0%, higher than the second quarter of 2021, due to a $798,000 increase in interest and dividend income and a $64,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest and dividend income was primarily due to a $337,000 increase in non-PPP loan income and a $305,000 increase in PPP loan income for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarter. Non-PPP loan income increased due to a higher average balance of non-PPP loans outstanding compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by lower rates on new and renewed non-PPP loans. PPP loan income increased due to higher PPP fee income as a result of beginning forgiveness of PPP2 loans. Interest expense decreased in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of our adjustments to rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin FTE increased six basis points ("bp(s)") to 2.60% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 2.54% for the prior quarter. Contributing to this increase was an 11 bp increase in the yield on loans due to a $305,000 increase in PPP loan income compared to the prior quarter and a higher average balance of non-PPP loans, partially offset by lower rates on new and renewed non-PPP loans. The net interest margin FTE for the third quarter was also positively impacted, when compared to the prior quarter, by a four bp increase in the yield on short-term liquid assets. Average short-term liquid assets, yielding 0.14%, were $632.3 million which was $14.6 million, or 2.4%, higher than the prior quarter and were 22.6% of average earning assets. In the third quarter of 2021, on a stand-alone basis, this level of liquidity had a 72 bp dilutive impact to the net interest margin FTE. Additionally, the net interest margin FTE was positively impacted by a ten bp decrease in the rate on time deposits as a result of our adjustments to deposit rates on new and renewing time deposits.

Excluding PPP loan income, net interest income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2021 was $16.7 million,(1) which was $557,000, or 3.4%, higher than the second quarter of 2021. Also, with PPP loans excluded for the third quarter of 2021, the yield on non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 3.93%,(1) and the net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP) was 2.46%.(1) In the third quarter of 2021, PPP loans had an 18 bp accretive impact to the yield on loans and a 14 bp accretive impact to the net interest margin FTE.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 was $150,000, which was consistent with the prior quarter provision. The economic activity in Louisiana remained relatively consistent, and our asset quality metrics remained favorable for the quarter. We will continue to evaluate future provision needs in relation to non-PPP loan growth and trends in asset quality.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $760,000, or 11.9%, compared to $6.4 million for the previous quarter. The decrease was due to lower mortgage loan income, lower debit card income, net, and reduced income from a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") limited partnership of which Red River Bank is a member. These decreases were partially offset by higher service charges on deposit accounts.

Mortgage loan income for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, a decrease of $587,000, or 24.9%, compared to $2.4 million in the previous quarter. This decrease was due to reduced mortgage loan activity primarily as a result of Hurricane Ida causing delays in mortgage loan closings.

Debit card income, net, totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $110,000, or 9.1%, from the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily a result of a decrease in the number of debit card transactions.

SBIC income for the third quarter of 2021 was $136,000, a decrease of $103,000, or 43.1%, from the prior quarter. This decrease was a result of a $71,000 dividend received in the second quarter of 2021 from the SBIC. No dividend was received in the third quarter of 2021 from the SBIC.

Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $118,000, or 10.4%, from the prior quarter. This increase was attributed to a larger number of non-sufficient fund transactions and related fee income in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $13.7 million, an increase of $292,000, or 2.2%, compared to $13.4 million for the previous quarter. This increase was mainly due to higher loan and deposit expenses, higher legal and professional expenses, and higher occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by lower personnel expenses.

Loan and deposit expenses for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $325,000, an increase of $132,000, or 68.4%, from the previous quarter. This increase was a result of the transition to a new appraisal tracking system in the second quarter of 2021 which temporarily impacted loan expenses in both the second and third quarters of 2021. The new, digital appraisal system is expected to improve the efficiency of our appraisal process.

Legal and professional expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $453,000, an increase of $85,000, or 23.1%, from the previous quarter. This increase was mainly due to higher consulting and shareholder related expenses in the third quarter of 2021.

Occupancy and equipment expenses totaled $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, up $83,000, or 6.2%, from the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to opening a new banking center in Lake Charles which incurred approximately $55,000 of nonrecurring expenses in the third quarter of 2021.

Personnel expenses totaled $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, down $154,000, or 1.9%, from the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to lower commission compensation related to lower mortgage loan activity, combined with a larger COVID-19 payroll benefit resulting from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act credit.

Asset Overview

As of September 30, 2021, assets totaled $3.02 billion, which was $142.3 million, or 4.9%, higher than $2.88 billion as of June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $135.0 million increase in deposits in the third quarter. Loans HFI increased $22.2 million, or 1.4%, compared to the prior quarter. Because deposit growth exceeded loan growth, excess funds were deployed into interest-bearing deposits in other banks and securities. Interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased $60.2 million to $694.0 million and were 23.9% of earning assets as of September 30, 2021. Securities available-for-sale increased $56.2 million to $568.2 million and were 19.6% of earning assets as of September 30, 2021. The loans HFI to deposits ratio was 59.99% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 62.28% as of June 30, 2021.

Assets excluding PPP loans, net of deferred income (non-GAAP) as of September 30, 2021, totaled $2.97 billion,(1) an increase of $179.3 million, or 6.4%, from $2.80 billion(1) as of June 30, 2021. The non-PPP loans HFI to deposits ratio (non-GAAP) was 58.29%(1) as of September 30, 2021, compared to 59.05%(1) as of June 30, 2021.

Loans

Loans HFI as of September 30, 2021, totaled $1.62 billion, an increase of $22.2 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, PPP loans totaled $46.0 million, net of $1.8 million of deferred income, and were 2.8% of loans HFI. As of September 30, 2021, non-PPP loans HFI totaled $1.58 billion,(1) an increase of $59.2 million, or 3.9%, from June 30, 2021, due to increased loan activity in most markets.

Red River Bank began participating in the SBA PPP in the second quarter of 2020. Through September 30, 2021, we had received $198.6 million in SBA forgiveness and borrower payments on 99.9% of the 1,384 PPP1 loans originated. In 2021, we originated 488 PPP2 loans totaling $58.3 million with an average size of $119,000. PPP2 origination fees totaled $2.7 million, or 4.65% of originated PPP2 loans. Through September 30, 2021, we had received $14.0 million in SBA forgiveness and borrower payments on 36.4% of the PPP2 loans originated. As of September 30, 2021, PPP2 loans totaled $42.6 million, net of $1.7 million of deferred income. Through October 20, 2021, we had received $19.4 million in SBA forgiveness and borrower payments on 46.9% of the PPP2 loans originated.

Our health care loans are made up of a diversified portfolio of health care providers. As of September 30, 2021, total health care credits were 8.9% of non-PPP loans HFI (non-GAAP), nursing and residential care loans were 3.6% of non-PPP loans HFI (non-GAAP), and loans to physician and dental practices were 5.1% of non-PPP loans HFI (non-GAAP). The average loan size of health care credits was $328,000.

On March 5, 2021, it was announced that certain U.S. Dollar London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") rates would cease to be published after June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2021, 5.2% of our non-PPP loans HFI (non-GAAP) were LIBOR-based with a setting that expires June 30, 2023. Alternative rate language is present in each credit agreement with a LIBOR-based rate. We do not anticipate any issues with transitioning each loan to a non-LIBOR-based rate.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

NPAs totaled $2.4 million as of September 30, 2021, down $658,000, or 21.3%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to the decrease in nonaccrual loans in the third quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.08% as of September 30, 2021, from 0.11% as of June 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the ALL was $19.2 million. The ratio of ALL to loans HFI was 1.18% as of September 30, 2021, and 1.22% as of June 30, 2021. The ratio of ALL to non-PPP loans HFI (non-GAAP) was 1.22%(1) as of September 30, 2021, and 1.28%(1) as of June 30, 2021. The net charge-off ratio was 0.03% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.01% for the second quarter of 2021.

Deposits

Deposits as of September 30, 2021, were $2.70 billion, an increase of $135.0 million, or 5.3%, compared to June 30, 2021. Average deposits for the third quarter of 2021 were $2.60 billion, an increase of $38.1 million, or 1.5%, from the prior quarter. This increase was primarily a result of customers maintaining higher deposit balances. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.14 billion as of September 30, 2021, up $112.2 million, or 10.9%, from June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits were 42.29% of total deposits. Interest-bearing deposits totaled $1.56 billion as of September 30, 2021, up $22.8 million, or 1.5%, compared to June 30, 2021.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $298.7 million as of September 30, 2021, from $292.9 million as of June 30, 2021. The $5.8 million increase in stockholders’ equity during the third quarter of 2021 was attributed to $8.1 million of net income and $59,000 of stock compensation, partially offset by a $1.1 million, net of tax, market adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive income related to securities available-for-sale, the repurchase of 15,994 shares of common stock for $804,000, and $510,000 in cash dividends. We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on September 23, 2021.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.

Management and the board of directors review tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, and PPP-adjusted metrics as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how such other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

The Company is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and for the

Three Months Ended As of and for the

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Net Income $ 8,138 $ 8,239 $ 7,285 $ 24,442 $ 20,884 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share, basic $ 1.12 $ 1.13 $ 0.99 $ 3.35 $ 2.85 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.13 $ 0.99 $ 3.34 $ 2.84 Book value per share $ 41.05 $ 40.21 $ 37.96 $ 41.05 $ 37.96 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 40.84 $ 40.00 $ 37.75 $ 40.84 $ 37.75 Cash dividends per share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 Shares outstanding 7,276,400 7,284,994 7,325,333 7,276,400 7,325,333 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,278,192 7,300,040 7,327,395 7,298,597 7,321,092 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,294,011 7,319,351 7,342,678 7,314,938 7,341,747 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.15 % 1.25 % Return on average equity 10.83 % 11.41 % 10.50 % 11.17 % 10.44 % Net interest margin 2.54 % 2.48 % 2.96 % 2.57 % 3.11 % Net interest margin FTE 2.60 % 2.54 % 3.02 % 2.63 % 3.17 % Efficiency ratio 57.61 % 56.62 % 55.88 % 56.07 % 56.56 % Loans HFI to deposits ratio 59.99 % 62.28 % 75.17 % 59.99 % 75.17 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio 42.29 % 40.14 % 42.08 % 42.29 % 42.08 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.77 % 0.90 % 1.06 % 0.89 % 1.01 % Operating expense to average assets 1.86 % 1.88 % 2.19 % 1.90 % 2.28 % Summary Credit Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.08 % 0.21 % Nonperforming loans to loans HFI 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.27 % 0.09 % 0.27 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.18 % 1.22 % 0.98 % 1.18 % 0.98 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.09 % Capital Ratios: Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.89 % 10.18 % 11.16 % 9.89 % 11.16 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.84 % 10.13 % 11.11 % 9.84 % 11.11 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 18.74 % 19.10 % 18.17 % 18.74 % 18.17 % Tier 1 risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 17.60 % 17.90 % 17.15 % 17.60 % 17.15 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 17.60 % 17.90 % 17.15 % 17.60 % 17.15 % Tier 1 risk-based capital to average assets 10.21 % 10.13 % 11.26 % 10.21 % 11.26 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 36,614 $ 33,728 $ 36,856 $ 29,537 $ 31,422 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 693,950 633,744 566,144 417,664 239,466 Securities available-for-sale 568,199 512,012 515,942 498,206 467,744 Equity securities 7,920 3,961 3,951 4,021 4,032 Nonmarketable equity securities 3,449 3,449 3,447 3,447 3,445 Loans held for sale 8,782 12,291 18,449 29,116 23,358 Loans held for investment 1,622,593 1,600,388 1,602,086 1,588,446 1,649,272 Allowance for loan losses (19,168 ) (19,460 ) (19,377 ) (17,951 ) (16,192 ) Premises and equipment, net 47,432 47,414 46,950 46,924 44,501 Accrued interest receivable 5,927 6,039 6,460 6,880 6,617 Bank-owned life insurance 27,886 27,710 22,546 22,413 22,270 Intangible assets 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 Right-of-use assets 3,847 3,950 4,053 4,154 4,255 Other assets 11,807 11,704 11,619 8,231 9,192 Total Assets $ 3,020,784 $ 2,878,476 $ 2,820,672 $ 2,642,634 $ 2,490,928 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,143,693 $ 1,031,486 $ 1,015,350 $ 943,615 $ 923,286 Interest-bearing deposits 1,560,890 1,538,113 1,499,925 1,396,745 1,270,654 Total Deposits 2,704,583 2,569,599 2,515,275 2,340,360 2,193,940 Accrued interest payable 1,340 1,432 1,699 1,774 1,805 Lease liabilities 3,943 4,042 4,138 4,233 4,327 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,230 10,479 14,649 10,789 12,778 Total Liabilities 2,722,096 2,585,552 2,535,761 2,357,156 2,212,850 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — — — — STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value — — — — — Common stock, no par value 65,130 65,934 67,093 68,055 68,055 Additional paid-in capital 1,751 1,692 1,638 1,545 1,487 Retained earnings 231,868 224,240 216,511 208,957 202,136 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (61 ) 1,058 (331 ) 6,921 6,400 Total Stockholders' Equity 298,688 292,924 284,911 285,478 278,078 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,020,784 $ 2,878,476 $ 2,820,672 $ 2,642,634 $ 2,490,928





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(in thousands) September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 16,993 $ 16,351 $ 17,080 $ 50,509 $ 50,623 Interest on securities 2,220 2,138 2,099 6,247 5,766 Interest on federal funds sold 20 25 30 67 179 Interest on deposits in other banks 202 129 27 432 265 Dividends on stock 7 1 13 9 19 Total Interest and Dividend Income 19,442 18,644 19,249 57,264 56,852 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,333 1,397 1,954 4,317 6,497 Interest on other borrowed funds — — — — 16 Total Interest Expense 1,333 1,397 1,954 4,317 6,513 Net Interest Income 18,109 17,247 17,295 52,947 50,339 Provision for loan losses 150 150 1,590 1,750 3,618 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 17,959 17,097 15,705 51,197 46,721 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,258 1,140 1,055 3,457 3,001 Debit card income, net 1,094 1,204 978 3,344 2,629 Mortgage loan income 1,770 2,357 2,884 7,009 5,720 Brokerage income 851 806 586 2,491 1,725 Loan and deposit income 413 395 413 1,281 1,340 Bank-owned life insurance income 176 164 139 473 425 Gain (Loss) on equity securities (41 ) 11 — (100 ) 96 Gain (Loss) on sale and call of securities — 34 125 193 1,348 SBIC income 136 239 200 616 568 Other income (loss) (14 ) 53 40 57 122 Total Noninterest Income 5,643 6,403 6,420 18,821 16,974 OPERATING EXPENSES Personnel expenses 7,956 8,110 8,077 24,087 23,072 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,412 1,329 1,319 4,019 3,739 Technology expenses 734 744 661 2,144 1,863 Advertising 282 226 240 691 717 Other business development expenses 283 307 233 889 782 Data processing expense 528 532 491 1,445 1,412 Other taxes 527 532 433 1,584 1,308 Loan and deposit expenses 325 193 289 773 808 Legal and professional expenses 453 368 487 1,189 1,587 Regulatory assessment expenses 251 213 172 665 337 Other operating expenses 933 838 849 2,753 2,445 Total Operating Expenses 13,684 13,392 13,251 40,239 38,070 Income Before Income Tax Expense 9,918 10,108 8,874 29,779 25,625 Income tax expense 1,780 1,869 1,589 5,337 4,741 Net Income $ 8,138 $ 8,239 $ 7,285 $ 24,442 $ 20,884





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 1,619,019 $ 16,993 4.11 % $ 1,617,267 $ 16,351 4.00 % $ 1,656,586 $ 17,080 4.04 % Securities - taxable 340,045 1,181 1.39 % 319,026 1,102 1.38 % 317,612 1,240 1.56 % Securities - tax-exempt 203,046 1,039 2.05 % 200,132 1,036 2.07 % 146,477 859 2.35 % Federal funds sold 52,589 20 0.15 % 82,723 25 0.12 % 73,644 30 0.16 % Interest-bearing balances due from banks 579,698 202 0.14 % 534,934 129 0.10 % 97,687 27 0.11 % Nonmarketable equity securities 3,448 7 0.81 % 3,448 1 0.10 % 3,441 13 1.51 % Total interest-earning assets 2,797,845 $ 19,442 2.73 % 2,757,530 $ 18,644 2.68 % 2,295,447 $ 19,249 3.30 % Allowance for loan losses (19,343 ) (19,437 ) (15,525 ) Noninterest-earning assets 135,697 131,101 128,910 Total assets $ 2,914,199 $ 2,869,194 $ 2,408,832 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,210,605 $ 384 0.13 % $ 1,195,766 $ 375 0.13 % $ 891,840 $ 617 0.28 % Time deposits 342,872 949 1.10 % 341,941 1,022 1.20 % 330,576 1,337 1.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,553,477 1,333 0.34 % 1,537,707 1,397 0.36 % 1,222,416 1,954 0.64 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,553,477 $ 1,333 0.34 % 1,537,707 $ 1,397 0.36 % 1,222,416 $ 1,954 0.64 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,046,139 1,023,828 891,850 Accrued interest and other liabilities 16,570 17,235 18,541 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities: 1,062,709 1,041,063 910,391 Stockholders’ equity 298,013 290,424 276,025 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,914,199 $ 2,869,194 $ 2,408,832 Net interest income $ 18,109 $ 17,247 $ 17,295 Net interest spread 2.39 % 2.32 % 2.66 % Net interest margin 2.54 % 2.48 % 2.96 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 2.60 % 2.54 % 3.02 % Cost of deposits 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.37 % Cost of funds 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.34 %





(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $7.2 million, $10.0 million, and $24.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield. (3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.

RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. LOAN INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST RATIOS EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) The following table presents interest income for total loans, PPP loans, and total non-PPP loans (non-GAAP), as well as net interest ratios excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020. For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Loans(1,2) $ 1,619,019 $ 16,993 4.11 % $ 1,617,267 $ 16,351 4.00 % $ 1,656,586 $ 17,080 4.04 % Less: PPP loans, net Average 63,205 109,182 193,038 Interest 166 284 509 Fees 1,201 778 877 Total PPP loans, net 63,205 1,367 8.57 % 109,182 1,062 3.89 % 193,038 1,386 2.84 % Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(4) $ 1,555,814 $ 15,626 3.93 % $ 1,508,085 $ 15,289 4.01 % $ 1,463,548 $ 15,694 4.20 % Ratios excluding PPP loans, net (non-GAAP)(4) Net interest spread 2.26 % 2.27 % 2.70 % Net interest margin 2.40 % 2.42 % 2.97 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 2.46 % 2.48 % 3.03 %





(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $7.2 million, $10.0 million, and $24.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield. (3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans. (4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 1,610,449 $ 50,509 4.14 % $ 1,571,318 $ 50,623 4.24 % Securities - taxable 318,354 3,145 1.32 % 282,186 3,725 1.76 % Securities - tax-exempt 199,556 3,102 2.07 % 114,581 2,041 2.38 % Federal funds sold 70,841 67 0.13 % 63,015 179 0.37 % Interest-bearing balances due from banks 521,118 432 0.11 % 91,866 265 0.38 % Nonmarketable equity securities 3,448 9 0.34 % 2,639 19 0.96 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,723,766 $ 57,264 2.78 % $ 2,125,605 $ 56,852 3.52 % Allowance for loan losses (19,152 ) (14,702 ) Noninterest-earning assets 133,400 122,948 Total assets $ 2,838,014 $ 2,233,851 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,177,220 $ 1,238 0.14 % $ 842,193 $ 2,214 0.35 % Time deposits 341,847 3,079 1.20 % 333,154 4,283 1.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,519,067 4,317 0.38 % 1,175,347 6,497 0.74 % Other borrowings — — — % 6,231 16 0.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,519,067 $ 4,317 0.38 % 1,181,578 $ 6,513 0.74 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,009,188 767,372 Accrued interest and other liabilities 17,324 17,762 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,026,512 785,134 Stockholders’ equity 292,435 267,139 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,838,014 $ 2,233,851 Net interest income $ 52,947 $ 50,339 Net interest spread 2.40 % 2.78 % Net interest margin 2.57 % 3.11 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 2.63 % 3.17 % Cost of deposits 0.23 % 0.45 % Cost of funds 0.21 % 0.41 %





(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $9.4 million and $13.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield. (3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. LOAN INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST RATIOS EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) The following table presents interest income for total loans, PPP loans, and total non-PPP loans (non-GAAP), as well as net interest ratios excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest/Fees

Earned Average

Yield Loans(1,2) $ 1,610,449 $ 50,509 4.14 % $ 1,571,318 $ 50,623 4.24 % Less: PPP loans, net Average 93,408 116,095 Interest 734 932 Fees 3,827 1,607 Total PPP loans, net 93,408 4,561 6.51 % 116,095 2,539 2.90 % Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(4) $ 1,517,041 $ 45,948 4.00 % $ 1,455,223 $ 48,084 4.35 % Ratios excluding PPP loans, net (non-GAAP)(4) Net interest spread 2.27 % 2.82 % Net interest margin 2.43 % 3.13 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 2.49 % 3.19 %





(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $9.4 million and $13.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield. (3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans. (4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



